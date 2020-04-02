 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Booze sales jump 55% during this coronavirus pandemic ..which can only mean those of us doing the shelter-at-home thing have our priorities straight   (fox5ny.com) divider line
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have extra bottles in case I can't get out. Just being prepared.
 
Unicron74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Local bars doing growler fillups curbside while their dining rooms are closed. My wife doesn't seem to understand how a container that large lasts 2 days tops.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only 55%?  I demand a recount.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Its important to keep your liver properly sanitized during these trying times.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Local breweries have been doing online ordering and home delivery. It's a good...ish time to be alive.
 
toejam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a good time for trying to stay sober.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they are looking only at retail stats.  It makes sense that if people are drinking less at bars and restaurants, that they are buying more booze at stores.  The study might not capture business distribution.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are they looking at total sales or just the increase in take home that has replaced bar and restaurant consumption?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How much have weed purchases jumped
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I found myself drinking more vodak than before, which is funny because I didn't think that was possible.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toejam: Not a good time for trying to stay sober.


Which of course is exactly what I'm trying. Been sober only since Saturday afternoon.
No DTs so far.
Do have booze dreams though.
/not giving in
//I will have champagne election night if blue winds up winning.
///always 3
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Official stay-at-home starts tomorrow, so on the way home from popping into the office to do one last in-person thing I figured I should go by my local Total Wine & Beer.
The lady there told me she didn't think they'd close as liquor stores are considered "essential" and the chain's owner is in congress.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When else would you be able to drink on an insufferable conference call?

I mean, theoretically...
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Derp. Booze sales in bars are down 100%.
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The thing is, I'm drinking way more but I'm also working way more. And it's just not me - my wife has way more work than ever and so does our friend at google. I think the tech industry is working overtime. But shelter-in-place and watching our civilization collapse around me makes me drink more and more. I wake up in the morning hung-over, go to my computer and check the bugs from overnight and fix them, work all day, then start drinking at dinner, then repeat.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Maybe they are looking only at retail stats.  It makes sense that if people are drinking less at bars and restaurants, that they are buying more booze at stores.  The study might not capture business distribution.


It's Fox so I expect the study was comprehensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How much have weed purchases jumped


I'm told from reliable sources that business has never been better.
 
Pew
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My increased alcohol consumption and the even more sedentary lifestyle is just what my body needs.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unicron74: Local bars doing growler fillups curbside while their dining rooms are closed. My wife doesn't seem to understand how a container that large lasts 2 days tops.


I don't understand how a growler could last 2 hours, tops.
 
Explodo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never thought 7 liters of rum could disappear so quickly.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have consumed so much weed in the last week that my pee, poo, and sweat all smell like skunk.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I found myself drinking more vodak than before, which is funny because I didn't think that was possible.


When you know that you don't have to drive in to work in the morning, and can stay in later and don't have to get presentable unless you've got a meeting, there isn't as much incentive to not have that drink, or that second, or that third, or that X+3 drink.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Explodo: I never thought 7 liters of rum could disappear so quickly.


Yeah, well, one of the evils of the Metric system.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

comrade: The thing is, I'm drinking way more but I'm also working way more. And it's just not me - my wife has way more work than ever and so does our friend at google. I think the tech industry is working overtime. But shelter-in-place and watching our civilization collapse around me makes me drink more and more. I wake up in the morning hung-over, go to my computer and check the bugs from overnight and fix them, work all day, then start drinking at dinner, then repeat.


Amateur
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My new game is see if they can tell I'm drunk in meetings

just fark all this shiat
 
toejam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: toejam: Not a good time for trying to stay sober.

Which of course is exactly what I'm trying. Been sober only since Saturday afternoon.
No DTs so far.
Do have booze dreams though.
/not giving in
//I will have champagne election night if blue winds up winning.
///always 3


Good on you. A year for me. It's never been as hard as it is now. Family time 24/7. Trying to school my kids. Work is busier than ever. We're helping a lot of people which is good but it was stressful before any of this. I am having booze dreams again now. I haven't had those for 10 months.

I guess one good thing is I can't really in go out to buy any.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Explodo: I never thought 7 liters of rum could disappear so quickly.


oh shi...whew, new Capt. Morgan Black is in the cabinet.

/picked up JD Barrel Proof last night, didn't want to go out again.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toejam: VOCSL5: toejam: Not a good time for trying to stay sober.

Which of course is exactly what I'm trying. Been sober only since Saturday afternoon.
No DTs so far.
Do have booze dreams though.
/not giving in
//I will have champagne election night if blue winds up winning.
///always 3

Good on you. A year for me. It's never been as hard as it is now. Family time 24/7. Trying to school my kids. Work is busier than ever. We're helping a lot of people which is good but it was stressful before any of this. I am having booze dreams again now. I haven't had those for 10 months.

I guess one good thing is I can't really in go out to buy any.


Come to the darkside... 

You know you want to :)
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been sober for two months straight, and honestly it's been the best thing for me. I'm down 10 lbs at least, I am sleeping better, I don't wake up sick, and I have a ton more real energy (very little caffeine and I don't use those 5 hour energy type shiat). This is my second venture into complete sobriety; the first time was a couple years ago when I went 6 months and change without a drink. Well that failed. Because... I tend to stress drink. A LOT. 12 strong beers a night 3 or 4 nights a week was not an uncommon practice. So this plague coupled with our countries leadership having a complete inability to properly handle it (nee' anything) has been a huge trigger for my alcohol addiction.

I'm lucky enough to be able to work from home, and our company has not had to lay anyone off.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not doing this right, I got a huge jar of peanut butter, two jars of jelly and no alcohol. On the up side I'm in PBJ heaven.

It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!!
Youtube s8MDNFaGfT4
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: mrshowrules: Maybe they are looking only at retail stats.  It makes sense that if people are drinking less at bars and restaurants, that they are buying more booze at stores.  The study might not capture business distribution.

It's Fox so I expect the study was comprehensive.

[Fark user image 500x500]


I just checked and it is indeed off-premises alcohol sales only.  I guess that makes me a more competent reporter than a Fox News reporter.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomaspel​lechia/2020/03/25/nielsen-says-beverag​e-alcohol-retail-sales-are-soaring-dur​ing-the-crises/#7894e26f2444
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geggam: My new game is see if they can tell I'm drunk in meetings

just fark all this shiat


I determined this morning that I was not hung over but in fact, still drunk.
 
