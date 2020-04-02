 Skip to content
(National Review) Don't save your coronavirus check, spend it as it's your patriotic duty. Especially if it's awesome stuff like hookers and blow
58
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donating mine to as many Democrats running for office as I can. 👁❤🇺🇸
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some good suggestions from fellow Farkers last time this came up.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Beer and toilet paper?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Donating mine to as many Democrats running for office as I can. 👁❤🇺🇸


I'm a Democrat running for office.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the point of hookers you have to stay 6 feet away from?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My liquor store is still open. I'll do my part, for America.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, it's going to have to last until Census Bureau starts up again and I can start working. Maybe May? Though that seems optimistic.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It'll be paying down medical debt.  Yay.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: What's the point of hookers you have to stay 6 feet away from?


Hey, if they can suck a golf ball through a garden hose...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: What's the point of hookers you have to stay 6 feet away from?


As with all hookers, you pay them to leave....

something like that....
 
ifarkthereforiam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once it's safe, I'm going to eat out at locally owned restaurants until it's gone.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
no
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spend it where? Amazon, where everything is either out of stock or has a five week shipping delay?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: What's the point of hookers you have to stay 6 feet away from?


How good is your aim?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Other countries populations might likely save this check for when things go from bad to worse.
America: Applebee's needs our help!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Unfortunately, it's going to have to last until Census Bureau starts up again and I can start working. Maybe May? Though that seems optimistic.


Probably best to postpone the Census anyway. Looks like the Democratic Voting Records are going to need another deep purge of deceased voters. And Repulitards, and Independents, and Tee Partee, and Reformed Whigs...
 
jm105
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: AirForceVet: Donating mine to as many Democrats running for office as I can. 👁❤🇺🇸

I'm a Democrat running for office.


I'll vote for you.
 
padraig
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought that the USA did at last something nice folks, but it's actually a loan against future taxes ?

What the hell ?

Corporations get actual free money, but people shouldn't ?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Spend it where? Amazon, where everything is either out of stock or has a five week shipping delay?


They just say that to cover their ass. I've gotten everything well within a week, even when it gives me an extended shipping time.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've already got it spent.  I need a new PC and as  I'm poor and rarely have access to amounts of currency over 3 digits I figured this would be the perfect time to replace the system I've had since Obama's first term with something with a bit more oomph.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My ex gets mine, so I'm basically spending mine on her old-ass husband's ventilator when he catches it, which he will since she's the head RN of the county Health Dept in a county with 2500 ppl and 27 cases. See what happens when you marry a dude 15 years older 4 months after we split biatch? Bahahaha!
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buying myself a Rift S (if they are in stock).  The rest gets donated.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought I'd buy a phone. Or a fridge. Maybe a microwave.
 
m3h [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: Once it's safe, I'm going to eat out at locally owned restaurants until it's gone.


The problem with that is, if you wait until "It's safe", the locally owned restaurants will have already closed their doors forever. It's really hard to pay bills with no income stream. If you wanted to support your local eateries, you should buy gift cards now, so they have money to live and then reap the benefits of your good deed at a date when "it's safe".
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm buying a katana and a truck full of cigarettes. New world order
 
undernova
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 words: LEGO Death Star.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We're giving most of ours away locally, to friends, family, and acquaintances. Our small retirement stash is even smaller now, but we're OK for the short term, and many people in our community don't have any kind of resources to help them through. Living paycheck to paycheck? Have a small business floating on loans and requiring steady revenue to survive? Those people need all the help we can give them, and if they go down, the rest of us will be dragged down with them. If you think you're self-sufficient and don't really care about what happens to the poors, you haven't thought things through well enough.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I get one, I'm tossing it in the bank to cover anticipated future medical expenses.

I can't afford to assume that these assholes are going to get this sorted out by next month, even if I stay home for the entire month of April, and far too many employers are pressuring folks to go back to work, which means far more chances to become infected through casual contact with delivery people.

So, yeah, I'm going to pretend I'm a corporation and simply sit on my government handout.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New rear brakes on my car and rear tires. My wife's uncle charges me for just parts for the brakes and our neighbor is the manager of a tire shop. If he wants me to dog sit his goldendoodle for free again this summer he will charge me for just the tires. Rest is going into this weird thing called a savings account.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: AirForceVet: Donating mine to as many Democrats running for office as I can. 👁❤🇺🇸

I'm a Democrat running for office.


Silly you, convicted felons can't run for public office in your State.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having just looked at the geek tab, I've decided to buy a sexy robot.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For most of the demographic receiving the checks, I don't think "not spending" is going to be a problem.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark that. I'm saving mine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

padraig: I thought that the USA did at last something nice folks, but it's actually a loan against future taxes ?

What the hell ?

Corporations get actual free money, but people shouldn't ?


What were you expecting? I kept posting about how these assholes were robbing our future to line their pockets in the present - what did you think, that this money magically appeared as a gift to us all?

That's why spending it frivolously is a bad idea. It's not a gift. It's you being robbed yet again, only now you're the beneficiary instead of the corporations that typically receive such government largess - and, indeed, you're getting a trifle compared to the massive slush fund about to be doled out by the Trump administration to their loyalists and ass-kissers.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think I will get a stimulus check, but I am making a point of eating at my favorite local places at least once a week, and I am padding my bills.

I confused my favorite Japanese restaurant when I asked for "20 cups of green tea, but just give me the tea leaves."
 
philotech
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm about ready to take my chances with Darwin... We need some centers where we can go to roll the dice, contract it, isolate, and ride it out with no medical intervention... Just need a room, food, and video games... Maybe some Tylenol...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm going to buy my girlfriend something nice.

Probably a bong.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When NRO starts telling corporations to spend their windfalls to benefit the economy as a whole instead of buying back their own stock, I'll start clicking their links.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll save it, because I'll probably just have to pay it back to the government on next year's taxes anyway.
 
philotech
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

m3h: ifarkthereforiam: Once it's safe, I'm going to eat out at locally owned restaurants until it's gone.

The problem with that is, if you wait until "It's safe", the locally owned restaurants will have already closed their doors forever. It's really hard to pay bills with no income stream. If you wanted to support your local eateries, you should buy gift cards now, so they have money to live and then reap the benefits of your good deed at a date when "it's safe".


Then you'll probably have a good number of gift cards to closed restaurants...
 
Saiga410
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once i pass the initial layoff uncertainty i will probably get a new dishwasher and water softener.  I am exciting i tells ya
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'ma use my Trump-Money to buy an Obama-Phone.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just going to keep buying stocks on discount.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: Once it's safe, I'm going to eat out at locally owned restaurants until it's gone.


Road House for me the CEO took a pay cut
 
TheFoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm donating mine to Cardi B's GoFundMe to get Joe Exotic out of jail.
 
Resin33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've already spent half of mine and haven't even gotten the check yet. I'm doing way too much online shopping being stuck at home and all.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
100w solar panel, two battery banks, and an RV refrigerator to keep my wife's insulin cool. Just in case we go full thunderdome.

I hate this f*cking timeline with every fiber of my being. With the blue heat of a thousand class O stars.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in 2018 we went deep into debt handing out corporate welfare checks to megawealthy businesses who turned around and handed it out to megawealthy investors in the form of stock buybacks. They've also been stockpiling cash at near zero interest rates for years. It's not my duty to do shiat for them, they can go fark themselves.

And it's not like most of us could spend it on local small businesses that actually need and deserve help. They're all shut down or locked down.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm using about 1/2 to pay my property tax, just because it's due and why the fark not. The rest I'm sitting on, because America on the cusp of societal breakdown isn't when I'm thinking I should go buy a new guitar or something frivolous.(But I'd really like to get a Harmony Juno or Rebel or both)
 
amb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: What's the point of hookers you have to stay 6 feet away from?


That's my fetish?
 
