(KRQE News)   Remember those Bugs Bunny cartoons, where a disgraced Mountie would have his uniform ripped apart piece by piece? Turns out, there's a PD in New Mexico that does that when they arrest one of their own [with video goodness]   (krqe.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called cashiering.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm frankly surprised they didn't arrest the girlfriend. But seeing as they were Rio Rancho cops going after an Albuquerque guy, maybe there's a little bit of a grudge going on.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Detective: I do want to give you the opportunity to talk to us and tell us your side of the story. Do you want to take that opportunity?
Wharton: Not after hearing that, no.
Detective: Okay.

Well if there's one thing I learned from 20 years of Law & Order, if they ask for a lawyer they're guilty

/dun-dun!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'roid rage takes its toll. should have stuck with Fight Milk.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Branded
Youtube DKmJPnAGUJk

Stranded.  Stranded on the toilet bowl...
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Branded theme
Youtube uV-7D4io1Rs
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DKmJPnAG​UJk]
Stranded.  Stranded on the toilet bowl...


*shakes tiny fist*
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I assume someone with more of a Jewish background than me can explain the ancient Jewish custom of "kriah" or "keriah" the rending of a garment to express anger or grief.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And from medieval times: (Wikipedia)

In the Medieval and Renaissance church, priests were publicly defrocked or "degraded" by having their vestments ceremonially removed. The procedure was intended to evoke shame and humiliation in the subject. An description of the degradation of Archbishop Thomas Cranmer for heresy in 1556, based on eye-witness accounts, was recorded by John Foxe:
...when they came to take off his pall, (which is a solemn vesture of an archbishop,) then said he, "Which of you hath a pall, to take off my pall;" which imported as much as they, being his inferiors, could not degrade him. Whereunto one of them said, in that they were but bishops, they were his inferiors, and not competent judges; but being the pope's delegates, they might take his pall. And so they did, and so proceeding took every thing in order from him, as it was put on. Then a barber clipped his hair round about, and the bishop scraped the tops of his fingers where he had been anointed... Last of all they stripped him out of his gown into his jacket, and put upon him a poor yeoman-beadle's gown, full bare and nearly worn, and as evil-favouredly made as one might lightly see, and a townsman's cap on his head; and so delivered him to the secular power".
 
