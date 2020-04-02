 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hawaii 5-0oo$   (cnn.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii will fine self-quarantine violators $5,000 or send them to prison

Awesome plan in the middle of a recession and pandemic; give police the power to concentrate the poor and the lonely (or anyone a cop "doesn't believe") into holding tanks notorious for poor healthcare. What could possibly go wrong?

Make the fines--if you insist on doing that--small and payable in 12 months. It's a numbers game; the non-rich who care about a $50 fine or a failure-to-appear are far greater and are better kept away from each other--and especially from jails.
 
