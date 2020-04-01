 Skip to content
(NPR)   US Coast Guard: Your cruise ship has COVID-19 cases, but it's not operating under the US flag? Gee, that's too bad. Go be sick somewhere else, preferably the flag nation your ship is "operating" under   (npr.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How is the weather in Liberia this time of year?
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OdradekRex: How is the weather in Liberia this time of year?


Libertarious.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.


I believe the greedy cruise lines deserve a small amount of culpability too. But yeah, how stupid or arrogant can you be?
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And there is something wrong with this??
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lmao
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: no_tan_lines: We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.

I believe the greedy cruise lines deserve a small amount of culpability too. But yeah, how stupid or arrogant can you be?


I appreciate that the cruise lines are responsible for the expense of transport and care.
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.


Time to pay the piper, and that doesn't just go for the passengers.  There are incentives with flagging the vessel in the Bahamas, and I think everyone knows what those incentives are.  There are risks as well, and now they've come home to roost.

Also, how do you "ensure the person has a spot in a hospital"?  Do you slip the EMT a envelope of cash to make sure there's a bed waiting for the patient?
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: TwowheelinTim: no_tan_lines: We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.

I believe the greedy cruise lines deserve a small amount of culpability too. But yeah, how stupid or arrogant can you be?

I appreciate that the cruise lines are responsible for the expense of transport and care.


Agreed.  For the Diamond Princess and that other one in California, I get it.  They (pax and crew) didn't know what they were getting into, and they needed to get off the boat a hell of a lot earlier than they did.  Now, the pandemic is a known quantity (in that most everyone understands it's happening worldwide and not just in China), so it's on the operators to get their people off if they insist on still operating.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Carnival still has 6,000 passangers out there. Holy smoke.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were on the Zaandam, I'd check what emergency art supplies were on board

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Comic Book Guy: Also, how do you "ensure the person has a spot in a hospital"?  Do you slip the EMT a envelope of cash to make sure there's a bed waiting for the patient?


Do you know a better way?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I f*cking love that.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: Time to pay the piper, and that doesn't just go for the passengers. There are incentives with flagging the vessel in the Bahamas, and I think everyone knows what those incentives are. There are risks as well, and now they've come home to roost.


If the entire cruise industry collapsed into a molten pile and gone forever, out nation would be just fine.

We'd lose literally nothing. Because those cruise ships aren't ours and the cruise industry isn't based here.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruise industry realizing they're basically the Jerry's of this economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have sympathy for the workers.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: We all had the same information when these people boarded the ship. They decided to go anyway. So, they made a choice and they chose wrong.


img.youtube.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: How is the weather in Liberia this time of year?


"Give me Liberia or give me death"

/whynotboth.jpg
 
wood0366
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think 2020 is the closest large industries have come to comeuppance and somehow I think they're going to skate.

Lessons won't be learned.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TwowheelinTim:  I believe the greedy cruise lines deserve a small amount of culpability too. But yeah, how stupid or arrogant can you be?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pisces.bbystatic.comView Full Size

I see a sequel in a few years (if the film industry still exists).
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I have sympathy for the workers.


This is just one more industry that is demonstrating why workers need to unite across all industries and nations and demand a share of ownership as well as living wage and health care for all. If this pandemic does not motivate workers to strike and get their share, nothing will.
 
GungFu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KB202: born_yesterday: I have sympathy for the workers.

This is just one more industry that is demonstrating why workers need to unite across all industries and nations and demand a share of ownership as well as living wage and health care for all. If this pandemic does not motivate workers to strike and get their share, nothing will.


Strike all they want. Good luck getting compensation from a newly bankrupt company.
 
gregscott
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It would be great if there were some sort of precursor problem, like norovirus, that would have demonstrated some of the potential problems of a plague ship.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Watching the nightly news in Australia, and they had a guy from Carnival Australia on having a big whinge about how badly they were being treated because Australia won't let the Ruby Princess port.

The same ship that previously ported in Australia and promptly rushed all their passengers into Australia without any checks knowing that some of them were sick.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Be a shame if the industry collapsed.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Watching the nightly news in Australia, and they had a guy from Carnival Australia on having a big whinge about how badly they were being treated because Australia won't let the Ruby Princess port.

The same ship that previously ported in Australia and promptly rushed all their passengers into Australia without any checks knowing that some of them were sick.


My mistake, it's a different ship they want to port now.. yeah right, like Australia is going to be tricked again.

https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel​-​updates/health-safety/carnival-cruises​-boss-slams-decision-to-force-pacific-​explorer-ship-off-shores/news-story/c4​32abd92c774a03db15490128be5253
 
kmfjd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's so american of you guys, an american company, taking advantage of american laws, while trading on the american stock exchange farking american citizens due to technicality :)
 
kmfjd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

aw shiat, her we go again
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems fair enough to me.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Watching the nightly news in Australia, and they had a guy from Carnival Australia on having a big whinge about how badly they were being treated because Australia won't let the Ruby Princess port.

The same ship that previously ported in Australia and promptly rushed all their passengers into Australia without any checks knowing that some of them were sick.


It was a Princess ship, but yes, that one ship accounted for something like 10% of our known cases.

Has been interesting listening to the government saying that we can't just send a ship on it's way when the safety of passengers is at risk. We have a poor track record in that regard.
 
fireclown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

born_yesterday: I have sympathy for the workers.


I do as well.  The ones that get paid beans because that boat is flagged in Liberia, and aren't subject to US labor law.
 
