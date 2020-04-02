 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Mommy bloggers horrified that their snowflake spawn are practicing CPR on their dollies and inventing games like "CoronaBall". Skipping vaccines because they contain chemicals still OK   (theatlantic.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before someone mentions the oft-repeated, yet erroneous, origin of ring-around-the-rosie
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mommy bloggers can fark right off.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mommy bloggers should be shot off on Ark B.
 
KnightWhoSaysNi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does Coronaball have the same rules as Calvinball?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

calbert: In before someone mentions the oft-repeated, yet erroneous, origin of ring-around-the-rosie


But have you sung it while holding your tongue?  Good times.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

calbert: In before someone mentions the oft-repeated, yet erroneous, origin of ring-around-the-rosie


Everybody knows it's about pulling a train.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Silly kids. CPR wont do much good if your lungs have disintegrated.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

calbert: In before someone mentions the oft-repeated, yet erroneous, origin of ring-around-the-rosie


You can't hide the truth, we know it was in the basement of Rocket Pizza with the Clintons.
 
