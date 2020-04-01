 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Mr. Trump considers some spots hot, he might ban travel, or he might not. If you'd go from spot to spot, it's OK if both spots are hot, and also if they both are not. But if one spot is hot and the other is not, if you go you might get shot. Great Scott   (thehill.com) divider line
70
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Make a f@cking decision! Jesus Christ people are f@cking dying and you're concerned about your poll numbers
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At least Trumpy is making decisions based on a doctor's opinion now, even if it Dr. Seuss...
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry bro. It's too late to prevent it from spreading from big blue cities into the great red hinterland. There's no sense closing the barn door *after* the horses have crossed state lines.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Love the headline.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Love the headline.


I'm not sure if it's hot or not.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerry Reed - When You're Hot, You're Hot
Youtube 0rdF7o08KXw
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He will have always been in favor of nationwide quarantine to prevent the deaths that will have been unavoidable. Not many people will know that. He will hear that some will have said he was the first to sound the alarm but that the will-have-been-doing-nothing Democrats and Never Trumpers will have kept getting in the way of him doing what he will have always wanted to do.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

koder: He will have always been in favor of nationwide quarantine to prevent the deaths that will have been unavoidable. Not many people will know that. He will hear that some will have said he was the first to sound the alarm but that the will-have-been-doing-nothing Democrats and Never Trumpers will have kept getting in the way of him doing what he will have always wanted to do.


He always knew it was gonna be a pandemic, before anyone else knew it was a pandemic, but then those Demonrats tried their impeachment hoax, so he forgot about it.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This has the same effect as individual cities and states banning guns. Citizens just go over to the next state to get them.

It's all or nothing. You can't do this piecemeal and expect any noticeable results.

What Trump wants to do his hedge his decision-making so that no matter the outcome he's not at fault. This isn't about policy, this is about survival.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh

Stay the fark away from this and let the adults handle it (ie no one in his administration), Trump will fark it up and make it worse. Thats what he always does.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: [Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


Needs more infinity.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any legit response this guy has is too late.

The late Donald TRUMP.

Has a nice ring to it.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His strong decisive leadership is why his base loves him so much.  He's not afraid to take a bold stance and stick to it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody should start a website. HotOrNot.com.
 
Magnus_Jager
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I kinda miss hot or not.  Plenty of wasted time on that site.
 
Romans 7 19
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
He came up with this while on the pot.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Somebody should start a website. HotOrNot.com.


Think that exist, it was a old site back in the 90s where you rated peoples pictures
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny, the article mentions Chicago, and yet, Florida has more cases than Illinois. Why is he not taking about....oh, right.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read that in Princess Carolyn's voice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LandOfChocolate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Mr. Trump"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would have been better a couple weeks ago, but still probably a good idea.

NY state had 505 deaths yesterday.
Neighboring PA had 11.
84,000 to 6,000 active (reported) cases.

If you were PA, I'm not sure why you wouldn't want the spread slowed down. It's another way to flatten the national curve so resources can be allocated more rationally.
 
jayphat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shut down all non-commercial air travel. Period. Institute a nationwide stay-at-home order for 3 weeks. Tighten the definition of "essential" workers. Kill this shiat now.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Out, damned spot! out, I say!--One: two: why,
then, 'tis time to do't.--Hell is murky!--Fie, my
lord, fie! a soldier, and afeard? What need we
fear who knows it, when none can call our power to
account?--Yet who would have thought the old man
to have had so much blood in him.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would have been better a couple weeks ago, but still probably a good idea.

NY state had 505 deaths yesterday.
Neighboring PA had 11.
84,000 to 6,000 active (reported) cases.

If you were PA, I'm not sure why you wouldn't want the spread slowed down. It's another way to flatten the national curve so resources can be allocated more rationally.


Like the allotment of resources has anything to do with need.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Make a f@cking decision! Jesus Christ people are f@cking dying and you're concerned about your poll numbers


That's why he's not actually Hitler or Mussolini.  They would have clamped the entire country down under extreme martial law with the entirety of the military at the first sign of an outbreak...not this namby-pamby, "Oh, it'll get better, but would you please shelter in place, pretty please with sugar on top?" wishy-washiness we've been exposed to.

/Sometimes, authoritarianism is called for. This is one of those times.
//Sovcits get shot on sight.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jayphat: Shut down all non-commercial air travel. Period. Institute a nationwide stay-at-home order for 3 weeks. Tighten the definition of "essential" workers. Kill this shiat now.


I agree. But in 'Murica, 50% of the population is going to say "nobody is telling ME what to do."
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember when we were told that Donald Trump would bring strong, decisive leadership to the government like a businessman?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lead a "national response" or get out of the way.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: At least Trumpy is making decisions based on a doctor's opinion now, even if it Dr. Seuss...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ishkur: This has the same effect as individual cities and states banning guns. Citizens just go over to the next state to get them.

It's all or nothing. You can't do this piecemeal and expect any noticeable results.

What Trump wants to do his hedge his decision-making so that no matter the outcome he's not at fault. This isn't about policy, this is about survival.


No, he just wants to make the "liberal" places hot and the "conservative" places not.

Then in six months when New York, LA, Seattle, and Detroit are fully recovered and Bumfark Mississippi hospetals are overwhelmed, he'll release the policy so the Bumfarkers can flood the "liberal" places and start the shiat all over again...just in time for the election!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I am looking"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Subby,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WithinReason: ChrisDe: Somebody should start a website. HotOrNot.com.

Think that exist, it was a old site back in the 90s where you rated peoples pictures


Then what was the one where you hit a button to be connected to a video chat with a random person but then all you ever saw was dicks?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jayphat: Shut down all non-commercial air travel. Period. Institute a nationwide stay-at-home order for 3 weeks. Tighten the definition of "essential" workers. Kill this shiat now.


Yeah, it's too late for all that shiat.   The social distancing, people running around in masks, it's all just a half assed attempt to make it look like we're doing something but it's meaningless.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He should go play a round of golf. That seems to get him into the zone, where he can think clearly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would have been better a couple weeks ago, but still probably a good idea.

NY state had 505 deaths yesterday.
Neighboring PA had 11.
84,000 to 6,000 active (reported) cases.

If you were PA, I'm not sure why you wouldn't want the spread slowed down. It's another way to flatten the national curve so resources can be allocated more rationally.

Like the allotment of resources has anything to do with need.


Resource production  - for example face masks - is being ramped up. Any amount of additional time states get to delay their peak the better to allow these to get in the system. The worst thing to happen (I think) is to have every state peak at the same time with peak resource demand at the same time. Even small changes will help.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Travel' is still on the list of criteria for testing. Still.

It. Is. Everywhere.

"Well, we have a thousand local cases, but it says here you haven't traveled, so no test for you, wheezy! It's clearly just bronchitis"

Last one out please close the barn door
 
rudemix
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing an inappropriately and inequitably applied travel ban can't fix. It's been his go to response since day 1
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Right wingers: most of us are going to do everything we can to fark up the response, because this is our dream eugenics virus.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He can't even lock up Hillary how can you expect him to handle a national epidemic.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MythDragon: WithinReason: ChrisDe: Somebody should start a website. HotOrNot.com.

Think that exist, it was a old site back in the 90s where you rated peoples pictures

Then what was the one where you hit a button to be connected to a video chat with a random person but then all you ever saw was dicks?


Chat Roulette  was the dick one.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So jobless claims just exploded
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're thinking about doing that. At the same time, to start these airlines, to start this whole thing over again is very tough," Trump told reporters Wednesday when asked about Graham's suggestion. "

Wharton graduated, everybody!

Remember, he ran airline and shiat.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everyone stay home for 2.3 weeks and the virus will end.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pkjun: Sorry bro. It's too late to prevent it from spreading from big blue cities into the great red hinterland. There's no sense closing the barn door *after* the horses have crossed state lines.


We had a case pop in Clinton Co. (Yee Haw land), IL before St. Clair even got one (more burb of STL). They're about 30 min. apart, and Clinton Co. people I work with ignore the quarantine, period. "They can't tell ME what to do! Freedom! They're blowing this out of proportion. Flu kills more people!" I've been on video conferences with them, and I can't believe how many say it's a hoax,

I'm flat-out astounded by how deeply the Republican machine has infiltrated the rural areas, and used misinformation, lies, and cult-leadership techniques to get to this point. I knew it was there, but I REALLY hoped people would see what was going on, and realize there was more to the story.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: So jobless claims just exploded


Most of that is just seasonal changes! You libs never give the President a fair shake.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pkjun: Sorry bro. It's too late to prevent it from spreading from big blue cities into the great red hinterland. There's no sense closing the barn door *after* the horses have crossed state lines.


The idea is to slow it down, not hope to shut it off entirely. There's plenty of reason to attempt that, among them that the medical facilities away from urban centers aren't equipped as well to deal with a plague.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: Everyone stay home for 2.3 weeks and the virus will end.


Yes anyone that said that is stupid. The measures needed to be far  more draconian and make more right wingers cry.

If right wingers cry, you know you're doing the right thing for America and humanity at large.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: Candygram4Mongo: Love the headline.

I'm not sure if it's hot or not.


It's snot.
 
