 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Ingnoring sheltering instructions, man from Georgia is arrested in Vermont for selling cocaine. If you think that sounds pretty 1970s, wait until you catch his name   (wcax.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, Greta Van Susteren, Lake Champlain, Georgia man accused, Plattsburgh photography business, Samuel de Champlain, Public file  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 3:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This guy is badder than old King Kong.  And meaner than a junkyard dog.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Baddest man in the whole damn town!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he look like a jigsaw puzzle with a couple o' pieces gone?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean cocaine delivery isn't considered an essential service?  Well there go my weekend plans.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I thought minor drug offences was the reason so many Farkers complain about prison overcrowding?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy


I think it's refreshing considering there's only so many c-19 stories of person can read
 
sephjnr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
scalpod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy


"On its way?" You've been here 5 years and this is your insightful observation?
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy

Submitted links approved: None


Well it's nice that you're doing your part. Nobody can blame you. No sir.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did authorities confiscate his custom Continental? His Eldorado, too?
 
Don Gato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ingnoring?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phishrace: AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy

Submitted links approved: None

Well it's nice that you're doing your part. Nobody can blame you. No sir.


Hey now! Let's not go using approved submitted links as our standard. Wouldn't want to embarrass anyone or anything.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scalpod: phishrace: AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy

Submitted links approved: None

Well it's nice that you're doing your part. Nobody can blame you. No sir.

Hey now! Let's not go using approved submitted links as our standard. Wouldn't want to embarrass anyone or anything.


Here. You (and him) need that more than I do. Easy money. That's gold, Jerry, gold.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don Gato: Ingnoring?

[Fark user image image 150x150]


Did he try to explain himself by saying he was an owl exterminator?
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't catch it. His name, that is. It's full of ads...
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scalpod: AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy

"On its way?" You've been here 5 years and this is your insightful observation?


thisguygetsit.jpg

Also, Leeeeeeeeroy!!....
 
Bowen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: So we're just linking random news clip videos now?


Even Fark is on its way to idiocracy


Somebody get this sourpuss some cocaine
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
man Clint Eastwood has really let himself go
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.