(KFOX Las Cruces)   Doctor returns from trip, does not self-quarantine, then becomes seriously ill and throws up in the labor and delivery ward. Positive test result for COVID-19 was then withheld from hospital staff   (kfoxtv.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the woman into whose cooter he barfed also not-told?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Palma A La Frente Healthcare
 
vernonFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd throw up too if you ever saw smelled and heard that. It may be a miracle, but giving birth is a pooping peeing screaming bloody mess.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Was the woman into whose cooter he barfed also not-told?


Women can be doctors to ya know.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take her license to practice medicine.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Prof. Frink: Was the woman into whose cooter he barfed also not-told?

Women can be doctors too ya know.


/ftfm sigh
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SO glad my sister retired after putting in her 20 as a PA at a local hospital.  Some of the non-plague-years stories were bad enough...mostly management being short-sighted dicks to nursing staff, thereby putting patients at risk.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit so much
 
aagrajag
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Was the woman into whose cooter he barfed also not-told?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Time for everyone to sue the hospital, the doctor & hospital administrators personally for gross negligence.  And I mean everyone from hospital staff, independent contractors (how else you get all those bills?), and visitors.

Somewhere there is a lawyer reading this story who just got a stiffy so fast it could have been used as a space catapult
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*brkz*click*

Code Asshole, Maternity Ward
Code Asshole, Maternity Ward

*click*brkzzz*
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it's Texas - they can just pray it away in their essential church service.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Take her license to practice medicine.


That's step 1, step 2 is jail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This would never happen in a country that prevented unions from organizing health care workers.
 
Dakai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This would never happen in a country that prevented unions from organizing health care workers had a real president.


/ftfy
 
Dakai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dakai: BitwiseShift: This would never happen in a country that prevented unions from organizing health care workers had a real president.

/ftfy


damn it, sometimes I hate Fark.

/ftfm
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we strip that farking plague rat of her medical license, if not taking any sensible precautions at all isn't mal-farking-practice what is?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: FarkingSmurf: Prof. Frink: Was the woman into whose cooter he barfed also not-told?

Women can be doctors too ya know.

/ftfm sigh


And sigh, this one was. I guess I just would have expected more courtesy from a woman ("next week I could be the one getting a pussy full of puke"), but I guess woman beaver-barfers are a thing now too.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doctors can be complete arseholes. In fact, I generally consider myself lucky if any doctor I have to deal with isn't a complete arsehole. The ration seems to be about 4:1, exactly the opposite of nurses.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cooter Puke is the name of my alternative punk disco band.
 
jayphat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Execute this doctor. Yes I'm serious. You literally may have just killed the most vulnerable among us by intentionally being a selfish asshole
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vernonFL: You'd throw up too if you ever saw smelled and heard that. It may be a miracle, but giving birth is a pooping peeing screaming bloody mess.


The wife can experience discomfort, too.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
America right? Has to be America.

*checks link*

Yess!! We are the greatest country in the world.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image image 575x158]


It's funny cos it rime rym rihme err... Sounds alike, yo!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: vernonFL: You'd throw up too if you ever saw smelled and heard that. It may be a miracle, but giving birth is a pooping peeing screaming bloody mess.

The wife can experience discomfort, too.


You got an lol before 8 a.m. Good job, that's damn near impossible.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I swear to God, the next time Texas threatens to break off and become their own country, if any of you people try to stop them....
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Some of y'all still aren't taking this thing seriously enough. As a doctor she really should know better.
 
