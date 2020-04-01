 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   What happens when QAnon runs the trains   (ktla.com) divider line
123
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, United States Department of Justice, Eduardo Moreno, California Highway Patrol officer, Law enforcement agency, Hospital, train engineer  
•       •       •

2379 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



123 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath (Live)
Youtube eSUdlUmtg3Q
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Eduardo Moreno, 44

GET A BRAIN! MORENO
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soul Asylum - Runaway Train (Official Video)
Youtube NRtvqT_wMeY


someone was playing this in their backyard when i went for a walk today
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He allegedly told investigators he believed the ship - which docked at the port last week to relieve strain on area hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak - had a secret purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover.

The only reason I can think of why the conspiracy bullshiat isn't outlawed with the same ferocity that screaming fire in a crowded theater is is that the latter is a slower, yet frequently deadlier, reaction. Although it wouldn't fix the problem entirely, if the FBI directly and immediately went after the super-spreaders of conspiracies--especially the monied ones like Alex Jones--you'd clear out the industrial portion that's making bank on them and save a lot of lives in the process. Plus I"d like to see a few Fox News execs in jail.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A "government takeover" of the United States, by a ship belonging to... those same United States? OK then. Thanks for warning us.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This moron has seen way too many movies where trains and buses just fly through the air.  The end of the tracks weren't even close to the ship.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a stupid virus we don't know about? It feels like a stupid virus.
 
daimlerneon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Get ready for the tweets...

"It was a perfect train derailment. Some say the best derailment ever. I don't, but some are saying that."
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What could a hospital ship possibly be doing in L.A. during a pandemic? Must be up to no good.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Is there a stupid virus we don't know about? It feels like a stupid virus.


It has been spreading for a long time now and, sadly, I don't think we've yet hit 'peak stupid'.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"handed over to FBI agents Wednesday and charged with one count of train wrecking"

That's a standard on-the-books offense?

Are there both misdemeanor and felony levels of train wrecking?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Is there a stupid virus we don't know about? It feels like a stupid virus.


Moronavirus, duh
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eliza Gilkyson - Runaway Train
Youtube 5jtL6rPrNw8
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He'll Miss This Train
Youtube zz93FFHt4-k
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quad City DJ's - C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)
Youtube hv1dRbkmuHE
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

daimlerneon: Get ready for the tweets...

"It was a perfect train derailment. Some say the best derailment ever. I don't, but some are saying that."


Theres good people on both sides of the tracks
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?


Presumably he's only been recently radicalized
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vrax: This moron has seen way too many movies where trains and buses just fly through the air.  The end of the tracks weren't even close to the ship.

[Fark user image image 850x333]


I annotated the image you provided.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
End of the rail line?
Knoll Dr, Wilmington, CA 90744
https://maps.app.goo.gl/ehvfWeAoNXmp5m​zE7
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


/Qbro should know / he'd better watch his speed.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to sea here.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stochastic stupid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?


The GOP made it this far.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dnrtfa

Dethalbum(Deluxe)- Murder Train 'A comin.
Youtube 6cffzfkb6Hc
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

強襲突撃型トーマス
Youtube 2q82bGtujFA
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vrax: This moron has seen way too many movies where trains and buses just fly through the air.  The end of the tracks weren't even close to the ship.

[Fark user image 850x333]


You've obviously never seen this real-life successful stunt:

Speed (2/5) Movie CLIP - Jumping the Gap (1994) HD
Youtube dKJa-KQNjQU
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?


And presumably get an FRA engineer's cert.  It's not that easy a license to get.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?


The next time you see one of our resident Fark paranoids raving about how the quarantines are just a trick to declare permanent martial law and anoint Trump as Eternal Emperor God King, ask them how they've managed. I bet it's a really mundane story.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A better conspiracy theory

10000 Jesus Christs VS. 5000 Thomas the Tank Engines (UEBS)
Youtube HfKjEKPQhms
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?

And presumably get an FRA engineer's cert.  It's not that easy a license to get.


Do you need that if you're just driving around a yard an not hitting the mainline tracks?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's okay folks: it's the "Light at the End of the Tunnel".  And it's coming for you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Seriously. Approximately some 10 years I was doing 90. Had to slam my car into the wall to avoid hitting a smartcar doing 35.   Given this story above, and a couple of other odd things in my life and history and some other odd coincidences, I know assume I'm laying in a bed in a coma. Or dead. Because this timeline is nuts .
Bare with me read the story look at c19
.....this is a crap movie people would trash as to over the top . Thus I'm dead/in a coma
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hv1dRbkm​uHE]


I always felt Amtrak really missed an opportunity to license that song for advertising back when it was still hot.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: What could a hospital ship possibly be doing in L.A. during a pandemic? Must be up to no good.


Started making trouble in the neighborhood. Got in one little night and someone got scared, said "I'm derailing this box into theories from thin air!"
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am thankful he is as stupid as he is.  Anyone with access to the facility with half a thought about evil intent probably could have come up with a much better plan.  Thankfully he didn't wait for a hazardous cargo and derail it to potentially contaminate the area and cause casualties.  His "Dukes of Hazard" approach on rails probably only threatened himself.
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Polezni Durak: vrax: This moron has seen way too many movies where trains and buses just fly through the air.  The end of the tracks weren't even close to the ship.

[Fark user image image 850x333]

I annotated the image you provided.[Fark user image 425x166]


Hard to get scale on that, but only missed it by, what, a solid 400m?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: A "government takeover" of the United States, by a ship belonging to... those same United States? OK then. Thanks for warning us.


There's 19,000 U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton.

But no, they need one unarmed ship to take over California.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I wanna fly the train!"
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, that it needs rails is built right into the name of the system.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US sure is number one with conspiracy nut crazies.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Polezni Durak: vrax: This moron has seen way too many movies where trains and buses just fly through the air.  The end of the tracks weren't even close to the ship.

[Fark user image image 850x333]

I annotated the image you provided.[Fark user image 425x166]

Hard to get scale on that, but only missed it by, what, a solid 400m?


Article says he was 250 yards short.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so to the train experts here.  How in the world did this fool think this was going work.  how far can a train travel under its own power off the tracks and how did he plan to steer it?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, I am disappoint.

Crazy Train
Youtube RMR5zf1J1Hs
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Boondock3806: The real question in all this is, how did this asshole survive in society for the 44 years leading up to this?

The GOP made it this far.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Leading Democrats are wealthy and people think they give a sh*t
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come all you rounders if you want to hear the story about a brave dumb engineer
Casey Jones Eddie Mo was the roller's name on a 68 wheeler course he won his fame

Casey Jones Eddie Mo, climbed in the cabin
Casey Jones Eddie Mo, orders in his hand
Casey Jones,Eddie Mo, leaning out the window,
taking a trip to the promise land
 
hk5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty certain this is what the Q idiot thought would happen:
[SFM] We like to party
Youtube b8HO6hba9ZE
 
Displayed 50 of 123 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.