(Slate)   Richest country in the world forces doctors to buy life saving equipment with their own salaries   (slate.com) divider line
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is like the 6-figure version of teachers buying all their own school supplies.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many of them are getting their salaries cut because money is all that matters in America.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least they're not being subjected to socialism, which is a tool of Satan!  Boogedy boogedy!
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
free market isolates our (states) ? this isnt fun.
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
at least FEMA will take care of us. o shiattles, we just outbid FEMA by .50
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nobody goes to frezno anymore. good luck roanoake.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CAN they even buy the stuff? I mean...this isn't stuff just sitting on shelves.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our healthcare system doesn't exist to provide healthcare to people. It exists to make money for a group of people.
 
jacko-bite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You lost me at "richest."
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When all of this is over, the world better be a fundamentally different place.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teachers across the nation roll their eyes and air-wank, say "welcome to the party".
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k
 
pedrop357
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uh, we should all pattern ourselves after New York.  Oh wait...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: Well at least they're not being subjected to socialism, which is a tool of Satan!  Boogedy boogedy!


You know, under socialism, there wouldn't be any healthcare for anyone which is totally different then it being astronomically expensive and inaccessible to 95% of the population.....

/ I had this exact conversation with my mother. The way we bring cost down is by flooding the market with supply...and nationalizing the insurance industry.

// if we need more healthcare professionals....then, why don't we use incentives, like paid tuition, to get them?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's the, "Envy of the world!"......Why are you laughing world?  WHY???
 
IlGreven
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Many of them are getting their salaries cut because money is all that matters in America.


Well, yean...they could have stopped the unemployment rate shooting up by simply paying their workers for a few weeks instead of laying them off (maybe by making a disaster insurance fund for them) but that would have made their stock price go down a few cents..

/And if the curtain is peeled back enough, we're going to have a general strike on our hands...
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See also, teachers: https://www.nbcnews.com/thi​nk/opinion/​teacher-oklahoma-i-ve-literally-panhan​dled-school-supplies-no-wonder-ncna862​236
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good. If the nation doesn't have appetite for political change and is submerged in apathy;   having the healthcare system and economy implode is just as good.
/seriously
//let the house of cards collapse that is the USA.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wejash: CAN they even buy the stuff? I mean...this isn't stuff just sitting on shelves.


I was goofing around on the Google today....I discovered that a N95 mask making machine is only like $150,000. That's absolutely cheap, compared to anything else in the hospital.

All you'd have to do is allocate a little money for general maintenance and you'd never have a problem like this ever again.

/ but, that would probably be SOCIALISM or something
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dad was a practicing physician.
He always bought his own equipment.
Other than a hospital that is how it works.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: My dad was a practicing physician.
He always bought his own equipment.
Other than a hospital that is how it works.


... in the Middle Ages.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is like the 6-figure version of teachers buying all their own school supplies.


Kinda felt similar, here's my vision of America right now:

images.vat19.comView Full Size
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Richest country in the world forces doctors to buy life saving equipment with their own salaries"  ... and if that country was communist that would be a problem.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

radiovox: My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.


Because your wife's hospital doesn't have locked storage?  You're full of shiat.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

radiovox: My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.


Seriously?

I have asked the same wonderful lady at the hospital no fewer than half a dozen times if I can have a mask before I go walking around and every time she says yes.  And I will keep farking asking before I take shiat.

/This was back in January before shiat got real
 
GungFu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: "Richest country in the world forces doctors to buy life saving equipment with their own salaries"  ... and if that country was communist that would be a problem.


Why do you Fark assholes keep having a pissing contest when no-one is entering your competition?
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

i ignore u: radiovox: My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.

Because your wife's hospital doesn't have locked storage?  You're full of shiat.


Masks and gloves are commonly out for wearing during a visit.  I assume he is talking about people taking whole boxes instead of just one mask.  Because people are panicky dicks.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One odd thing I've experienced is that pretty much any doctor I've heard from in real life (i.e. not ones on the news etc.) has been opposed to socialized medicine.  For whatever reason, they've all had some sort of variation on the same opinion that it would be inefficient and awful.  I know one person who had 'mild' (easily treatable) cancer whose oncologist told them it was a good thing they didn't have to be treated in Canada because they would have had to wait forever for treatment (for cancer?!).  I've known another doctor personally who speaks of any sort of government affiliation with healthcare as if it were some sort of hell they were personally subjected to, as if the government were going to be in the clinic with them offering yea/nay opinions over their shoulder.  It's almost cartoonish the way they've talked about it.  Yet, at the same time, they usually acknowledge that insurance companies are crappy and looking for a reason to deny coverage.

I usually refrain from taking too strong an opinion when it comes up because I don't really have any firsthand experience to base my opinion on. My position is pretty much solely not wanting to have to make decisions like "is this pain bad enough to risk it turning into a $1000+ bill?"  But, it's just weird to see such contrasting opinions to residents of places like Canada/Europe who seem to think their socialized healthcare is great.  Do their doctors think it's as bad as ones in the US seem to? (again, acknowledging this is just my anecdotal experience).
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline recycled from: "Richest country in the world forces soldiers to buy life saving equipment with their own pay"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Our healthcare system doesn't exist to provide healthcare to people. It exists to make money for a group of people.


That would explain the effort to keep people who are already as good as dead alive for another year or two.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I know one person who had 'mild' (easily treatable) cancer whose oncologist told them it was a good thing they didn't have to be treated in Canada because they would have had to wait forever for treatment (for cancer?!).


This is bullshiat of the highest calibre.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: This is like the 6-figure version of teachers buying all their own school supplies.


For my friends, the school has sucked the teachers dry and moved on to the parents.  They got a list from the school that was "Your kid will bring this bag of holding full of supplies in on the first day or else"  And by "supplies" I don't mean paper and pencils - it was industrial cleaning supplies for the janitors.  My friends had to track down bottles of 'dilute a capful in five gallons of water' carpet shampoo for their son to lug in and present to the principal like a viking offering up a monastery reliquary to King Cnute.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's promise to donate 1,000 ventilators has been downgraded to donating used devices that treat snoring

https://twitter.com/russ1mitchell/sta​t​us/1245502082511036417
 
raygundan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

radiovox: My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.


Mine has been buying P100 filters from small local paint supply shops. This isn't normal.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raygundan: radiovox: My wife ordered a box of masks and gloves online because they don't have enough at her hospital.  Patient families keep stealing shiat from rooms.

Mine has been buying P100 filters from small local paint supply shops. This isn't normal.


Agreed. I think we're on the brink of asking construction workers to hand theirs over to medical crews (almost all construction has been halted in my area).
 
darkmythology
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One odd thing I've experienced is that pretty much any doctor I've heard from in real life (i.e. not ones on the news etc.) has been opposed to socialized medicine.  For whatever reason, they've all had some sort of variation on the same opinion that it would be inefficient and awful.  I know one person who had 'mild' (easily treatable) cancer whose oncologist told them it was a good thing they didn't have to be treated in Canada because they would have had to wait forever for treatment (for cancer?!).  I've known another doctor personally who speaks of any sort of government affiliation with healthcare as if it were some sort of hell they were personally subjected to, as if the government were going to be in the clinic with them offering yea/nay opinions over their shoulder.  It's almost cartoonish the way they've talked about it.  Yet, at the same time, they usually acknowledge that insurance companies are crappy and looking for a reason to deny coverage.

I usually refrain from taking too strong an opinion when it comes up because I don't really have any firsthand experience to base my opinion on. My position is pretty much solely not wanting to have to make decisions like "is this pain bad enough to risk it turning into a $1000+ bill?"  But, it's just weird to see such contrasting opinions to residents of places like Canada/Europe who seem to think their socialized healthcare is great.  Do their doctors think it's as bad as ones in the US seem to? (again, acknowledging this is just my anecdotal experience).


Typically, medical Doctors make a lot of money compared to the average. They're not 1%ers, but judging by my doctor relatives they make an extremely comfortable living. That's basically it. Socializing the medical field is scary to many of them because it has potential to shake up their way of life. There are a million other things that contribute to it (oogaboogadeathpanels), but most people save the most altruistic would probably have a negative opinion of their source of income going thru potentially life altering changes.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One odd thing I've experienced is that pretty much any doctor I've heard from in real life (i.e. not ones on the news etc.) has been opposed to socialized medicine.  For whatever reason, they've all had some sort of variation on the same opinion that it would be inefficient and awful.  I know one person who had 'mild' (easily treatable) cancer whose oncologist told them it was a good thing they didn't have to be treated in Canada because they would have had to wait forever for treatment (for cancer?!).  I've known another doctor personally who speaks of any sort of government affiliation with healthcare as if it were some sort of hell they were personally subjected to, as if the government were going to be in the clinic with them offering yea/nay opinions over their shoulder.  It's almost cartoonish the way they've talked about it.  Yet, at the same time, they usually acknowledge that insurance companies are crappy and looking for a reason to deny coverage.

I usually refrain from taking too strong an opinion when it comes up because I don't really have any firsthand experience to base my opinion on. My position is pretty much solely not wanting to have to make decisions like "is this pain bad enough to risk it turning into a $1000+ bill?"  But, it's just weird to see such contrasting opinions to residents of places like Canada/Europe who seem to think their socialized healthcare is great.  Do their doctors think it's as bad as ones in the US seem to? (again, acknowledging this is just my anecdotal experience).


American medical degrees are hella expensive - and the occupation is sold as "you get to help people while making Croesus-levels of bank."  European doctors, especially surgeons and specialists, make less than comparable American doctors on average.  Any socialized healthcare will not work unless doctors take a serious haircut - or at least the doctors that sit atop the hospital structure like Sauron's Eye in Barad-dur.  Since, like every American, each and every backwoods doctor is a temporarily-inconvenienced trillionaire, this means they will each personally suffer the loss of millions of dollars if this happens.  If someone was going to rip wads of thousand-dollar bills out of your wallet each and every day for nothing, wouldn't you rail against them too?
 
