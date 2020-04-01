 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Cops who arrested Stormy Daniels are now part of an even bigger bust   (reason.com) divider line
koder
4 hours ago  
"The indictment alleges that these two former law enforcement officers abused their badges and deprived individuals of their Constitutional rights," said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers.

Sounds like they're about to get a pardon and a Medal of Freedom.
 
Naido
4 hours ago  
So the Rosser guy keeps seizing and searching dudes at female strip clubs.  Interesting kink.  Stop being so repressed, officer, I'm sure there are men in Columbus who will let you do these things
 
Giant Clown Shoe
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
