(Newsflare)   Blimey look at what the cat dragged in
19
778 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Apr 2020 at 12:41 AM



Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sure they have a cat bringing home dinner, meanwhile my fat lazy tuxedo is pretending to be a clog in the drain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ever since I got a heated cat bed, Cookies is useless. She's never been particularly useful, but now.... Useless.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cat flaps are completely out for my four legged murder machine. Sometimes his conquests aren't  so "conquested" I wanna see if he's bringing something in.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I was kid we had a cat that would steal live snakes from the neighbor's snake pen (don't ask) and sneak them into the house, where they always would slither under the sofa.  Mom really would have preferred ducks.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A cat's hunt for approval | Tibs by Sam Huntley & Andy Preston | Short Film | Random Acts
Youtube ZZtXoHLeuWo
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had a cat that herded ducks into the back of the house and was always pissed off when I wouldn't let them inside.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My cat brought in a live lizard last summer

/It kept an eye on us from the top of the fireplace for a couple of days before I could catch it and get it back outside
//Fuggin cat
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh Slippers you stupid cat

...says the man who filmed the whole thing in vertical.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The British are so stinkin' cute. "Yes, yes. Quack, quack. Bad day. Off you go."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
last week i found internal organs on the bathroom rug, never found the rest of the (i'm assuming) mouse.  he never eats what he catches, but i haven't smelled anything yet

/it was offal
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many years ago had a roommate's cat bring in a rabbit through a hole in the kitchen floor. I don't know how the cat even got into my room, but it killed the rabbit underneath my bed while I slept. I registered some noise, but I am a heavy sleeper and slumbered through the carnage. Didn't really realize exactly what happened until later when the smell started.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Years ago we had a cat that would bring us presents. The half a mole on the front porch was the worst one. Not pleasant find first thing in the morning.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cat brought in a live fish once.  A 7" carp.  I put it in an aquarium, it didn't last the night.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope the cat brings in an angry swan or goose next to to teach them to shoot horizontal video.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a cat that used to bring the me live gophers and moles. He used to sit on the coffee table and purr while wee furious beasties chased me around the house.
 
Calamity Gin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two dead and one living lizard this week. Makes the dogs jealous.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a hole back by the river for dead cats.  Keep letting your cats outside, morons.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  When I was living in Wyoming my childhood pet cat used to bring home all sorts of things, including a baby deer.  Then again our pet cat was named Bob and he was a bobcat.  Then one day a neighbor shot our beloved pet as he saw Bob as a threat to his ranch.

/never been to Wyoming
//not sure what a bobcat looks like, other than cat-like
///once had a half wolf, half German Shepherd though
 
GungFu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cats kill up to 3.7B birds annually

https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/na​t​ion/2013/01/29/cats-wild-birds-mammals​-study/1873871/

My neighbour's cat used to leave dead mice and birds on my doorstep. I have no idea why - maybe as payment for it to shiat on my lawn.

And I say 'used to leave' because apparently murder kitty got squished by a car.
 
