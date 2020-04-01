 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Flight Attendants Union: Bail out our employers to save our jobs. Feds: OK, but with conditions. Union: Your bail out will cost us our jobs   (cnbc.com) divider line
20
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Translated: our hostage takers want free money or they'll kill us all. So please help but do it for free kthanx
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Flight attendant unions warned Wednesday that government stakes in airlines in exchange for payroll protections could render the coronavirus aid unattractive and cost thousands of jobs.

So the airline companies would rather lay off people than take money to keep them.
I'm watching a series on the Great Depression. We did all of this kind of thing back then, too. We almost had a revolution over it.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If they get it the way they want, the follow up will be.
"We didn't get enough money and still had to lay off all those workers."

That money is gonna be saved for bonuses once this is all over.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
US airlines have operated on razor thin margins ever since deregulation.  I can see most of them going out of business and/or merging into a pair of national airlines.  Then they'll have a duopoly, like Adam Smith intended.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: US airlines have operated on razor thin margins ever since deregulation.  I can see most of them going out of business and/or merging into a pair of national airlines.  Then they'll have a duopoly, like Adam Smith intended.


I can't see them merging because there isn't a healthy airline to take over the other. The government also isn't gonna let them go anywhere either.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
you're farked either way.  might as well bring down the whole thing
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Investors are like that.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: US airlines have operated on razor thin margins ever since deregulation.  I can see most of them going out of business and/or merging into a pair of national airlines.  Then they'll have a duopoly, like Adam Smith intended.



Seriously?

Airlines Report a Record $38 Billion in Expected Profits for 2018

sorry, no link, but you get the point.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fusillade762
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Translated: our hostage takers want free money or they'll kill us all. So please help but do it for free kthanx


pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Marcus Aurelius: US airlines have operated on razor thin margins ever since deregulation.  I can see most of them going out of business and/or merging into a pair of national airlines.  Then they'll have a duopoly, like Adam Smith intended.


Seriously?

Airlines Report a Record $38 Billion in Expected Profits for 2018

sorry, no link, but you get the point.


Yes, well, the margins are razor thin once you account for the billions of dollars that need to go to their owners.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GM, Chrysler and the banks did this, why can't the airlines?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: GM, Chrysler and the banks did this, why can't the airlines?


Because after watching the banks get bailed out, watch the banks use that bailout cash to vote themselves bonuses, watching nobody else get the slightest amount of help -- then watching the banks laugh maniacally and go right back to their bullshiat -- the public is not perhaps quite as excited for solving problems by shovelling free public money at billionaires who already have the resources to save their own businesses from their own pockets.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pkjun: punkwrestler: GM, Chrysler and the banks did this, why can't the airlines?

Because after watching the banks get bailed out, watch the banks use that bailout cash to vote themselves bonuses, watching nobody else get the slightest amount of help -- then watching the banks laugh maniacally and go right back to their bullshiat -- the public is not perhaps quite as excited for solving problems by shovelling free public money at billionaires who already have the resources to save their own businesses from their own pockets.


That's what I mean though the banks gave us stock options, the US government actually made a profit off the last bailout. To put it another way why are the airlines too good to accept the same terms everyone else did?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(Also, GM and Chrysler's bailout came with tons of strings, including mandatory restructuring, caps on executive pay, a reduction in the number of marques, refinancing of debt and new rules on how much they could carry, and investment in more efficient production processes -- and they had to pay back their bailout with interest. They weren't just handed free money without conditions, like the airlines and Boeing are demanding.)
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: pkjun: punkwrestler: GM, Chrysler and the banks did this, why can't the airlines?

Because after watching the banks get bailed out, watch the banks use that bailout cash to vote themselves bonuses, watching nobody else get the slightest amount of help -- then watching the banks laugh maniacally and go right back to their bullshiat -- the public is not perhaps quite as excited for solving problems by shovelling free public money at billionaires who already have the resources to save their own businesses from their own pockets.

That's what I mean though the banks gave us stock options, the US government actually made a profit off the last bailout. To put it another way why are the airlines too good to accept the same terms everyone else did?


Oh, I see what you mean, we're on the same page. Yeah for sure, 100% agreed.

If anything the experience of 2007-9 should tell us we need to go *further* in nationalising bailout recipients, not that we should keep pouring money into an industry that has just demonstrated it's so badly mismanaged that one bad month after ten good years is enough to break them.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pkjun: punkwrestler: pkjun: punkwrestler: GM, Chrysler and the banks did this, why can't the airlines?

Because after watching the banks get bailed out, watch the banks use that bailout cash to vote themselves bonuses, watching nobody else get the slightest amount of help -- then watching the banks laugh maniacally and go right back to their bullshiat -- the public is not perhaps quite as excited for solving problems by shovelling free public money at billionaires who already have the resources to save their own businesses from their own pockets.

That's what I mean though the banks gave us stock options, the US government actually made a profit off the last bailout. To put it another way why are the airlines too good to accept the same terms everyone else did?

Oh, I see what you mean, we're on the same page. Yeah for sure, 100% agreed.

If anything the experience of 2007-9 should tell us we need to go *further* in nationalising bailout recipients, not that we should keep pouring money into an industry that has just demonstrated it's so badly mismanaged that one bad month after ten good years is enough to break them.


I mean I am a union guy 100%, but what they are asking for is bullshiat, plus like you said the companies will get the bailout and fire the people anyway and pocket the money.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as they maintain standards like this, I've got no problem.
/ sorry fattlies, it's a New World Order
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dybbuk Schmybbuk: [Fark user image image 425x319]
As long as they maintain standards like this, I've got no problem.
/ sorry fattlies, it's a New World Order


fattlies?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

