 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Tips on social distancing from a man who's the only resident of an abandoned silver mining town located at 10,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains. "Yeah, I mean this is no change for me"   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Hero, 2007 singles, 2005 singles, Rocky Mountains, 2008 singles, Debut singles, Holy Smoke, Billy Barr, big deal  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 11:45 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Color me jealous.

That man has what it takes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wonder what his favorite PornHub category is? Masturbation?

Seriously, he has very good suggestions. I've been trying to set a routine since this thing kicked off. I'm finding it harder than I thought.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet he's infected.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I bet he's infected.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty good movie list
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you go to this town (Gothic, CO) you see the "Billy Barr Community Center" and a coffee shop.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He also has a Wikipedia page.  And featured in a video: The End of Snow:
The End of Snow
Youtube rnX906tIs-Y
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is a shame that most of the lighthouses these days are automated. I think I could stand a decade or two working in a remote lighthouse somewhere.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I get the feeling, somewhere, someplace, an Incel is laughing his ass off.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he was smart, he would have remained silent.

Because right now there's a significant number of shiatstains planning to move to Gothic, Colo, because it's "safe".
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I have a nice chair for me and I have two other chairs with the idea that I'd invite people up," he said. "And I never do."

#metoo
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He lives in an abandoned silver mine at nearly 10,000 feet in altitude in the Rocky Mountains.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that he likes to watch cricket to relax at night.  I guess he gets satellite or digital TV up there...and I wonder how he got interested in the sport in the first place.
 
Bowen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: If you go to this town (Gothic, CO) you see the "Billy Barr Community Center" and a coffee shop.


Ol' Billy Snowday
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I find it interesting that he likes to watch cricket to relax at night.  I guess he gets satellite or digital TV up there...and I wonder how he got interested in the sport in the first place.


It's the only sport boring enough for him.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Funny you don't see those PSA's from the medical/pshych community anymore about 'Living alone will make you life shorter, cause depression, high blood pressure" "Just losers who feel sorry for themselves" ect ect.
Now it's all "STAY HOME. STAY AWAY FROM PEOPLE OR YOU'LL CATCH TEH CORONAS!11
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Wonder what his favorite PornHub category is? Masturbation?

Seriously, he has very good suggestions. I've been trying to set a routine since this thing kicked off. I'm finding it harder than I thought.


Does drinking count?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x413]


that's good...
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.