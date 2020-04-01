 Skip to content
"The evidence of presymptomatic transmission in Singapore, in combination with evidence from other studies supports the likelihood that viral shedding can occur in the absence of symptoms and before symptom onset," says new CDC report
    More: Scary, Person, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Viral shedding, new report, Austin, Texas, Epidemiology, AIDS, Symptoms  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the study underscores the potential difficulty of containing a virus that may be spreading silently

So in the CDC's official opinion, this virus is silent but deadly.

That's very helpful.

/perhaps one day there will be a test
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least two of the cases occurred from individuals who acquired the virus during a singing practice, another occurred between two housemates.
The researchers say the virus may have been spread in multiple ways. "Presymptomatic transmission might occur through generation of respiratory droplets or possibly through indirect transmission," they write. "Speech and other vocal activities such as singing have been shown to generate air particles, with the rate of emission corresponding to voice loudness."

This happened in Washington, too. https://www.startribune.com/a-ch​oir-de​cided-to-go-aNoodle-with-rehearsal-now​-dozens-of-members-have-covid-19-and-t​wo-are-dead/569210282/

Sixty people showed up to practice, seeming healthy. 45 got sick and 2 died.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news from 2 months ago subby.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark it!
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we know this already? Isn't this why staying home, even if you don't think you are sick, is so important?
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Serial killers have a new weapon
 
Millennium
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pincy: Don't we know this already? Isn't this why staying home, even if you don't think you are sick, is so important?

Maybe it's there for the people who haven't been listening up until now? There's value in trying to catch them when you can, I guess.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i thought it was 3 weeks?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.


Apparently it's new to the CDC.

How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pincy: Don't we know this already? Isn't this why staying home, even if you don't think you are sick, is so important?


this is one of those things that everyone knew based on evidence but had not been confirmed by the cdc. sorta like how gravity and magnetism are still theories.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pincy: Don't we know this already? Isn't this why staying home, even if you don't think you are sick, is so important?


Yes, but idiots.

=Smidge=
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This has pretty much been the going assumption because otherwise this virus is spreading by, I dunno, teleportation? Magic? Magic teleportation?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
up to 25% of cases are asymptomatic, as per the CDC this week

https://www.livescience.com/coronavir​u​s-asymptomatic-spread.html
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, the significance of this is that it's in MMWR, thus, it's now part of the literature and people in the field will now assume this rather than treat it as a hypothesis. Unless there's something stupidly wrong with it.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/w​r​/mm6914e1.htm?s_cid=mm6914e1_x
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oldfool: Serial killers have a new weapon


If you don't get a keepsake or at least a lock of hair, it's just not the same. :(
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.

Apparently it's new to the CDC.

How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?


Are you the type of person that does a half-assed job washing dishes so your spouse never asks you to do it again? Because that's kinda the same argument you're making here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Iceland says 50% of cases are asymptomatic:
We're Bjorked!
 
Shazam999
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: the study underscores the potential difficulty of containing a virus that may be spreading silently

So in the CDC's official opinion, this virus is silent but deadly.

That's very helpful.

/perhaps one day there will be a test


It'll get that death rate up!!  GO USA!

"Hunker down as best you can, the really stupid ones are currently in the process of killing themselves off.  If we don't get in front of this, we're looking at 10 million dead Americans."
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Destructor: lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.

Apparently it's new to the CDC.

How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?

Are you the type of person that does a half-assed job washing dishes so your spouse never asks you to do it again? Because that's kinda the same argument you're making here.


No. But thanks for the tip!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know, if we had a rapid, accurate, inexpensive and easy to use test, we'd be able to isolate even the asymptomatic patients and get the virus under control. However the current government thinks that's what a wuss would do.
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So you can spread it before you even know if you have it?
Sounds like tracing contacts and quarantining only small numbers of people after this big lockdown is over is going to be ... tough.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Reverend J: You know, if we had a rapid, accurate, inexpensive and easy to use test, we'd be able to isolate even the asymptomatic patients and get the virus under control. However the current government thinks that's what a wuss would do.


"Cure is worse than the disease."
 
Shazam999
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Reverend J: You know, if we had a rapid, accurate, inexpensive and easy to use test, we'd be able to isolate even the asymptomatic patients and get the virus under control. However the current government thinks that's what a wuss would do.


Iceland last 360,000 people.  They've tested 5% of their population.  How do you translate that into what you've said.

The test is actually a huge PITA and difficult to do BTW.  There is a very high false negative rate.

You should simply assume that anybody that is even the least bit sick has COVID-19.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Destructor: lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.

Apparently it's new to the CDC.

How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?

Are you the type of person that does a half-assed job washing dishes so your spouse never asks you to do it again? Because that's kinda the same argument you're making here.


Are you the type of person that hires the 101st person because he's hoping the first 100 that couldn't hack it were just a fluke? 

Look, the structural competence you're hoping for doesn't exist. It's entirely a fabrication intent on keeping your hopes up while people fun around on fire desperately trying to find the bucket of water they were told existed.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Bootleg: Destructor: lolmao500: Old news from 2 months ago subby.

Apparently it's new to the CDC.

How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?

Are you the type of person that does a half-assed job washing dishes so your spouse never asks you to do it again? Because that's kinda the same argument you're making here.

Are you the type of person that hires the 101st person because he's hoping the first 100 that couldn't hack it were just a fluke?


Were around half of the previous hundred people constantly telling me that no one can do the job and actively sabotaging efforts of both them selves and the other half of applicants?

Look, the structural competence you're hoping for doesn't exist. It's entirely a fabrication intent on keeping your hopes up while people fun around on fire desperately trying to find the bucket of water they were told existed.

Structural competence CAN exist. It CAN exist at the federal level. We've just decided to go with the guy that's doing a shiat job and saying "Whelp, this is the best we can do".
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Got it, no singing
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Destructor: How's everyone liking Big Government? Getting your tax dollars worth out of it?


Trump fired the pandemic response team, so this is actually small government in action, I'm afraid.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: Reverend J: You know, if we had a rapid, accurate, inexpensive and easy to use test, we'd be able to isolate even the asymptomatic patients and get the virus under control. However the current government thinks that's what a wuss would do.

"Cure is worse than the disease."


So when someone asks you "Your money or your life", you do a Jack Benny impression?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Look, the structural competence you're hoping for doesn't exist. It's entirely a fabrication intent on keeping your hopes up while people fun around on fire desperately trying to find the bucket of water they were told existed.


Only because of list of reasons as long as here to the moon.

But most it have to do with greed. And short sighted greed. And being unwilling to have a smaller check / return on investment
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Were around half of the previous hundred people constantly telling me that no one can do the job and actively sabotaging efforts of both them selves and the other half of applicants?

Look, the structural competence you're hoping for doesn't exist. It's entirely a fabrication intent on keeping your hopes up while people fun around on fire desperately trying to find the bucket of water they were told existed.

Structural competence CAN exist. It CAN exist at the federal level. We've just decided to go with the guy that's doing a shiat job and saying "Whelp, this is the best we can do".


You know this country was founded and designed to be as inefficient as possible to keep the rubes from farking it up, right? People have this idea that America was designed to be a well-oiled machine that could pump out life-changing regulations at the drop of a hat when really, it was designed by people so farking scared of power that they neutered most of it away.

Government is a 20lb sledge when all you need is a tack hammer.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FarkBucket18: Look, the structural competence you're hoping for doesn't exist. It's entirely a fabrication intent on keeping your hopes up while people fun around on fire desperately trying to find the bucket of water they were told existed.

Only because of list of reasons as long as here to the moon.

But most it have to do with greed. And short sighted greed. And being unwilling to have a smaller check / return on investment


In the immortal words of Lord Fahrquad, "Some of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make".
 
SicTransitGloria
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought this was already common knowledge?  I've been sharing studies that support this along with first hand accounts from italy that all supported this back on the 9th or 10th?  I told all my friends, family, warned my work all that jazz.  I think you could puzzle it out before then if you really paid attention but those days had good information that came out basically pointing to this being the case.  What the hell are our professionals doing?

When dealing with a pandemic you have to be proactive and not reactive.  Waiting on data to come in puts you weeks and months behind.  Jesus farking christ.
 
