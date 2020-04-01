 Skip to content
(The Hill) NewsFlash Seamen to be released
    Theodore Roosevelt, United States Navy, Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, crew of the Theodore Roosevelt, coming days, Navy leaders, Royal Navy, ship's captain  
3593 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Apr 2020 at 4:43 PM


cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see someone else watched the Padma Lakshmi video.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the dock has a reservoir tip.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip clubs about to be deemed essential Beeswaxes in 3...2...1...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First he won't, then he will.  He's such a tease.
 
Qel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Captain's Wife's Lament
Youtube JZGf3LMenU8


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZGf3​L​MenU8
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Pence will be hanging around the shipyards now?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If sailors on the ship started dying, it might hurt donnies re election chances. Navy did the right thing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that the Navy hospital ships deployed to NYC and elsewhere haven't significantly depleted resources required to give these sailors the quality of care that they have earned and deserve
 
Paddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT's what I call an ejaculation!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Navy leaders: 2700 sailors will be taken off aircraft carrier with coronavirus outbreak"

Is the aircraft sick or just a carrier?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: If sailors on the ship started dying, it might hurt donnies re election chances. Navy did the right thing.


brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellooooooooooo fellas...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should *NOT* buy a boat.
 
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


No way I could get off either if I was stuck on a cruise ship
 
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Hellooooooooooo fellas...

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


Hellooo thailor
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it fascinating that the disposition and readiness of a strategic naval asset is being treated as water cooler gossip by this administration and the media.  Some military information is best kept protected.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: "Navy leaders: 2700 sailors will be taken off aircraft carrier with coronavirus outbreak"

Is the aircraft sick or just a carrier?


consequenceofsound.netView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admiral Mother reporting for duty!

mediadc.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying social proximitating really works?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for cutting down on spending
 
King Something
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: So, Pence will be hanging around the shipyards now?


If mother doesn't catch him.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bslim: Admiral Mother reporting for duty!

[mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 850x481]


Hey, where did that 12-year-old kid get a set of dress whites?
 
petec
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


How'd you like to be sitting in jail, on a low level, non-violent offense, just because you can't make bail?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Witty, witty, witty, aren't we, subby?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sdd2000: oldernell: If sailors on the ship started dying, it might hurt donnies re election chances. Navy did the right thing.

[brainyquote.com image 850x446]


Except not really. They're not even confining them to the Navy base. They're sending them into Guam proper. So Guam is going to have a major outbreak and since they don't vote, Donny will let them die.
 
petec
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: "Navy leaders: 2700 sailors will be taken off aircraft carrier with coronavirus outbreak"

Is the aircraft sick or just a carrier?


the carrier is obviously the one who is sick
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
unrelated, but keeping with the nautical theme.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Witty, witty, witty, aren't we, subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size


If...... you only knew........ how long.... it... has been........ since I got a green......well yes.....witty.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a relief.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It does seem simpler to pull everyone who was exposed, and rotate in the next crew. Just quarantine them like astronauts and monitor.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are coming off the boat in spurts
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


The benefits of being on a boat willing to actually sail under the US flag, I guess
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that's a load off
 
Cormee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: RasIanI: Witty, witty, witty, aren't we, subby?

[Fark user image image 600x300]

If...... you only knew........ how long.... it... has been........ since I got a green......well yes.....witty.


Three dots in an ellipsis please, good man 👍
 
undercurrent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have a good friend who is an ITC on the TR so getting a kick out of these replies.

Even on a Carrier you will have a tough time social distancing; so he is not too excited about life in the near future.

Silver lining: Guam has killer diving; assuming you survive the 'rona
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


If those cruise ship passengers had the ability to conduct airstrikes on us, we might care about their feelings too. It's the passengers fault for not packing more missiles.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


So, what your saying is that Miami should take all those people, a couple thousand plus per ship, and accommodate them. Where exactly? The hospitals in Miami are filling up. Should Miami residents who support those hospitals every day, month, year - they should just step aside and die b/c idiots had to go on that cruise?

I don't want to hear about how they paid for a cruise and were going to lose money so went anyway. That is a BS answer. How many people lost more money than that cruise cost since this terribleness started and they stayed home?

Is it a really bad thing to have happen to them? Absolutely. There are consequences for every action and they just got a bad one. 

Florida's health care system is stretched too thin to take on the ships' virus caseload. Holland America did not submit acceptable plans to the USCG on where they expected those passengers to go into quarantine and who was treating the ones who were ill.

Dozens of cruise ships are either lined up at Port Miami and Port Everglades or waiting offshore due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most have only crew aboard, but Carnival Corp., which owns nine cruise lines with a total of 105 ships, notified the SEC Tuesday that it has more than 6,000 passengers still at sea.

There is another ship heading to Miami (Carnival) that also has a couple thousand people on it, many with symptoms.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Free at last, free at last...
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Free at last, free at last...


Username checks out?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's amazing what can happen when the issue is forced.

The letter he wrote and passed up the chain is what is called a career ender. Theoretically he did the right thing. Not that the Navy wants to hear or be forced to deal with it.

What might save him and also forced prompt action was the fact that somebody leaked that letter. Whoever did that is jesus walking to the cross.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: But yet the Americans on the Holland America cruise ships aren't allowed off.


They can, they just have to be dropped off at the cruise ships country its registered in.  Or is just a coast guard order in the Florida area?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: sdd2000: oldernell: If sailors on the ship started dying, it might hurt donnies re election chances. Navy did the right thing.

[brainyquote.com image 850x446]

Except not really. They're not even confining them to the Navy base. They're sending them into Guam proper. So Guam is going to have a major outbreak and since they don't vote, Donny will let them die.


Guam already has C19 cases, 77 so far, so it's a little late for that.

https://www.guampdn.com/story/news/lo​c​al/2020/04/01/carrier-crew-quarantined​-guam-hotels-soon-possible/5101629002/​

Story says some will be in hotels on Guam and the rest in the base. The Governor is good with the plan

We'll see.
 
jayphat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the minimum number of personnel required to run the boat?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Bslim: Admiral Mother reporting for duty!

[mediadc.brightspotcdn.com image 850x481]

Hey, where did that 12-year-old kid get a set of dress whites?


They don't call it the rear admiral for nothing! Know what I mean, eh, eh! Wink wink nudge nudge
 
