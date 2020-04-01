 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   "Detectives investigating the case indicated the stolen money was used for restaurants, vacations and payments to the Pittsburgh Pirates"   (wpxi.com) divider line
mactheknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His payments to the Pirates represents 62.8% of their intended 2020 player payroll...
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stolen money is typically not the sort of thing you associate with Pirates.
 
