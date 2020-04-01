 Skip to content
(Inquisitr)   O.J. Simpson convicted of murdering irony   (inquisitr.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpson, of course, was himself tried on two counts of murder back in 1994

When the hell did this happen? No one tells me anything.

Just disappear, OJ, you cock.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, OJ got Netflix? I guess that means he cut the cord.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicole Simpson and friends snorted too much of some Colombian guy's coke without paying, and were gifted with a neck tie. I watched the whole trial. They tried to frame OJ. I think Nicole's bff is still in hiding.
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people! What's with you and wild animals? Leave them animals alone

Is Mike Tyson white now?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I guess he's an expert in that field technically...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf courses are open? But national parks are closed?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carole Baskin reminds me of Hillary Clinton

/leaves thread to what it will become
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How OJ Simpson failed to make a pilgrimage to the White House when people like Kanye West, Whatzhisface and Bill Crosby were doing it, I do not know. I suspect he might have some inkling of sense.

But then again I think he would have as good a chance of finding the real killers on one of The Teflon Don's golf courses as anywhere he has looked thus far. They should be chained together and forced to golf cross country with Southern Sherifs in hot pursuit across state lines and county borders.

Make it pay-per-view and cable might be Great Agin.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Golf courses are open? But national parks are closed?


You've got email been Trumped! Of course, Trump's businesses and charities are open to grift and players daily.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So one murderer can pick out another. Not surprising. I really wish OJ would just disappear. He continues to embarrass and out himself by doing and saying stupid shiat. An innocent man does not behave as he has since the trial.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: How OJ Simpson failed to make a pilgrimage to the White House when people like Kanye West, Whatzhisface and Bill Crosby were doing it, I do not know. I suspect he might have some inkling of sense.

But then again I think he would have as good a chance of finding the real killers on one of The Teflon Don's golf courses as anywhere he has looked thus far. They should be chained together and forced to golf cross country with Southern Sherifs in hot pursuit across state lines and county borders.

Make it pay-per-view and cable might be Great Agin.


bwahahaha! the red neck Sheriff from a Roger Moore '007' flick comes to mind. summbeetch!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: I really wish ... would just disappear. He continues to embarrass and out himself by doing and saying stupid shiat. An innocent man does not behave as he has since the trial.


The analogies with Nose Goblin are obvious.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: bwahahaha! the red neck Sheriff from a Roger Moore '007' flick comes to mind. summbeetch!


Good one. I was thinking more of those road movies with Dom Deluise and Burt Reynolds. Maybe with Colludy Rudy in the Dom Deluise role. Any trucker movie would do for plot and characters. In fact, I just remembered the Orang-Outang. How about an Orang-Outang in the Burt Reynolds role?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Carole's lawyer might wind up saying: "If the tiger shiat don't fit, you must acquit"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy Colludy and an Orang-Outang do a high-speed run across the Obama Highway in a manure-spreader?

Too on the nail?

How about the manure explodes if the temperature rises above 15 degrees Celsius between Florida and California?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kriggerel: So, Carole's lawyer might wind up saying: "If the tiger shiat don't fit, you must acquit"?hoe


The Shoe-bacca Defense?
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I heard was: "I just got back from the golf course.... And oh my God is America in this bad of shape?"
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: What I heard was: "I just got back from the golf course.... And oh my God is America in this bad of shape?"


When it was him who started the downhill slide
 
Read More
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God, OJ is angling for clout as a cultural commentator. People love to bash celebutantes but the true nadir of American pop culture is a guy famous for skating on a cold blooded homicide becoming a "authority" on true crime\justice porn
 
