(AL.com)   During this COVID-19 crisis, Alabamians turn to spiritual guidance for comfort by overrunning liquor stores. Amen   (al.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Alcoholic beverage, Lou's Pub, Package stores, Drinking culture, place ordinance, lot of people, official report, better safety measures  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not much of anything else to do.  It was like that growing up in Alabama. Friday nights was football in the fall, and it switched to drinking or screwing after football was over.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes...this only happening in Alabama.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Brosephus: There's not much of anything else to do.  It was like that growing up in Alabama. Friday nights was football in the fall, and it switched to drinking or screwing after football was over.


I've been meaning to ask, how is your cousin anyway?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Farking media going to start a nothingburger rush on booze leading to shortages just like tp.    Calm the fark down, you are not going to need 10 gallons of bourbon and 20 cases of natty lite.

I know, challenge accepted....
 
keldaria
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who is to dispute the power of the Holy Spirit?
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.


If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.

If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin


I struggle to think of a state where liquor stores would not be considered an essential business.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

keldaria: Fano: optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.

If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin

I struggle to think of a state where liquor stores would not be considered an essential business.


I thibk the Massachusetts governor was considering shutting them down
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fano: optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.

If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin


I don't think it's closing that would be the most realistic threat....it's running out of stock.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a joke in there somewhere about taking never taking a Baptist fishing, always take at least two.
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fano: keldaria: Fano: optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.

If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin

I struggle to think of a state where liquor stores would not be considered an essential business.

I thibk the Massachusetts governor was considering shutting them down


Sheesh, and everyone thinks Ohio has problems.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All the liquor companies are busy making hand sanitizer. By August, the stores will be down to the dregs of their stock. Enjoy your midori and cheese schnapps mixed drink.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: keldaria: Fano: optikeye: Yes...this only happening in Alabama.

If they threaten to close liquor store I imagine that's when the riots begin

I struggle to think of a state where liquor stores would not be considered an essential business.

I thibk the Massachusetts governor was considering shutting them down


Colorado / Denver ordered them closed. It didn't work.
 
gaspode
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah while driving to deliver shields yesterday, the biggest queues were the bottle shop not the food market
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The bars are closed and people can't go out. In unrelated news people are buying more alcohol in stores. Or is it unrelated? In our investigative report we'll attempt to find the tenuous links between these news items.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  The Baptists will still pretend not to know each other in the liquor store.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Baptists don't stop to greet each other in the liquor store because they're double-parked!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You're just as likely to find God in a bottle as in church.
 
