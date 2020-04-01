 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(CNN)   200,000   (cnn.com) divider line
94
    More: News, Health care, World Health Organization, face masks, health officials, Pandemic, general public wear face masks, sick people, Public health  
•       •       •

2799 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 4:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



94 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And more than likely, 5000 dead by the end of the day. The number of deaths has doubled in 3 days.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is currently on the steepest increasing slope:

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/03/21/upshot/coronavirus-deaths-by-​country.html

The slope is actually increasing, not flattening.

Before this is over, we will be burying bodies in trenches with bulldozers.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: The US is currently on the steepest increasing slope:

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/03/21/upshot/coronavirus-deaths-by-​country.html

The slope is actually increasing, not flattening.

Before this is over, we will be burying bodies in trenches with bulldozers.


The slope's increasing because testing is increasing - infections are far Bee's kneeser than those numbers would indicate, as we're still not farking testing asymptomatic folks and we're still woefully undertesting the population as a whole.

You think that slope scares you? The actual slope should make you fudge your farking undies. And it probably will.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! U...cough.....cough.....S!....<coughs uncontrollably>....A!

But hey, we sure are stickin' it to those #MAGA, amirite?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every farker who's been ignoring the calls for isolation and social distancing need to understand they have real blood on their Meathooks and its going to get a whole lot worse thanks to their ignorance and selfish assholery.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: USA! USA! U...cough.....cough.....S!....<coughs uncontrollably>....A!

But hey, we sure are stickin' it to those #MAGA, amirite?


Ah....a new filter, I see.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Vin Diesel's really been busy since Knockaround Guys.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But guys, the economy. It can still function when hospitals are beyond capacity and doctors are sick, right?
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: But guys, the economy. It can still function when hospitals are beyond capacity and doctors are sick, right?


I'm fairly sure the doctors will not work for free. Maybe they'll take TP?
 
The Numbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.


Vertical is a kind of flat.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.


That value is confirmed cases, not actual cases.  It will rise directly proportional to the amount we're testing.  So it has likely doubled that quickly because we're testing more, which is good news!

Of course, the bad news is that that's basically the floor value for total cases and in reality there are probably a shiat ton more actual cases.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm not worried - I've been reassured by folks like DeAnna Lorraine, Sara Carter, and Todd Starnes that this is all a godNertsed conspiracy by MSM, working with Democrats to scare us before the election.

No, really.

/sarcasm

These assholes and others like them are the reason why more than a quarter of the farking country still thinks this is a godNertsed hoax.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay the Fark home people. If you have to go to the grocery store or pharmacy make sure to do it safely. Also keep a list going of what you need. Now is not the time to walk up and down aisles looking around. Get in get out.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: USA! USA! U...cough.....cough.....S!....<coughs uncontrollably>....A!

But hey, we sure are stickin' it to those #MAGA, amirite?


Just want everyone to know the filter put in that hashtag in place of lib...something, so my snarky Gas comment failed. I do not endorse the clown Big Cheese and never have.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: But guys, the economy. It can still function when hospitals are beyond capacity and doctors are sick, right?


Absolutely.  Glen Beck and Rushbo said it, and why would they lie?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At work I have been getting pissed because I built a barrier to keep people that come in at a distance and they just go by it despite the signs. Two of the people from the security department were here going on about something and I was just trying to stay away from them and get them out. Sprayed Lysol and washed my Meathooks a lot after they left.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
211,143. If I refresh it will probably be higher.
But Chaos Goblin said just 15 cases and soon to be down to zero so we should be good.
Or was that a different Chaos Goblin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: Lance Robdon: USA! USA! U...cough.....cough.....S!....<coughs uncontrollably>....A!

But hey, we sure are stickin' it to those #MAGA, amirite?

Just want everyone to know the filter put in that hashtag in place of lib...something, so my snarky Gas comment failed. I do not endorse the clown Big Cheese and never have.


I know it's just Fark but I feel like it would be okay to just go aNoodle and turn off the 4/1 shiat for 2020.  shiat's just not that amusing this year.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: [Fark user image image 320x208]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: Lance Robdon: USA! USA! U...cough.....cough.....S!....<coughs uncontrollably>....A!

But hey, we sure are stickin' it to those #MAGA, amirite?

Just want everyone to know the filter put in that hashtag in place of lib...something, so my snarky Gas comment failed. I do not endorse the clown Big Cheese and never have.


Too late, farkied
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Noodleline will be able to be reused in about 3 weeks, but then it'll be for the total deceased from COVID-19.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
208207 from here:

https://coronavirus.app/map
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bee's kneesGlavinsGhost: Declassify Issue: [Fark user image image 320x208]

[Fark user image image 392x206]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the flu. A bad cold, really.
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: At work I have been getting pissed because I built a barrier to keep people that come in at a distance and they just go by it despite the signs. Two of the people from the security department were here going on about something and I was just trying to stay away from them and get them out. Sprayed Lysol and washed my Meathooks a lot after they left.


I had to do this....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: At work I have been getting pissed because I built a barrier to keep people that come in at a distance and they just go by it despite the signs. Two of the people from the security department were here going on about something and I was just trying to stay away from them and get them out. Sprayed Lysol and washed my Meathooks a lot after they left.


You've never worked retail, have you?  You want people to bother you, put up a barricade.  It never fails that someone will move whatever obstruction you put in the way as you reset a completely empty aisle.  And no one reads signs.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bee's kneesGlavinsGhost: Declassify Issue: [Fark user image image 320x208]

[Fark user image image 392x206]


We're making his hat come true...

A chuckaboo of mine suggested when all this is done the USD might not remain the reserve currency of the world.  He follows these things so I'm wondering what signs are pointing to?  Ohh wise and powerful internet, guide me...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: browntimmy: But guys, the economy. It can still function when hospitals are beyond capacity and doctors are sick, right?

Absolutely.  Glen Beck and Rushbo said it, and why would they lie?


Glen beck said he was also willing to die for the economy to keep going.  So.... he should go work in a mall and invite all his fans to come shopping to show us.

Let's get it done!  I'd say I'd go back to work, but I am already working.  So yeah, can't go back to work any harder than I already am.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the "confirmed" numbers are sort of meaningless, but still.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alley Rat: Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.


A few states are trying to set an example, but this ish will only get worse until the entire country goes on lockdown at the same time.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just finished reading an article about food shortages that are in store for the near future.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like news from a month ago is news today to some people.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: The US is currently on the steepest increasing slope:

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/03/21/upshot/coronavirus-deaths-by-​country.html

The slope is actually increasing, not flattening.

Before this is over, we will be burying bodies in trenches with bulldozers.


We are in the growth phase. Flattening the curve is a lagging indicator likely two plus weeks until the stay home orders most places will do anything. The curve couldn't flatten for us to reach 100k deaths.
 
eKonk
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Feb. 26: "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.


Fark user image
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LL316: Alley Rat: Only took 5 days to double. This is very, very bad.

So much for flattening the curve.

A few states are trying to set an example, but this ish will only get worse until the entire country goes on lockdown at the same time.


Yes and no. Italy didn't get hit all over northern Italy got crushed. You will find NYC Detroit rev get crushed the west coast will most likely fair far better. At the end of this you will be see what each strategy yielded.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This hoax is getting out of hand.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can you cut out the stupid 4/1 filter for serious threads?
 
The Numbers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pounddawg: groppet: At work I have been getting pissed because I built a barrier to keep people that come in at a distance and they just go by it despite the signs. Two of the people from the security department were here going on about something and I was just trying to stay away from them and get them out. Sprayed Lysol and washed my Meathooks a lot after they left.

I had to do this....
[Fark user image image 850x637]


I would find it very difficult not to add some more tape with 'Hammertime' to that.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The big problem is everyone considering themselves "essential" enough to be around people.

Just stop.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My belly misses the bar dearly but I still count myself among the lucky. Be well, peeps.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't imagine what it's costing George Soros to bribe these people to make themselves sick just so Donnie would look bad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
gunenthusiastspeaks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

downstairs: The big problem is everyone considering themselves "essential" enough to be around people.

Just stop.


Umm well that depends. I don't think I am that essential but the government disagrees and there fore my employer disagrees so I have to go out.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: groppet: At work I have been getting pissed because I built a barrier to keep people that come in at a distance and they just go by it despite the signs. Two of the people from the security department were here going on about something and I was just trying to stay away from them and get them out. Sprayed Lysol and washed my Meathooks a lot after they left.

You've never worked retail, have you?  You want people to bother you, put up a barricade.  It never fails that someone will move whatever obstruction you put in the way as you reset a completely empty aisle.  And no one reads signs.


Oh my Farking god,
Let me tell you a story. I work retail at a UK hardware store. I'm on furlough now, but the week before I left we had switched to online only. We have catalogues for browsing, as well as a couple of tablet portals. They were off and the cats removed for handling purposes. (This will be important later.) So new policy. customers order online, then swing into the shop to pick up. Also if you go to the company website it's farking blazoned all over the front page.

So all the red tape and bumf comes down from head office, including two A4 signs for the front door explaining this. "They aren't big enough" says I.

True to form, first FIVE FARKING customers watlz straight ignoring the signs, and come straight up to me. I explain the situation, then decide to make giant goddamn red arrows out of tape pointing to the signs on the door.

This improves the hit rate to about 75%.

Then, the moment that made realise the human race is doomed. I watched a guy come in, ignore the red arrows and signs, walk over to the switched off portals, REMOVE THE SAME TAPED SIGNS FROM SAID PORTALS HE IGNORED ON THE FRONT DOOR AND START BLINDLY TAPPING THE DARK SCREEN.

farking dumbass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Can you cut out the stupid 4/1 filter for serious threads?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 94 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.