(CNN) Zantac to be pulled from shelves immediately.
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The contaminant, N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA


off by one letter to go from contaminant to getting rave reviews
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Prilosec obviously greased a few palms
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What next? Beer? Pork?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could the level of contaminant increase over time due to temperature if the product is sealed?

Doesn't that just mean the contaminant was already there, but now it's... warmer?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: How could the level of contaminant increase over time due to temperature if the product is sealed?

Doesn't that just mean the contaminant was already there, but now it's... warmer?


ingredients that are stable at room temp that can break down into dangerous ones at high temps?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either a chemical reaction like oxidation or a large molecule breaking into smaller pieces one of which is listed as dangerous. According to Wikipedia, the contaminant can be formed in the stomach: "NDMA arises by the combination of nitrous acid and dimethylamine derived from the degradation of protein (food) in the lower gut."

Because this is a request and not a full scale banhammer, I expect the actual danger is slight. If you store the drug in an oven and take a large dose you will exceed the legal limit.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to short Taco Bell
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: How could the level of contaminant increase over time due to temperature if the product is sealed?

Doesn't that just mean the contaminant was already there, but now it's... warmer?


Uh, the seal doesn't keep the inside of bottle from getting hot or cold.  Many OTC medicines have a temperature recommendation in the instructions.  Not really sure how big of a deal it is though.  Could be like a date on food products or a good excuse to get out of lawsuits.  There are specialty medicines that have to be refrigerated and I know those temperature requirements are a big farking deal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting a conspiracy theory that Zantac cures Coronavirus. Who's with me? If we start it on April 2, all the better.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a hiatal hernia right around when this stuff was pulled the first time.
I've been taking Pepcid (no help whatsoever) and eating Tums like popcorn (I only they're helping psychologically)

This pain is no joke.  Can't eat.  Can't sleep.  And every doctor I've seen keeps telling me to "manage" it with medication!

Anyone else been through this?  Surgery?  Recovery?
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with bicarb and water?
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.


That was a voluntary recall by the retailers to not sell it. This is a mandatory one by the FDA in case anyone isn't following it already, like say a big lots or some mom and pop store.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.


"In September, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart announced they would no longer sell Zantac and other over-the-counter ranitidine medications due to concerns they might contain NDMA."

Yeah, this is really nothing to worry about. It hasn't been around a while.
 
TakoNeko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So what's the status of famotidine? Omeparazole? Not an issue with those ones?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Too much NEDM
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.

"In September, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart announced they would no longer sell Zantac and other over-the-counter ranitidine medications due to concerns they might contain NDMA."

Yeah, this is really nothing to worry about. It hasn't been around a while.


Well, there's the worry that it will take even longer before we can buy the good stuff again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fart the pain away.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


Also want to know this.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


Tagamet used to work for me when I had issues.  I also had a prescription to Dexilent which was fantastic.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?

Tagamet used to work for me when I had issues.  I also had a prescription to Dexilent which was fantastic.


Would you say it was excellent?
 
TakoNeko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?

Tagamet used to work for me when I had issues.  I also had a prescription to Dexilent which was fantastic.


No issues anymore? Did you change your diet? Thanks for the info.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Aetre: So what's the status of famotidine? Omeparazole? Not an issue with those ones?


Famotidine is still being sold. It's what's in Pepcid.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


Famotidine
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


Omeprazole (Prilosec) works well for me. YMMV, though.
 
etoof
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the flyover staters will confuse this with MDMA.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Fart the pain away.


That's the new name for my Butthole Surfers tribute band's first album.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


Losing weight.

/I dunno if you're fat.
//I was
///I began to think the relflux was terminal
////lost 60lbs. No more reflux
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?





Fark user imageView Full Size


Tablespoon of this. With a gulp of water chaser.
Sounds counterproductive, but it aint.
 
doloresonthedottedline
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'm starting a conspiracy theory that Zantac cures Coronavirus. Who's with me? If we start it on April 2, all the better.


I had something suspiciously weird the past 3 weeks (sore throat, dry cough, low grade fever never higher than 99.6, runny nose, tried to spread to one eye toward the end, and chest pain and breathlessness after the 5th day off and on), and have a weirdly huge stockpile of Zantac from some weird magic from my pharmacy. It's precisely my luck that I had a huge supply of "the cure" next to the bed I spent most of March in.

I like this conspiracy theory.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I took Zantac for a long time, but omeprazole clearly worked better. Then my primary care doc said that PPIs like omeprazole were associated with dementia. I switched back to Zantac. Then the Zantac got pulled because of the big C. I got back on omeprazole. Then it turned out that it aint all that bad:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3​1​334885

Now when I read exciting reports about wonderful medicines, like for Covid, I look with a bit of skepticism.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TakoNeko: born_yesterday: TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?

Tagamet used to work for me when I had issues.  I also had a prescription to Dexilent which was fantastic.

No issues anymore? Did you change your diet? Thanks for the info.


I had ulcers and issues with digestion.  The prescription was limited because if it stopped working, there was nothing stronger available at the time.

Yeah, I lost a bunch of weight and changed my diet.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IgG4: Big Prilosec obviously greased a few palms


My doc got me off Prilosec in favour of Zantac. Now I'm on Pepcid.

/ Prilosec is shiat for your kidneys apparently
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Godscrack: TakoNeko: This was my favorite antacid. What works as well? Anyone?


[Fark user image 450x450]

Tablespoon of this. With a gulp of water chaser.
Sounds counterproductive, but it aint.


Interesting. I think that adding more acid couldn't really help. Maybe your stomach is different. A teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water works for me.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buntz: I got a hiatal hernia right around when this stuff was pulled the first time.
I've been taking Pepcid (no help whatsoever) and eating Tums like popcorn (I only they're helping psychologically)

This pain is no joke.  Can't eat.  Can't sleep.  And every doctor I've seen keeps telling me to "manage" it with medication!

Anyone else been through this?  Surgery?  Recovery?


I've had a hernia but not that kind. But capsacin is the only thing that kills my migraines so I need to take heartburn medicine. I do Prilosec OTC. My doc told me I could double the dose if I need. I have had occasions when I need to take a break from it due to other health issues and drug interactions. It is miserable. You get rebound heartburn when you take Prilosec regularly and then stop.

I've not had real good luck with surgeries in general, and my suffering has always been short term in any case. (You will eventually need to get that hernia patched if you haven't already, but elective surgery to strengthen your esophagus can have side effects, and you'll never be able to throw up again.) When necessary, I got better relief from apple cider vinegar and this "Amish heartburn remedy" I bought at a hardware store out of desperation. That stuff actually worked the best. It had added garlic juice and ginger. The taste is intensely acidic and it's not good for your teeth, but it's drinkable and it cuts out reflux instantly... Or sometimes it doesn't work, but some relief is better than none. It works by increasing the acidity of your stomach and giving your esophagus a clue-by-four that it needs to close, as opposed to the stuff which makes you less acidic so there's less pain when the stomach juice creeps up.

I do not recommend it long term every day because that extra acid can make your stomach hurt - but that instant relief when you really need it is a godsend. That plus Zantac (which is out) and Pepcid and Tums got me through some hard times.

Long term, daily Prilosec or one of its derivatives works best.
 
buntz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeLurk: You will eventually need to get that hernia patched if you haven't already, but elective surgery to strengthen your esophagus can have side effects, and you'll never be able to throw up again


You're not filling me with confidence.  I haven't had anything "patched" (not sure what you mean?).
I had a CT scan for a back issue and they said "we don't see anything wrong with your back, but you DO have a hernia!"
I said "Well, that explains the heartburn I've been getting recently"

This was around Sept/Oct.  Getting worse daily.  Everything I eat feels like it gets stuck right in the chest then eventually KERPLUNKS down.  Burns to lay down.  I wake up in the middle of the night and have to get out of bed just to burp.

I've taken some over the counter things, no help.  I feel like surgery is the only option at this point but I can't get to a doctor to discuss it!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.


It's in pharmacies by prescription. Before they only pulled it from a certain manufacturer(s?), now they're pulling it all.
I don't know if it's still on shelves for OTC here.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

buntz: I got a hiatal hernia right around when this stuff was pulled the first time.
I've been taking Pepcid (no help whatsoever) and eating Tums like popcorn (I only they're helping psychologically)

This pain is no joke.  Can't eat.  Can't sleep.  And every doctor I've seen keeps telling me to "manage" it with medication!

Anyone else been through this?  Surgery?  Recovery?


Ask to try Prilosec, generic name Omeprazole. It's a friggin wonder drug.
Are you sleeping with your head raised? You should. Put pillows under your mattress at the top if you fall off pillows during the night. Adjustable beds have become mainstream and much cheaper than they used to be, I was shopping around for one when all the stores closed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.

"In September, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart announced they would no longer sell Zantac and other over-the-counter ranitidine medications due to concerns they might contain NDMA."

Yeah, this is really nothing to worry about. It hasn't been around a while.


By prescription it still was.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My original reflux regimen was Omeprazole Zantac. Zantac actually seemed to make my heartburn worse. I haven't taken it in at least 10 years.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Where was it on the shelves?  Dollar stores?  I haven't seen it in a regular store since it was pulled in October.


This. I haven't seen it since it was originally pulled for causing liver cancer.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I confused Zantec for Zyrtec and became worried
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: Uh, the seal doesn't keep the inside of bottle from getting hot or cold.


I am aware of that.


Dead for Tax Reasons: ingredients that are stable at room temp that can break down into dangerous ones at high temps?


This answers the question. Thank you
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NDMA is nasty stuff - it's a semi volatile compound that's among the 110 or so analytes on interest in ground water testing that we do at the EPA. It doesn't show up that often in the waters we've sampled, but when it does, it's cause for concern.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: buntz: I got a hiatal hernia right around when this stuff was pulled the first time.
I've been taking Pepcid (no help whatsoever) and eating Tums like popcorn (I only they're helping psychologically)

This pain is no joke.  Can't eat.  Can't sleep.  And every doctor I've seen keeps telling me to "manage" it with medication!

Anyone else been through this?  Surgery?  Recovery?

Ask to try Prilosec, generic name Omeprazole. It's a friggin wonder drug.
Are you sleeping with your head raised? You should. Put pillows under your mattress at the top if you fall off pillows during the night. Adjustable beds have become mainstream and much cheaper than they used to be, I was shopping around for one when all the stores closed.


I have foam wedges under my mattress for that very reason.  Also a stack of pillows.  Doesn't help!!
 
drtgb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
doloresonthedottedline
brantgoose: I'm starting a conspiracy theory that Zantac cures Coronavirus. Who's with me? If we start it on April 2, all the better.

I had something suspiciously weird the past 3 weeks (sore throat, dry cough, low grade fever never higher than 99.6, runny nose, tried to spread to one eye toward the end, and chest pain and breathlessness after the 5th day off and on), and have a weirdly huge stockpile of Zantac from some weird magic from my pharmacy. It's precisely my luck that I had a huge supply of "the cure" next to the bed I spent most of March in.

I like this conspiracy theory.

My sister's mother in law is a doctor working on the Zantac/corona connection as we speak at Stanford Medical School. The 'Bay Area Lock-Down' was put in place to keep word of this study from getting out, not the virus getting in. All of Silicon Valley is now virus free and life is back to normal. The government is now secretly buying up all the stock before word gets out so that the President can personally hand the cure to every American and thus win reelection. They are currently doing testing on the USS Roosevelt which is supposedly 'quarantined' due to the virus.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I'm starting a conspiracy theory that Zantac cures Coronavirus. Who's with me? If we start it on April 2, all the better.


Goooooo, fark yourself. I am mildly allergic to bees. I don't have money for the 600 dollar EpiPen. Benadryl and Zantac let's me be able to see out my eyes. It is bad enough everyone and thier mother suddenly has pallets full of Excedrine migraine. Apparently COVID makes your head assplode. I hope it does.

I vote we stop hoarding shiat you don't need.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Long time GERD sufferer here. I've been taking PPIs (Aciphex) for well over a decade with no long term effects other than constant diarrhea. To combat that, I eat a MRE every two weeks. The preservatives in MREs help bind me up so I can take normal shiats again for about a week or so.

Also, try sleeping on your left side. This is a well known trick to help with chronic heartburn.
 
