 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Facebook)   Metro Detroit Amazon worker wants everyone to know that dildos are not essential items   (facebook.com) divider line
39
    More: Amusing, Country music, middle of my middle-school years, Amazon.com, Equestrianism, Middle school, General Electric, English-language films, American films  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 6:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He won't be worried about COVID-19 once the Tal Shiar's done with him.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's absolutely correct.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread, on the other hand ...
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe for him they aren't. There are many very, very bored people in America. And some people you don't really want to be bored...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not essential? that's opinion. not fact.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are for Subby's wife.
 
DingDong_Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is an essential item... if you're brave enough.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't know my life!
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ass they aren't!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).


This one time at dildo camp.....
 
Pew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That man is tired of being toyed with.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't date, masturbate!

#stayathome
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).


You shouldn't be driving right now anyway. Honestly I think they should make booze delivery a widespread thing.
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: And some people you don't really want to be bored...


"Hmmm, I wonder what roast Bezos tastes like..."

Seriously though, I've been trying to cut back on Amazon ordering. But it's not an easy habit to break.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: My ass they aren't!


Delivery instructions acknowledged. Your shipment is on it's way!

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything can be a dildo,
and dildoes aren't essential,
then nothing is essential.

Thank you, my fellow Athenians!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a "massive" amount of dildos?

How big a twinkie are we talking about here?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: wellreadneck: My ass they aren't!

Delivery instructions acknowledged. Your shipment is on it's way!

[i.redd.it image 540x511]


This driver just won truck nutz forever.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't thinking of ordering dildo's from Amazon before this news story, but now I'm sold.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Trocadero: If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).

You shouldn't be driving right now anyway. Honestly I think they should make booze delivery a widespread thing.


Pot and/or booze delivery truck driver sounds like a nice gig. People would always be happy to see you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cloudofdust: Luse: Trocadero: If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).

You shouldn't be driving right now anyway. Honestly I think they should make booze delivery a widespread thing.

Pot and/or booze delivery truck driver sounds like a nice gig. People would always be happy to rob you.


Ftfy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voodoo dick, my ass.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Luse: wellreadneck: My ass they aren't!

Delivery instructions acknowledged. Your shipment is on it's way!

[i.redd.it image 540x511]

This driver just won truck nutz forever.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


South Park did it first.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Luse: wellreadneck: My ass they aren't!

Delivery instructions acknowledged. Your shipment is on it's way!

[i.redd.it image 540x511]


I'm up for it.


/bored stiff these days
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Therapeutic massage devices.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ESSENTIAL COVID DILDO, MY ASS!
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: This thread, on the other hand ...


On? Or in?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well hell.  Now what are we supposed to do if the Branch Dildonians take over another nature preserve?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I tried to practice social distancing but Amazon doesn't have any 84" dildos.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd suggest that some unattached women stuck in quarantine would argue differently.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Trocadero: If pot and booze are essential, dildoes are more so. No pedestrian ever got ran over by a dildo-drunk driver on the sidewalk (other than that one time).

This one time at dildo camp.....


I used to have that DVD...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: not essential? that's opinion. not fact.


Damn straight.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tdyak: I wasn't thinking of ordering dildo's from Amazon before this news story, but now I'm sold.


Same here.  Guess what everyone I know is getting for Christmas.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been telling my work that, but they insist he hasn't done anything wrong.  But I'll catch that dildo microwaving fish one of these days.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I tried to practice social distancing but Amazon doesn't have any 84" dildos.


They're driving around the city on motorbikes, handing out traffic tickets.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Luse: Trocadero: Luse: wellreadneck: My ass they aren't!

Delivery instructions acknowledged. Your shipment is on it's way!

[i.redd.it image 540x511]

This driver just won truck nutz forever.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 241x209]

South Park did it first.


Actually, that is lifted directly from a Bill Hicks routine about the cops on trial for beating Rodney King
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: I'd suggest that some unattached women stuck in quarantine would argue differently.


I'd suggest you're greatly underestimating the population that uses dildos
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.