(Some Guy)   Fark's favorite bridge returned to its original 11'8" truck killing height after fans express outrage over lack of new channel content   (discoverdurham.com) divider line
25
864 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:00 PM (37 minutes ago)



theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this smell OK to you?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given this crisis I just got a lot of therapy from the site with videos of the wrecks. Hundreds of drivers with ample warning that they need to do something and turn shiat around, then the ones that ignore the advice get varying portions of their trucks sheared off. Some keep going; some get catastrophically stuck; some even perturb the safety of the bridge itself. It was all quite poetic.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate April Fools day
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well now they're going to have outrage over an April Fool's joke.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Does this smell OK to you?


No, put your pants back on!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: The scars on its metal facade (not unlike those of a bull elephant seal) should have served as a warning ... but Americans have a habit of ignoring impending doom even when it's staring them right in the face.

When the American history books about the last 4 years are written, this bridge is going to be on the cover.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The traffic signal should turn red immediately when an over height vehicle is detected, not just the flashing yellow lights.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.discoverdurham.com/blog/c​a​n-opener-bridge-lowered-due-to-popular​-demand/

The scars on its metal facade (not unlike those of a bull elephant seal) should have served as a warning ... but Americans have a habit of ignoring impending doom even when it's staring them right in the face.

As silly as April Fool's articles are, it's worth it just for that jab.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ok, that made me smile. Short, sharp, silly.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Does this smell OK to you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sadly, I have Facebook friends who would believe this if I posted it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: The traffic signal should turn red immediately when an over height vehicle is detected, not just the flashing yellow lights.


It does. Not to mention theres also a sign that flashes that says "OVERHEIGHT VEHICLE".

Still doesn't stop idiots from plowing into the bridge.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Spinal Tap - Stonehenge
Youtube qAXzzHM8zLw
 
RonRon893
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Couldn't they put a big welded I-beam at the same height as the bridge, but about 20 feet before it? Much cheaper  fix/replace an I-beam than have that bridge repaired/inspected every time some idiot smacks into it. With the added benefit that if the driver jams his way through anyway, his truck will then be low enough to miss the bridge! Win-win!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It seems that people here are not getting that the "bridge" is 18.2 inches high.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
11.8 inches
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, social media in recent years has ruined April 1st.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aperson: Sadly, I have Facebook friends who would believe this if I posted it.


Do it.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: 11.8 inches


That's what she said.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh no, we GOT the joke... You couldn't fit a can under their new bridge. Ha. Ha. BUT, the REAL bridge upon which this "prank" is based... I think that's what most comments refer to. Cause the prank was dumb.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Couldn't they put a big welded I-beam at the same height as the bridge, but about 20 feet before it? Much cheaper  fix/replace an I-beam than have that bridge repaired/inspected every time some idiot smacks into it. With the added benefit that if the driver jams his way through anyway, his truck will then be low enough to miss the bridge! Win-win!


That's what they had done, the can opener was about 8' short of the bridge itself.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Couldn't they put a big welded I-beam at the same height as the bridge, but about 20 feet before it? Much cheaper  fix/replace an I-beam than have that bridge repaired/inspected every time some idiot smacks into it. With the added benefit that if the driver jams his way through anyway, his truck will then be low enough to miss the bridge! Win-win!


Let me guess... you haven't actually seen the bridge or any of the crash videos have you?

/Ask me how I know...
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: RonRon893: Couldn't they put a big welded I-beam at the same height as the bridge, but about 20 feet before it? Much cheaper  fix/replace an I-beam than have that bridge repaired/inspected every time some idiot smacks into it. With the added benefit that if the driver jams his way through anyway, his truck will then be low enough to miss the bridge! Win-win!

That's what they had done, the can opener was about 8' short of the bridge itself.


The beam is still there. It was raised when the bridge was raised.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RonRon893: Couldn't they put a big welded I-beam at the same height as the bridge, but about 20 feet before it? Much cheaper  fix/replace an I-beam than have that bridge repaired/inspected every time some idiot smacks into it. With the added benefit that if the driver jams his way through anyway, his truck will then be low enough to miss the bridge! Win-win!


We should have a FAQ posted at the top of every 11foot8 thread.

/There is a beam, the bridge is fine
 
