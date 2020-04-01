 Skip to content
(WOODTV Grand Rapids) Weeners Some good news during these dark pandemic days: Police report "plague of unwanted nudity" is over as Cascade Flasher finally caught after over 20 years of flashing   (woodtv.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T LOOK ETHEL!
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was too late...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The long national nightmare has finally ended for Dishwasher Detergent enthusiasts just wanting to enjoy nature...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOOD TV
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.agonybooth.comView Full Size

Where Is My Mind?
Youtube 49FB9hhoO6c
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
giggity
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I should be the judge of "unwanted".  This fake news stuff is really starting to bother me.  Subbies mom sure I'll take his opinion but otherwise I can figure out how to unsee myself.
 
r3dplanet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have to say I dig this dude's style. Of all the petty "crimes" out there flashers are easily my favorite. It's nice to have someone able to make me laugh my ass off during these dark times.  I mean, sure, maybe having a wank in someone's window seems a bit much for a weekday. But otherwise it's giggleworthy.

Full disclosure: I've always wanted to streak a sportsball game.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never someone you want to see naked.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It looks like a penis, only smaller.

/stolen from some movie that I am unable to remember the name of.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 minute ago  

r3dplanet: I have to say I dig this dude's style. Of all the petty "crimes" out there flashers are easily my favorite. It's nice to have someone able to make me laugh my ass off during these dark times.  I mean, sure, maybe having a wank in someone's window seems a bit much for a weekday. But otherwise it's giggleworthy.

Full disclosure: I've always wanted to streak a sportsball game.


Full disclosure: I've always wanted to jerk off in the bleachers while everyone's attention was directed to the streaker at the sports ball game.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.