brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, there was no "body shaming" happening at all when I was complimenting hunky Andy's gorgeous and perfect nipples and the completely tasteful barbells that pierce their delicious perkiness.

(If I learned anything this past week is that if I want any chance of getting my hands on a respirator I need to start complimenting politicos).
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speculating about a piercing isn't body shaming. Doesn't she have a Kwanzaa cake to make?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who the fark cares?

Fark off with this BS
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Speculating about a piercing isn't body shaming. Doesn't she have a Kwanzaa cake to make?


I had the same thought as well.  Someone is projecting.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he doesn't have nipple barbells, each areola has 3 nipples all perfectly horizontal.

This isn't body shaming. I'm a fan of the animated Aeon Flux and the original Total Recall featuring the 3 boobed woman.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I hear the phrase nipple rings I can't help but imagine someone trying to answer a pair of breasts.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Would that make New York the first state to have a governor with nipple rings? He's pierced the glass ceiling.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
his long-term girlfriend was the lady who dumps 3 or 4 processed/store-made foods into a bowl (sometimes while seeming quite drunk) and calls it "cooking"? weird.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/sem​i​-homemade-cooking-with-sandra-lee
 
Vodka Zombie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chef and author Lee...

Oh, HELL NO!
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Auto play bullshiat and anti-Cuomo propaganda.
Right wing mods jacking it to red hat pron
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And you all said Fark wasn't my personal erotica site.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seriously, Trump is a genocidal maniac via laziness who raw dogs pornstars.

A dem has pierced nipples, and what? I'm supposed to be angry? Or scandalized?

Warren Ellis would like a word. The president's wife in Transmetropolitan has a pierced eyebrow.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nipplegate must be investigated. What are the Dems hiding? Are these metal rings receiving transmissions from the Deep State?
 
zimbach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Auto play bullshiat and anti-Cuomo propaganda.
Right wing mods jacking it to red hat pron


What does the server OS matter with regard to the pron? I guess there's a fetish for everything, even Linux distros.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: If he doesn't have nipple barbells, each areola has 3 nipples all perfectly horizontal.

This isn't body shaming. I'm a fan of the animated Aeon Flux and the original Total Recall featuring the 3 boobed woman.


one niple,two nipple,three!!......oh hell no
Youtube U-7ClHNxgVQ
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember these folks?
Fark user imageView Full Size

She has a pierced tongue.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nipple rings.  Precious.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: When I hear the phrase nipple rings I can't help but imagine someone trying to answer a pair of breasts.


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Bonus: Corona related
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So f'ing what.
/thought about getting mine done sometime.
//male
///III
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cyberpunk movies and weird politicians are my brain candy.

Good for Governor Cuomo. He's really fitting in with civilization's trend into the movie Tank Girl.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Seriously, Trump is a genocidal maniac via laziness who raw dogs pornstars.

A dem has pierced nipples, and what? I'm supposed to be angry? Or scandalized?

Warren Ellis would like a word. The president's wife in Transmetropolitan has a pierced eyebrow.


The only time I have been honestly offended by a question like this was on a red carpet after the US The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo came out. A reporter asked Rooney Mara on live TV if she kept the piercings from the movie. She was stunned. That is piercing shaming.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh my god, its 2020, who the hell cares?
 
Big Dave
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the thing about people with piercings is that they really want to show them off.  If you find yourself with a new lover who has some glittering junk - 100's of people have had an eyefull of that before.  Fine with me; whatever floats your boat.  My point being; if real, the pictures will come out - guy flashing his metal for all the world to see.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Btw, had nipple barbells for a bit, but I work on hot weather and I was getting rubbed raw by my shirts. Had to abandon the idea.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: Auto play bullshiat and anti-Cuomo propaganda.
Right wing mods jacking it to red hat pron


These filters are hilarious
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Maud Dib: Auto play bullshiat and anti-Cuomo propaganda.
Right wing mods jacking it to red hat pron

These filters are hilarious


April 1st is always an adventure.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: his long-term girlfriend was the lady who dumps 3 or 4 processed/store-made foods into a bowl (sometimes while seeming quite drunk) and calls it "cooking"? weird.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/semi​-homemade-cooking-with-sandra-lee


Her show sucked and her food sucked
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Oh my god, its 2020, who the hell cares?


Nobody. This is "look at that biatch eating crackers" stuff.
 
