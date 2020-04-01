 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teacher who briefly shared intense physical contact with student to be recognized for his action   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best use of the Hero tag in a while.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Wait, doesn't Donald Trump have a toady or a criminal friend who could make better use of this? How did they give a medal to someone who isn't some personal friend of the president? Did we go back in time to 2010, or something?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Lowe will receive a Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honor.
He is one of six such honorees chosen by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

So, not theMedal of Honor, a military award. But an award by the private MoH Society.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why give this guy a Medal? Just take Limburgher's away and everybody is up one.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whar Freedumb Penis? NRA said only Freedumb Penis can stop gun!!!!!
Seriously, this guy is a for-real hero. He deserves all the recognition in the world.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


Unless the teacher was armed with a shiv.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


Shut up
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


Shut up.
 
zbtop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This happened just down the street from my office while I was walking out and about on my lunch. Was a weird day.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


Shut up
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The size of Keanon Lowe's huge brass ones is exceeded only by his heart.

Well done, Coach.
patch.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


Shut up barjockey, you cock
 
moto-geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: The whole physical contact shenanigans could have been avoided had the teacher been armed.


He was armed, and he used both of the them to great effect.
 
