(AZ Family)   Arizona reports 29 deaths, 1,413 cases statewide. But it's a dry cough
22
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So AZ has 30-50k cases of unconfirmed Coronavirus today. Have to see what happens in a few weeks.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.


As someone living here (Tucson) it's been locally reported that our testing in the State leaves a Bee's knees deal to be desired.  As far as I can tell, it's due to a severe lack of testing kits and their triage use, rather than partisan farkery.

So yeah, the count of "confirmed cases" is likely an unreliable indicator.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lardweasel: studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.

As someone living here (Tucson) it's been locally reported that our testing in the State leaves a Bee's knees deal to be desired.  As far as I can tell, it's due to a severe lack of testing kits and their triage use, rather than partisan farkery.

So yeah, the count of "confirmed cases" is likely an unreliable indicator.


It could be a good time to explore some of back areas of Mt. Lemmon. It was a fav area for me when it just got too hot in the low lands.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.


the deaths are a much better indicator in states that aren't heavily testing - given they are steadily increasing I think most states are in for a very rough couple of months.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one subby!

So... and idea... we should have a HOTY category for any/all COVID-19 submissions.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Good one subby!

So... and idea... we should have a HOTY category for any/all COVID-19 submissions.


*an
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well then it's a good thing they locked down the state weeks ago, no exceptions.

They didn't? Oops.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought the viruses didn't like the heat and low humidity?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: [Fark user image image 425x250]


I believe the federal government has a longstanding tradition of hushing up  statistics related to the slow genocide of first nations peoples. If they can do it slowly, and without fanfare, they think they will get away with it.
And so far, they have.

Oh, look, sick white people with not enough medical infrastructure. Oh noes.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mother is a nurse in Flagstaff, and has said the hospital system hasn't been taking it seriously...she said she wishes she was still on the Rez working, where at least the hospital isn't ran with a profit motive as their primary concern. She thinks they're in for a really bad times ahead.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.


I live in Prescott Valley. Yavapai County has had 591 people who tested negative and 28 confirmed cases. No deaths.

Most of the cases are in and around Phoenix and Flagstaff. I think the low numbers in the Prescott Valley area is because we'e about 30 miles west of I 17; people don't pass through here on their way to somewhere else.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had to be in Phoenix for the month of February, and it will not go well there.  The place is a mishmash of obscene wealth and abject poverty.  We spent the month in a half-million dollar mansion on a lake, and every day the development was full of brown people mowing lawns and cleaning up white people's messes.  Those people can't stop working or they will starve or lose housing.  A lot of them live in very crowded conditions, are undocumented (so afraid of seeking medical help) and probably full of justified resentment.

It was one of the creepiest experiences I've ever had.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I know I'm being selfish but I'm hoping I can drive to Tucson around 5/21.  Going right to my house and will bring all food and stuff with me.  Isolated on 3 acres alone in the desert.  It restores my sanity, what's left of it.

Hoping I can still go, giving it 50/50 today
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: [Fark user image 425x250]


New Mexico is at least paying some verbal concern to the issue.

That article has some numbers too.

The Navajo Nation, whose area includes parts of three states and includes 250,000 people, has been battling an outbreak of the virus that possibly began at a church rally on March 7. Since then, they've experienced 128 cases and two deaths, as of Sunday. The entirety of the Navajo Nation has been following a shelter-in-place order since March 20.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My kid lives in Phoenix. The case count may seem high, but people can get tested there, unlike where I live, where there is no public testing and it's more like "let's wait until you're begging to be admitted to a hospital before we bother to see if you're sick."

More testing = more confirmed cases.
Less testing = more dead people.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.

the deaths are a much better indicator in states that aren't heavily testing - given they are steadily increasing I think most states are in for a very rough couple of months.


29 deaths in the state so far, 5 of them yesterday.   Worst day yet

Growth looks like an exponential curve with a doubling time of ~5 days, which actually lags behind the cases being reported which, until two days ago, was about every 3-4 days.

We just don't yet have enough tea leaves to get a good read.

As for testing, they are taking samples and then later deciding if they want to expend resources to process them.  There are people sitting in their cars for hours to get a swab jammed into their head that wait for days in self-quarantine only to not receive a COVID-19 test result.   It's only so the TV news shows can show long lines of cars at testing locations, implying an abundance of resources that does not actually exist.

We are all getting "tested" all right.  This outbreak has been mishandled at every level.
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that the flu?  Why are the numbers so low?  That's great.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: lardweasel: studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.

As someone living here (Tucson) it's been locally reported that our testing in the State leaves a Bee's knees deal to be desired.  As far as I can tell, it's due to a severe lack of testing kits and their triage use, rather than partisan farkery.

So yeah, the count of "confirmed cases" is likely an unreliable indicator.

It could be a good time to explore some of back areas of Mt. Lemmon. It was a fav area for me when it just got too hot in the low lands.


I love hiking on Mt. Lemmon, even when it's not 110 down here.

I'm kind of hoping I don't become a stat soon though, I went to Target last night and nobody was really following social distancing.  Should have noped out of there, but stupid me wanted food.  Now I feel like my brain is exploding :(
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xai: studebaker hoch: Arizona numbers have been low for the past two days.

Their two week trend was scary.

the deaths are a much better indicator in states that aren't heavily testing - given they are steadily increasing I think most states are in for a very rough couple of months.


Arizona is not doing great, but Michigan is testing less per capita and has their death rate doubling every 2 days compared to Arizona doubling every 4 days.
https://covidtracking.com/data/#CA
https://www.theoaklandpress.com/news/​c​oronavirus/coronavirus-in-michigan-75-​new-deaths-1-117-new-infections-re​ported-tuesday/article_4​05cfa84-7384-11ea-a64f-e37b7cc30d34.ht​ml
That brings Michigan's totals to 7,615 infections and 259 deaths, according to health officials.  Michigan's population is ~10Million compared to Arizona's ~7 million.  I haven't compared other states.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Our hospital system here just sent a portion of it's staff to Colorado for 2 weeks to help there...since we apparently don't have those problems here...
 
