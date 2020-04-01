 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Twitter)   Florida's new stay-at-home order preserve the rights of churchgoers to infect and be infected, thank god   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 5:08 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, now that he calls it,  he's going to call it in the dumbest way possible.    Idiot
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a time of crisis, churches need to grift harder than ever.  That private jet isn't going to fuel itself, you know.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the god Nertsed point then?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Coronavirus is the way to get Raptured.

No one said it wouldn't be painful.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You have already got 7k sick-ass people in FL. Calm your Jeebus tits already.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All these hold out states are just prolonging self quarantine for everyone else and deepening the recession.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waaaayyyyyyyyy too late. cue the rabbit sawing the panhandle.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sure, Evangelical Christians are actively working at killing us all but I find those Evangelical atheists just as bad for constantly warning us that Evangelical Christians are going to kill us all.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Sure, Evangelical Christians are actively working at killing us all but I find those Evangelical atheists just as bad for constantly warning us that Evangelical Christians are going to kill us all.


So who warned you?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The last Florida governor was a crook. The current Florida governor appears to be a dumbass.

I won't even ask what is wrong with Florida, Florida man explains this.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dear [missing] Florida Tag, you never cease to amaze.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In "God's Waiting Room", that means that the stay-at-home order is essentially useless.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Sure, Evangelical Christians are actively working at killing us all but I find those Evangelical atheists just as bad for constantly warning us that Evangelical Christians are going to kill us all.

So who warned you?


Evangelical agnostics. They kill anybody who claims to know either way.
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I read that in Israel, the right-wing government is using troops and helicopters to try to control the ultra-Orthodox arseholes....
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sensible Florida Farkers are going to be doing the hermit thing until Labor Day.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is only one thing to do...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay the fark home!
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Old people like to leave estates to the church. Of course they want the cash rolling in from a pandemic.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's go to church and sing our hearts out!!  The aerosol effect will help the spread, as it did for this Skagit Valley choir, where despite no one having any symptoms, 45 of the 60 are now down with the coronavirus:
https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus​/​covid-19-infiltrated-mt-vernon-choir-k​illing-2-members-and-infecting-others

Two are dead at this point, some 21 days later.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Catholic Churches around here closed voluntarily two weeks ago.  Now they tape the services and post them on their Facebook pages.

/Florida
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Florida's closed y'all. The body bags out front shoulda warned ya.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is for the Scientologists.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Sure, Evangelical Christians are actively working at killing us all but I find those Evangelical atheists just as bad for constantly warning us that Evangelical Christians are going to kill us all.

So who warned you?


Two human eyes and objective reality?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And who here doesn't see the evil that all religions are?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnphantom: And who here doesn't see the evil that all religions are?


Where's that knob from the Texas pastors thread to #NotAllChristians this one?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nightmarenostlagia.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bugs Bunny had the right idea concerning Florida

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just in case any of you ever wondered what we are really up against when it comes to educating and dragging the Republicans in this country into the 20th century, and yes I know it is the 21st century, these chuckle farks are so farking stupid and willfully ignorant that they have decided that going to church on Sunday and giving their grifter his rent money is more important than their own health and safety. They will continue to spread this among us and prolong this shiat show for months.

My typical opinion on the dumbnuttery of assembling in a group once a week to beg a carpenter that has been dead for 2,000 years for personal favors while at the same time handing over a good percentage of your hard earned cash to what is most likely a pedophile has been to keep it in church. But I will amend my long held opinion to Stay Home you farking idiots.
 
Spaghetti Eatin' Goombah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, walking, running, hiking, biking, swimming, fishing and hunting are all considered "Essential Activities" in the order, so they were gonna have a hard time shutting the churches down. They say no "public" gatherings of 10 or more.  Dumbsantis worded it quite deliberately.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what, fark em. I know this may spread out into communities, but communities of like minded people. I know innocents may fall ill, but it's going to cull people of a mindset that needs to be removed. Sensible churches and groups are not doing this.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 720x624]


Don't forget that the Pharaoh was more than willing to let the slaves go free well before then, but god intentionally "hardened his heart" (i.e. removed any free will), just so he could kill all the first born.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The last Florida governor was a crook. The current Florida governor appears to be a dumbass.

I won't even ask what is wrong with Florida, Florida man explains this.


Isn't that last Florida governor (the crook) now a Senator? Or did I skip one?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badafuco: This is for the Scientologists.


Partially, but Florida is very evangelical and Baptist.

In Gilchrist country were I live, we have a population of something like 17,700 and a density of about 48 people per square mile, but we have more than 30 churches. 20% of the population is over 65, 15% of the population under 65 is on disability, mostly for the beetus. This thing is going to decimate this community if everyone is careful, allowing the stupid to go church on Sunday is only going to make it 10 times worse.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they get sick, they must not have handled their snakes and spoke in tongues with enough sincerity.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blackartemis: You know what, fark em. I know this may spread out into communities, but communities of like minded people. I know innocents may fall ill, but it's going to cull people of a mindset that needs to be removed. Sensible churches and groups are not doing this.


If only viruses worked that way.  But they don't.  These idiots will go out into the community because many of them will be asymptomatic.  And because they believe God is protecting them from the virus, the fact they aren't experiencing symptoms proves it.  But they will be silently infecting everybody they come into contact.  Every grocery item they touch with their meathooks will carry the infection and some innocent person doing all the right things will catch it.

Only that person will die.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

fanofwalt: @KFILE @Popehat Ahem. https://t.co/w5qGb0zK9j


This is exactly why people aren't taking it seriously enough.

Bulldoze the churches and turn them into graveyards when it's done.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Rene ala Carte: The last Florida governor was a crook. The current Florida governor appears to be a dumbass.

I won't even ask what is wrong with Florida, Florida man explains this.

Isn't that last Florida governor (the crook) now a Senator? Or did I skip one?


No you go it right. Skeletor was CEO of a med company that was responsible for the single largest medicad fraud in US history, he walked unscathed, Florida made him a governor and now a senator. But I suppose when you think that going to Sunday meeting during a global pandemic is a good idea, you might think electing a known thief is a good idea too.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.