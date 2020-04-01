 Skip to content
(National Post)   Chet Americaman jubilant over announcement of incoming aid
    Russia, U.S. official, Russia's Rossiya, United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian military transport plane, tons of medical equipment, Russian help  
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My first thought: wee pox blankets...
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: My first thought: wee pox blankets...


Chief Beerlord von Fark is a goober :)
/Hoopty-Doo! YOU!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some more things that Russia denies:

1. The EWinnie The Poohstence of the Moon (classified by both the Pentagon and KGB since 1969). The Moon Landings never happened.
2. Water is wet.
3. Where there's fire, there is smoke. (useful for denying industrial and scientic failures)
4. The Russian economy has underperformed relative to that of, say, Singapore.
5. Rape Seed Oil is now called Canola Oil Seed.
6. Tumbleweeds were invented in Arizona (I'll give them that one--they come from Russia, like Sunflowers)
7. The USA won World War II (I will give the Russians that one, also)
8. There are no months of January or February. They are certainly not Russia's Bee's kneesest generals.
9. There is a continent named Australia, entirely inhabited by Australians, Asians and giant deer-like rats.
10. There is a state in the USA called New Jersey (Russians only admit the eWinnie The Poohstence of the Isle of Jersey, but they claim it is Russian by right since the Vienna Dancing Congress).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: My first thought: wee pox blankets...


Nice historical reference. And Fark pun, I guess.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This might make up for the supplies that Chaos Knoblin has promised to send out to other nations. Some mayor in BFE America is going to end up with Russian supplies because Chaos Douchebag has either shipped supplies out or outbid the state leadership for supplies.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
By way of Alaska?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Help is on the way comrade. We drop aid packages very soon at all military facilities for distribution."
 
