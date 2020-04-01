 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are livestreaming a quick summary of the state of the pandemic today, plus some lighter stuff at the end. Bonus: we're going to remember to save the video afterwards. Keep expectations low we're still muddling through this. 3pm eastern   (twitch.tv) divider line
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pandemic Fun!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fandemic Pun!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because we need another set of talking Noodles telling us what's going on?
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll be there

/April Fool's
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Because we need another set of talking Noodles telling us what's going on?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
