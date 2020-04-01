 Skip to content
(CBC) CBC is running feel-good stories from before the Great Quarantine. Since this is Fark, you probably know where this is going. Warning : giant snow penis for anyone unlucky enough to still be at work
    More: Cool, Thought, middle of the night, local residentEmilian Sava, Sweden, Mind, next day, Facebook group, crude drawing  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
2 hours ago  
I....I thought Subby was kidding...
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  
I heard this yesterday when I was driving. I had to pull over for a minute to stop laughing.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
I probably laughed at that story more than I should have. It was pretty funny though.
 
Stormin Gorman
1 hour ago  
"I think people around the world are thinking, and they will do much bigger penises than this one," he said. "This is only the start."

That should have been the headline.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

Stormin Gorman: "I think people around the world are thinking, and they will do much bigger penises than this one," he said. "This is only the start."

That should have been the headline.


Guess the head was covered up by some kind of foreskin.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Someone's been walking over the balls.

/you usually have to pay extra for that
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I always enjoy the fact that the CBC host's name is Carol Off.
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
"In the middle of the night, I wake up, I went to the computer and I write to them: 'I'm really sorry that I deleted your penis.'"

"I think people around the world are thinking, and they will do much bigger penises than this one," he said. "This is only the start."
 
Mergatroid
1 hour ago  
Actually, I am still working, and I consider myself lucky.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
This isn't the feel good story we want, but it's the feel good story we need.
 
Stormin Gorman
1 hour ago  
I bet down in Arizona, Penis Man is delighted.
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  

Invincible: I always enjoy the fact that the CBC host's name is Carol Off.


There is also Anita Bath
/that poor lady
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Invincible: I always enjoy the fact that the CBC host's name is Carol Off.

There is also Anita Bath
/that poor lady


Oh my...

Oh my...
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
56 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: "I think people around the world are thinking, and they will do much bigger penises than this one," he said. "This is only the start."

That should have been the headline.


Buried the lede; balls deep
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Invincible: I always enjoy the fact that the CBC host's name is Carol Off.

There is also Anita Bath
/that poor lady


Long as she doesn't marry Andy Dick she'll be fine.  On multiple levels.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
I see your flat 2D snow penis and I raise you this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
48 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: I see your flat 2D snow penis and I raise you this one

[Fark user image 636x358]


That image bothers me every time I see it.  Look at the end of it, clearly it's not right. Either they built an upside down penis, or else they think balls are above the penis instead of below it.

If you're going to build snow dick and balls on somebody's car, do it right goddammit.
 
