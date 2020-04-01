 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Med alert. All remaining NYC paramedics without coronavirus report to battle stations
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Random Internet Persona [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look for the helpers.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At the same time, the FDNY has seen an increase of about 2,500 calls per day, spiking at 6,527 calls on Sunday. City dispatch centers haven't seen such levels since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

damn.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The City That Can't Breathe.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay superheros slash Uber/Lyft drivers, your city needs you. Will you let this moment define you, or will you dictate the terms?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, go help. But please give them adequate protection before sending them to the front lines.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to wake up in a city that always breathes! It's up to you, New York, New York!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kayanlau: Sure, go help. But please give them adequate protection before sending them to the front lines.


Oldie but goodie:

I think he might have been a republican.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporting for duty.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Are these Democratic or Republican paramedics?  This is important to determine whether or not the Fed will help.

/it's NYC, so the Fed probly don't care either way
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: At the same time, the FDNY has seen an increase of about 2,500 calls per day, spiking at 6,527 calls on Sunday. City dispatch centers haven't seen such levels since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

damn.


And that was a one off. This is ongoing...
 
phrawgh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lol we havent even peaked yet.

lol. lol. lol. fark.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There not showing up for work because they're ghost employees.  One day they might figure this out,
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Are these Democratic or Republican paramedics?  This is important to determine whether or not the Fed will help.

/it's NYC, so the Fed probly don't care either way


I hear there is a tower that can be converted to hospital space.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yah, the problem with a pandemic, is that what you think is your 'medical capacity' will get drastically reduced by the pandemic. If you have 1/2 your doctors and nurses down for the count, your capacity probably drops to 1/8th of what you have.
Bob the plumber might be running your ventilator when you show up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know, it takes some serious effort to find names of the medical professionals who fought and died fighting the Spanish Flu in 1918.

/ It's almost like we swept the whole thing under the rug and told ourselves that it could never happen again.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know, it takes some serious effort to find names of the medical professionals who fought and died fighting the Spanish Flu in 1918.

/ It's almost like we swept the whole thing under the rug and told ourselves that it could never happen again.


Yet we know who played "Wonder Woman" and "Deadpool", which is what really matters.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Locally our firefighters are being told that due to community transmission they should assume they have already been exposed to the virus.  Our FFs are told to take their temperature every twelve hours.  If they have a fever, they are to either call in sick or, if at work, immediately report it to their commanding officer. They are then to call our medical provider that will assess if theyneed to be tested.  Members with a fever are to remain off duty until their symptoms subside (ex. cough, chills, difficulty breathing) AND they have been fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 72 hours.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: KungFuJunkie: At the same time, the FDNY has seen an increase of about 2,500 calls per day, spiking at 6,527 calls on Sunday. City dispatch centers haven't seen such levels since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

damn.

And that was a one off. This is ongoing...


Weird that's be the top in a way.

"Oh wow, a plane just flew into the WTC. Better get on the phone real quick to 911 to make sure they know!"
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: iheartscotch: You know, it takes some serious effort to find names of the medical professionals who fought and died fighting the Spanish Flu in 1918.

/ It's almost like we swept the whole thing under the rug and told ourselves that it could never happen again.

Yet we know who played "Wonder Woman" and "Deadpool", which is what really matters.


.............I'd watch Gal Gadot read the phone book if she was wearing the Wonder Woman costume.....
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Thong_of_Zardoz: iheartscotch: You know, it takes some serious effort to find names of the medical professionals who fought and died fighting the Spanish Flu in 1918.

/ It's almost like we swept the whole thing under the rug and told ourselves that it could never happen again.

Yet we know who played "Wonder Woman" and "Deadpool", which is what really matters.

.............I'd watch Gal Gadot read the phone book if she was wearing the Wonder Woman costume.....


I'd watch her read it if she wasn't.

/IYKWIMAITYD
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hawaiijenno: Locally our firefighters are being told that due to community transmission they should assume they have already been exposed to the virus.  Our FFs are told to take their temperature every twelve hours.  If they have a fever, they are to either call in sick or, if at work, immediately report it to their commanding officer. They are then to call our medical provider that will assess if theyneed to be tested.  Members with a fever are to remain off duty until their symptoms subside (ex. cough, chills, difficulty breathing) AND they have been fever free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 72 hours.


Hum? Sick leave, and not having a warrior on attitude , could actually be good for humanity, but money money money baller wolf of wall-street chase that money money biller.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: iheartscotch: Thong_of_Zardoz: iheartscotch: You know, it takes some serious effort to find names of the medical professionals who fought and died fighting the Spanish Flu in 1918.

/ It's almost like we swept the whole thing under the rug and told ourselves that it could never happen again.

Yet we know who played "Wonder Woman" and "Deadpool", which is what really matters.

.............I'd watch Gal Gadot read the phone book if she was wearing the Wonder Woman costume.....

I'd watch her read it if she wasn't.

/IYKWIMAITYD


Yes, yes. We'd all watch Gal Gadot reading the phone book....regarding of what she was wearing.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is New York always the epicenter of shiat gone wrong?  Seriously, I think all Americans have a special place in their heart for NY, but I think it would be prudent if we just walled up the city and sent Kurt Russell in there to battle the 'rona.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: T

Yes, yes. We'd all watch Gal Gadot reading the phone book....regarding of what she was wearing.


Even poop? How about vomit? Spooge? Placentas?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iheartscotch: T

Yes, yes. We'd all watch Gal Gadot reading the phone book....regarding of what she was wearing.

Even poop? How about vomit? Spooge? Placentas?


Sounds like a Friday night behind the 7-11.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iheartscotch: T

Yes, yes. We'd all watch Gal Gadot reading the phone book....regarding of what she was wearing.

Even poop? How about vomit? Spooge? Placentas?


Absolutely. As long as she didn't open her mouth and give her opinion on things.
 
