(The Hill)   Good news everyone - we're only 2 spots away from shutting up all our idiot "x kills y number more people a day than Covid-19" friends on Facebook   (thehill.com) divider line
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lemmie know when we finally eliminate Facebook.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Georgr Noory "But the flu"

Still

Asshat
 
pedrop357
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


Do you have any evidence at all that even remotely suggests that's happening? Or are you just piloting a soft launch of the "don't believe the numbers" excuse that the same "x kills y number of people" posters will surely move to once COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the US?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did you see my post in another thread about Candian fishermen dying by pissing over the side of their boat?

It's a fact. It's like a parody of a fact, but it's a real fact. It is like reality has become self-parodying.

In other words, it is just as true and real as anything The Donald has said since 1973. And yet, it is breathtakingly irrelevant and misleading at the same time.

So, admit it. Brantgoose is the real stable genius on this April 1st and Chaos Goblin is a piker.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


True story. If you have reduced oxygen intake, your heart beats faster. Don't want your cells to die. If you develop lung damage from, say, Corona Virus, you intake less oxygen, which taxes your heart. And if your heart is already compromised, making it work harder makes failure more likely.

Your honor, I did not have hogmagandy with that woman, I was wearing a condom. Therefore, she was having hogmagandy with a latex ghost. I'll take my genius award over there, please.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


Yes.

There's an article out recently where NY paramedics are overwhelmed with heart patients/deaths where they would not have been called sans the virus. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/0​3/28/nyr​egion/nyc-coronavirus-ems.html

In these cases many times the death is not currently attributed to the Rona, but probably eventually will be.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cancer?

I hate this farking timeline.
 
LewDux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But home many of them are car accident victims? Just asking question guys
/What about nuclear powered vaccine against this virus?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

Do you have any evidence at all that even remotely suggests that's happening? Or are you just piloting a soft launch of the "don't believe the numbers" excuse that the same "x kills y number of people" posters will surely move to once COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the US?


Minor example, since addressed
https://www.wvpublic.org/post/gov-jus​t​ice-state-officials-address-misreporte​d-death-related-coronavirus

A few other interesting stories:
https://www.I was raised by a cup of coffee!.com/2020/03/26/health/californ​ia-teen-coronavirus-deaths/index.html
https://www.tribstar.com/news/putnam-​c​ounty-death-attributed-to-covid/articl​e_de94ac82-6f6b-11ea-965f-9b253153505f​.html
https://www.wilx.com/content/news/2-m​o​re-deaths-attributed-to-COVID-19-Michi​gans-total-at-6-568999251.html
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


You better hope you die from the coronavirus, kiddo, because I'm charging up my fist attack and I am going to split the time and space in the general area of what will soon be the memory of your corpse.

Seconds away from impact and I've already reduced you to a hypothetical organism, mere matter that crossed the destruction and chaos that is my path through this world.  I don't even need my gunblade to render the universe you allegedly inhabit into an imagined and fictitious substance.  You're pathetic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fat boy: Georgr Noory "But the flu"

Still

Asshat


George Noory is a totally fictitious person who does not really eWinnie The Poohst. But like most fictitious people, he has a Wikipedia entry and a bully pulpit in the US and Canadian media. He just goes to proove the point I make above:  April Fool's has replaced reality as the main reality of the world today.

That's Entertainment, Folks.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

You better hope you die from the coronavirus, kiddo, because I'm charging up my fist attack and I am going to split the time and space in the general area of what will soon be the memory of your corpse.

Seconds away from impact and I've already reduced you to a hypothetical organism, mere matter that crossed the destruction and chaos that is my path through this world.  I don't even need my gunblade to render the universe you allegedly inhabit into an imagined and fictitious substance.  You're pathetic.


Watch out, we got a bad ass over here.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, gonna have to get to 10 million between 1/1 and now before the anti-abortion crowd shuts up.

/Worldometer actually shows that number for this year.  I was surprised.
//I'm not part of the anti-abortion crowd
 
atedogonce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next up is the even more grim and horrible line of comparisons:

- it has already killed more Americans than 9/11
- it will almost certainly kill more Americans than the Vietnam War and Korean War (combined)
- will the American death toll top WWI?
- WWII?
- The Civil War?

Chaos Goblin has (after much arm-twisting from other vile Republicans) called it a "war."  Since he is the most incompetent and malevolent Big Cheese in our history, it's more likely than not that his "war" will be the most disastrous and deadly in our history.  The only question now is how catastrophic it will be.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mike_LowELL: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

You better hope you die from the coronavirus, kiddo, because I'm charging up my fist attack and I am going to split the time and space in the general area of what will soon be the memory of your corpse.

Seconds away from impact and I've already reduced you to a hypothetical organism, mere matter that crossed the destruction and chaos that is my path through this world.  I don't even need my gunblade to render the universe you allegedly inhabit into an imagined and fictitious substance.  You're pathetic.

Watch out, we got a bad ass over here.


As the physical rules of the universe rearrange to suit the needs of the pure entropy that my hatred brings upon this and countless other worlds, know that it is nothin' personnel, kid.  Heh.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


And of course if there weren't enough tests the death can't be attributed to coronavirus.

Stop drinking the OAN Kool-Aid
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pedro what's your farking point? If we could do something drastic to stop cancer or heart disease deaths, we would. There is a COV vaccine coming eventually, if we and the vulnerable people around us can stay alive to receive it.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


If the methodology is the same as calculating deaths from flu/cancer/heart disease then it doesn't matter. It's still apples to apples.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heart disease is responsible for 1,774 U.S. deaths per day, and cancer causes 1,641 deaths each day, according to the CDC.

By this weekend, COVID-19 will likely be the leading cause of death in the US and by next weekend it will account for roughly half of the deaths in the US.  But I'm sure the derposphere will still find a way to minimize it.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With how the death toll is expanding exponentially, cancer and heart disease don't stand a chance.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anuran: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

And of course if there weren't enough tests the death can't be attributed to coronavirus.

Stop drinking the OAN Kool-Aid


I like how quickly we went from "there are no tests" to "Only 1/3 or 1% (eg, 1 million+) have been tested"
 
pedrop357
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Pedro what's your farking point? If we could do something drastic to stop cancer or heart disease deaths, we would. There is a COV vaccine coming eventually, if we and the vulnerable people around us can stay alive to receive it.


That we need to be careful not to exaggerate the numbers as was done in some countries.

I agree with protecting vulnerable people, but don't know what we expect to happen if we keep the country on near lockdown for a few months.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

If the methodology is the same as calculating deaths from flu/cancer/heart disease then it doesn't matter. It's still apples to apples.


Fair enough.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Sorry subby, gonna have to get to 10 million between 1/1 and now before the anti-abortion crowd shuts up.

/Worldometer actually shows that number for this year.  I was surprised.
//I'm not part of the anti-abortion crowd


2-3 people allowed.  No crowding.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: pedrop357: Mike_LowELL: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

You better hope you die from the coronavirus, kiddo, because I'm charging up my fist attack and I am going to split the time and space in the general area of what will soon be the memory of your corpse.

Seconds away from impact and I've already reduced you to a hypothetical organism, mere matter that crossed the destruction and chaos that is my path through this world.  I don't even need my gunblade to render the universe you allegedly inhabit into an imagined and fictitious substance.  You're pathetic.

Watch out, we got a bad ass over here.

As the physical rules of the universe rearrange to suit the needs of the pure entropy that my hatred brings upon this and countless other worlds, know that it is nothin' personnel, kid.  Heh.


Watch out everyone, we have a self-deluded mad man over here.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pedrop357: 40 degree day: Pedro what's your farking point? If we could do something drastic to stop cancer or heart disease deaths, we would. There is a COV vaccine coming eventually, if we and the vulnerable people around us can stay alive to receive it.

That we need to be careful not to exaggerate the numbers as was done in some countries.

I agree with protecting vulnerable people, but don't know what we expect to happen if we keep the country on near lockdown for a few months.


I guess you should stay away from the latest story about how China underreported it's COV cases and deaths.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My Father died of three heart attacks in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He had mitral valve regurgitation, sleep apnea, was on oxygen, and looked just fine sitting in his chair but couldn't walk around the car without breathing difficulties. As a young man he was exposed to asbestos painting warships and DDT while fueling planes. He was a long time smoker with COPD.

In fact, I have all the same symptoms myself already, and probably inherited most of his cardiovascular and respiratory problems.

So I am getting a kick out of this debate over whether coronovirus or comorbidities are responsible for people's death.

I personally believe you can die of more than one cause. In fact, very few things in this world have only one cause. I can't think of any, in fact. Can you?

By the by, 85% of the people who are killed by radon gas are also smokers.

My Father had a basement office with an exercise bike and a shower. Which of them contributed the most to his death?

It is worrisome that I can't say whether my various long-term (and undiagBeezerd, some of them) health problems may kill me. I was hoping to live long enough to become a burden on society. But if I die, cremate me and throw my ashes, cut with salt, into the faces of obnoWinnie The Poohous people. I guess I owe it to the world to be useful, if only posthumously.
 
Captain Horatio Mindblower
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
atedogonce:
- it has already killed more Americans than 9/11

The statistic I'm interested in is how may more Americans are dying than would have died if the United States had started responding seriously when we first found out about the disease. (I'm not sure exactly when that was, but I notice we don't call it "COVID-20".) I suspect it won't be long before we can truthfully say that Donald Chaos Goblin has killed more Americans than Osama bin Laden did.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More Canadians died in the Civil War than Americans died in most of America's most famous wars.

Of course, they did fight on both sides, so they had that going for them. Most of the later 19th century seems to have been a time of long recessions, so one in every three immigrants to Canada went on to the United States and became your ancestors and cousins.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

40 degree day: pedrop357: 40 degree day: Pedro what's your farking point? If we could do something drastic to stop cancer or heart disease deaths, we would. There is a COV vaccine coming eventually, if we and the vulnerable people around us can stay alive to receive it.

That we need to be careful not to exaggerate the numbers as was done in some countries.

I agree with protecting vulnerable people, but don't know what we expect to happen if we keep the country on near lockdown for a few months.

I guess you should stay away from the latest story about how China underreported it's COV cases and deaths.


I fail to see how lies in one direction justify (unintentional) exaggeration in the other.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pedrop357: anuran: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

And of course if there weren't enough tests the death can't be attributed to coronavirus.

Stop drinking the OAN Kool-Aid

I like how quickly we went from "there are no tests" to "Only 1/3 or 1% (eg, 1 million+) have been tested"


I'd like to see testing available around here. We have drive-through testing but in a city where a lot of people just don't own cars. And have symptoms. And ERs are telling them not to bother coming in unless they're dying.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: pedrop357: anuran: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

And of course if there weren't enough tests the death can't be attributed to coronavirus.

Stop drinking the OAN Kool-Aid

I like how quickly we went from "there are no tests" to "Only 1/3 or 1% (eg, 1 million+) have been tested"

I'd like to see testing available around here. We have drive-through testing but in a city where a lot of people just don't own cars. And have symptoms. And ERs are telling them not to bother coming in unless they're dying.


Yeah, the FDA should have gotten out of the way of private companies sooner so they could have ramped up the way they did in South Korea.  Companies here are claiming 5 minute tests, so we'll see if the drive thru testing becomes a ubiquitous and useful thing.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The deaths from Coronavirus are a side effect of the gross incompetence of Donnie and republicans. The number of people that will die because of republicans calling it a hoax will be higher than the number of Americans killed because Donnie abandoned allies (Kurds) or publicly executed a Iranian in Iraq trying to start a war to distract from Donnie shaking down Ukraine for personal profit. Remember Donnie and republicans just cut food stamps because having people eat is not considered a good thing for republicans. This just makes clear republicans are a clear and present danger to America.
 
arcgear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
why would one be chuckaboos with such people?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Covid-19 was reported by China to WHO on December 31, 2019. Hence the name. It just sneaked in under the clock. Looking back at tests done in China for the influenza in December and November, 2019, Chinese researchers have found the Sars-Covid-2 virus in samples as early as November.

Speaking of SARS (and its Middle Eastern cousin, MERS), Canada had 44 SARS deaths in Toronto, many of them among underprotected medical personel during the SARS Crisis. Meathook washing increased to about 95% at the airport in Toronto.

Toronto was the world test laboratory for the current pneumonia pandemic. Hong Kong was also hard hit because of cases from Mainland China.

So you had years of advance warning and Republicans should not be claiming that nobody could have anticipated COVID-19 since it is probably closer to SARS than it is to the strains of coronavirus found in bats and pangolins.

In fact, the Chinese have determined that it was likely some other animal reservoir than pangolins.

THE PANGOLINS HAVE BEEN UNFAIRLY MALIGNED EVEN MORE THAN DONALD "SLIM JIM" Chaos Goblin.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?


On the off chance that you aren't trolling, someone here gave a good litmus year:
Were they living with this past medical condition? Yes? Then Covid was the reason these people died.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Which do you think is a better nickname for the Lord Vanity Incarnate?

a) Slim JIm (TM)
b) Hotrod (TM) (my favourite)
c) Don the Turkey-Jerky Rump
d) Ostrich Jerky (which I once had on a mountain in Switzerland thanks to a chuckaboo from South Africa)

What's the brand name of that jerky I really hate because it tastes awful even compared to pork rinds?

I forget, but if you ever eat food from a Convenience Store, you know the farking stuff I mean.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Captain Horatio Mindblower: atedogonce:
- it has already killed more Americans than 9/11

The statistic I'm interested in is how may more Americans are dying than would have died if the United States had started responding seriously when we first found out about the disease. (I'm not sure exactly when that was, but I notice we don't call it "COVID-20".) I suspect it won't be long before we can truthfully say that Donald Chaos Goblin has killed more Americans than Osama bin Laden did.


Hindsight seems to be blinding a lot of people lately.  The measures that people are saying should have been applied would have been reacted to as absurd, overreactive, panic inducing, etc. had they been implemented at the time.

Do you really think states shutting down everything would have been received warmly on January 30th?

We're told that several Big Cheese sold stocks based on intelligence they got, but that also means that other Big Cheese got scary intelligence and said nothing to warn us.

Almost every outlet at the time was comparing Covid19 to the Flu and chastising people for worrying.  The few measures Chaos Goblin rolled out in February were decried as over-reactive and racist.

Since we're engaging in hindsight based fantasy, I'll just point out that had Chaos Goblin shutdown international travel on Jan 31 after China started locking down cities, we would have seen the Democrats pushing bills to block that order, and possibly even a federal judge in Hawaii issuing an injunction.
If he pushed states to implement partial lockdowns (let's stop calling them 'shelter in place', 'stay at home orders' and other euphemistic Applesauce!) on Feb 1, the same outlets comparing it to the flu would have screamed about fearmongering.

Our response was about as good as it was going to get given our Federal Republic system of government and (in my opinion, proper) prioritization of freedom and individual rights.
 
Driedsponge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's always fun to watch people argue with a parody account.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: It's always fun to watch people argue with a parody account.


Someone's arguing with you?
 
pedrop357
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

On the off chance that you aren't trolling, someone here gave a good litmus year:
Were they living with this past medical condition? Yes? Then Covid was the reason these people died.


Fair enough, though this standard would mean we should see a noticeable reduction in deaths from things like heart disease, COPD, even lung cancer during every flu outbreak, and should see one here.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh fark
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Bee's knees disaster is predicted to cause about 5% of deaths in America this year.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Lemmie know when we finally eliminate Facebook.


History shows the next social media site will be worse.

I'm guessing it will only allow you to interact with people who have the exact same world view as you
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pedrop357: Resident Muslim: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

On the off chance that you aren't trolling, someone here gave a good litmus year:
Were they living with this past medical condition? Yes? Then Covid was the reason these people died.

Fair enough, though this standard would mean we should see a noticeable reduction in deaths from things like heart disease, COPD, even lung cancer during every flu outbreak, and should see one here.


To add to my point above.  In December 2018, a person comes into the hospital with symptoms of pneumonia, fever, know to be a 30+ year smoker with emphysema, assuming they were even tested for flu, would that person's death be attributed to the yearly flu variant or to pneumonia brought on by lung damage due to years of smoking?
If it's the latter, then we technically have under reporting of flu deaths because the flu isn't being blamed for the death the way covid19 woul be today if they came to the hospital today.
You can guarantee that they would not be in the news as a 2018 flu death, and would be reported that a person died from lung disease or pneumonia brought on by complications from emphysema or whatever.  They might say that it was accelerated by the flu, but no one would put the flu front-and-center the way that covid19 has been.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pedrop357: Resident Muslim: pedrop357: That depends if medical examiners are still inappropriately attributing a death to coronavirus if the person had the virus in addition to other more likely comorbidities.  If someone is shot in the chest, but tests positive for coronavirus, it would be ridiculous to claim they died of coronavirus, but lesser examples seem to be getting through.
If they have a heart condition, die from a heart attack, but tested positive for coronavirus, should they really be considered to be a coronavirus death?

On the off chance that you aren't trolling, someone here gave a good litmus year:
Were they living with this past medical condition? Yes? Then Covid was the reason these people died.

Fair enough, though this standard would mean we should see a noticeable reduction in deaths from things like heart disease, COPD, even lung cancer during every flu outbreak, and should see one here.


Because COVID-19 is killing them now rather than when they'd otherwise die for those reasons in 5 or 10 years?
 
