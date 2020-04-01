 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Orlando Sentinel)   Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decides that, maybe, it's not such a good idea to let all the old people die from a plague by doing nothing   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
75
    More: News, Daytona Beach, cruise ships, health data experts, clearer estimates of coronavirus, individual cities, Sumter County, Palm Beach County, medical supplies  
•       •       •

1237 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 1:59 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



75 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late idiot.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's another 30-day situation," DeSantis said of Chaos Goblin's announcement Tuesday that social distancing should last until May. "And we've got to do what makes sense."

"Even if we both had to be dragged - kicking and screaming - to that point."

Much visionary.  Such the foresights.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the way it takes a kick in the teeth from reality to get these morons to alter their deeply held beliefs.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's another 30-day situation," DeSantis said of Chaos Goblin's announcement Tuesday that social distancing should last until May. "And we've got to do what makes sense."

"Even if we both had to be dragged - kicking and screaming - to that point."

Until May... yeah bro good luck with that. More like June
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I love the way it takes a kick in the teeth from reality to get these morons to alter their deeply held beliefs.


Shame a ton of people have to die as a result.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I really think prayer will get Applesauce! through this.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After realizing he's literally killing his chances at re-election, FL governor tells residents to stay at home.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So he's doing almost nothing?

Asking people to try to avoid others the best they can isn't going to work.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
About 3 weeks too late.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
20 Counties don't have any cases.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


There Is a big Nertsed difference between no cases and no reported cases.


It's everywhere.  Not being able to test people and having asymptomatic cases Only looks good to the politicians trying to claim it's not a problem.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been wondering what this subhuman waste of life's gameplan is.

Shutting down was always a foregone conclusion.  Trying to make it a point of political contention means that now, from the perspective of his fanbase, he's a pussy who caved to librul demands, and to anyone with an IQ exceeding room temperature, he's a reprehensible piece of shiat whose refusal to act cost lives.

Top notch work.

/truedetective.gif here
//you know the one
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


20 counties don't have known cases.   My county in Oregon didn't have any cases, well, until we did this past week.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just swap him out for Chaos Goblin.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I love the way it takes a kick in the teeth from reality to get these morons to alter their deeply held beliefs.


Stop persecuting them.
 
shaggai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess DeDumbass finally decided to get on track now that the Idiot in Chief is allowing the same message. What a trendsetter.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.


I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


A comment in search of a point.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


For how long?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


Yeah why aren't you talking about the guys who didn't murder anyone, huh?!
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I love the way it takes a kick in the teeth from reality to get these morons to alter their deeply held beliefs.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IgG4: Too late idiot.


better than never though, well actually not true, better than hvaing 100% of the people infected all at the same time, maybe it'll top out at like 30% of the population infected at once now? *shrug*
 
haterade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

20 counties don't have known cases.   My county in Oregon didn't have any cases, well, until we did this past week.


Can't have cases if you can't get tested!

/Been waiting a couple weeks for a test now
//Finally have a fever today
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: I love the way it takes a kick in the teeth from reality to get these morons to alter their deeply held beliefs.


Derply held beliefs is my a capella Moron Tabernacle Choir-style Primus cover band.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.


I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.


Here are some similarly stupid comments, for your review.

https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/tru​m​ps-statements-about-the-coronavirus/
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.


Epidemiology is not partisan.

If you reveal cases though testing, then you're at least two weeks too late to effectively Meathookle the caseload it will cause.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

haterade: Dewey Fidalgo: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

20 counties don't have known cases.   My county in Oregon didn't have any cases, well, until we did this past week.

Can't have cases if you can't get tested!

/Been waiting a couple weeks for a test now
//Finally have a fever today


In all seriousness, good luck.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IgG4: Too late idiot.


Of course it's too late. But now he gets to look like he's done something, while still being able to blame (((New York))) when it fails miserably.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.


You're the one in denial
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.


You're right, no need to arrest anyone for murder in Dade, because he didn't commit the crime in Broward 🙄
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

China White Tea: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

Here are some similarly stupid comments, for your review.

https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/trum​ps-statements-about-the-coronavirus/


I give some data points.  You give me statements that Chaos Goblin has made.  But you're totally not a religious fanatic.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yesterday, he issued an order shutting down "non-essential" establishments in South Applesauce!'s four counties. No one has defined what "non-essential" means. What if a boutique starts cutting up dresses to make medical faces masks, is that essential or non-essential? US1 here in the Keys is a ghost place.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

China White Tea: I've been wondering what this subhuman waste of life's gameplan is.

Shutting down was always a foregone conclusion.  Trying to make it a point of political contention means that now, from the perspective of his fanbase, he's a pussy who caved to librul demands, and to anyone with an IQ exceeding room temperature, he's a reprehensible piece of shiat whose refusal to act cost lives.

Top notch work.

/truedetective.gif here
//you know the one


It has been fun watching all the Republicans follow the guy that raped his wife right off the cliff. I have been enjoying all the doubling down of the stupid just to watch them eventually have to cave into the reality of the situation. Image how farking stupid you have to be to see cities like NY setting up make shift hospitals in Central Park and tell yourself that it is a Lib conspiracy to make the White House look bad, it won't get like there here because Jesus likes us better or what ever farking non sense these farking clowns hold to.

Too bad it is too late, good call letting hundreds of thousands of young healthy adults have spring break and act as carriers spreading this crap to the rest of the country when they went home.

It is a shame we will never get to see justice done to the morons that have made this so much worse and caused untold unneceassary death and suffering.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: China White Tea: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

Here are some similarly stupid comments, for your review.

https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/trum​ps-statements-about-the-coronavirus/

I give some data points.  You give me statements that Chaos Goblin has made.  But you're totally not a religious fanatic.


"some data points" is called "cherry picking"
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.

You're the one in denial


Another Dilly, data-driven refutation of my post. I will rejoin with "I know you are but what am I?"
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

There Is a big Nertsed difference between no cases and no reported cases.


It's everywhere.  Not being able to test people and having asymptomatic cases Only looks good to the politicians trying to claim it's not a problem.


This DeSantis was trying to be a mini Chaos Goblin. He was gonna let the major population center take the hit and take credit for the success. In GA metro Atlanta is shut down with some counties threatening Hoosegow and fines. Rural Ga keeps on keeping on. Albany GA population 73000 is accounting for 1-5 deaths. Population of 1 million plus has 19 deaths. Kemp just needs to issue the shut down order and be done with it. Or don't and most of his voters will die.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Applesauce! beaches 4 days ago.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

Epidemiology is not partisan.

If you reveal cases though testing, then you're at least two weeks too late to effectively Meathookle the caseload it will cause.


Nerts facts and their well-known liberal bias!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.


No it isn't partisan.   You said 20 counties don't have cases...it was pointed out that that could very well change once someone tests positive, as happened here.   Though I said it was here (in my county) weeks ago, we just didn't know who yet.   And we have been effectively shut down for a couple of weeks or more.   The bars closed before that.   But the person who tested positive is in their 20s and came in contact with someone else now known to have the virus.   Most likely because they didn't STAY-AT-HOME.

BTW, there are 67 counties in Applesauce!.   So over 2/3rds DO HAVE cases.

My parents possibly dying from this is not partisan.   Sadly, they are in Missouri, which also has a "What Me Worry" Governor.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.

You're the one in denial

Another Dilly, data-driven refutation of my post. I will rejoin with "I know you are but what am I?"


What part of "it's way too late" didn't you understand? 20 counties probably do what have cases but the dumbass never locked the state down so who knows where they're up to now
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

20 counties don't have known cases.   My county in Oregon didn't have any cases, well, until we did this past week.


My little backwoods county, here in NorCal, has people bragging that we don't have any cases.

Mind you, 0.0014% of the county has been tested, but by god, those 90 people are healthy!
 
China White Tea
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I give some data points.  You give me statements that Chaos Goblin has made.  But you're totally not a religious fanatic.


"There are only 15 cases" was a "data point" once upon a time, too.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cameronNerts1984: FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: AquaTatanka: FLMountainMan: We average 532 deaths per day in Applesauce!.   COVID has killed 85 people in Applesauce! since February.  Average age of 78.

Sorry for the data.  We can all go back to concern trolling and partisan warfare.

I hadnt taken you for a blindly delusional Chaos Gobliner until now.  And here i thought you didnt like Chaos Goblin.

I don't like Chaos Goblin and didn't vote for him.  But thanks for proving my point - that questioning any decision regarding COVID is partisan.

You're the one in denial

Another Dilly, data-driven refutation of my post. I will rejoin with "I know you are but what am I?"

What part of "it's way too late" didn't you understand? 20 counties probably do what have cases but the dumbass never locked the state down so who knows where they're up to now


You missed his opening thesis of "people die, so what?" Can't really argue with that!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Applesauce! beaches 4 days ago.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]


Seriously?    What a bunch of stupid assholes.   If they weren't a danger to everyone else they come in contact with I'd say, let them die, but before they do, they hurt people who didn't do something that egregious.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.


Username completely checks out.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Dewey Fidalgo: FLMountainMan: 20 Counties don't have any cases.

20 counties don't have known cases.   My county in Oregon didn't have any cases, well, until we did this past week.

My little backwoods county, here in NorCal, has people bragging that we don't have any cases.

Mind you, 0.0014% of the county has been tested, but by god, those 90 people are healthy!


False negatives
are a huge problem.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The best thing we can do right now is Levitate the Genital wart if we want to fix this before Applesauce! faces a Mastiff too Bee's knees to Squash.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.