 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Lex 18)   College student realizes one problem with everyone's masks, so she invents a mask for lip readers   (lex18.com) divider line
18
    More: Hero, Cochlea, Hearing impairment, Deaf culture, Cochlear implant, Audiogram, Otology, Mask, Models of deafness  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 6:56 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boy, would my mom like that. She has very bad hearing and relies on speechreading to get the message. She's in a nursing home for post surgical rehab and they've all gone to wearing masks. She's can't understand anything now. She's quite frustrated.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's an autoplay video on mute.

Well done.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nina Conti Live at The Apollo
Youtube S2puwRopD8E
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She deserves a "Smartie" for her contribution to medical progress and handicapability.

And I mean that in the good, British and Canadian sense (candy-coated chocolate, M&M) not the silly American sense, although I liked them too as a kid.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those are worthless and dangerous. A huge nonpermiable surface in the middle won't work. You will just have air leakage around the sides.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't having a giant hole in the middle of the mask defeat the entire purpose?

/dnrtfa
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Until it keeps fogging up, so the lips are still obscured.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Those are worthless and dangerous. A huge nonpermiable surface in the middle won't work. You will just have air leakage around the sides.


YAY FOR FARK!!!

Seriously, this place is turning into the shiat-on-people capital of the farking internet, congratulations on reinforcing that reputation.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too much like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saddestmanonearth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Those are worthless and dangerous. A huge nonpermiable surface in the middle won't work. You will just have air leakage around the sides.


Also, I doubt users will want to breathe anti-fog solutions during winter months.   The design for condensation removal does not appear.  My interest in contributing to poor design is zero.
 
drlcb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good for her! I'm sure with a little refinement it will fill the gap.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How is this going to help lip readers? They don't need to read their own lips, the lip readers need others to wear these masks.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Priapetic: How is this going to help lip readers? They don't need to read their own lips, the lip readers need others to wear these masks.


What if they're talking to themselves?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We wear these in cleanrooms, basically to keep dander and whiskers off of our optics.

It's not N95, but surely it's better than nothing.  And they do keep you from touching your face.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: We wear these in cleanrooms, basically to keep dander and whiskers off of our optics.

It's not N95, but surely it's better than nothing.  And they do keep you from touching your face.


Well, that didn't work... retrying...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Big deal. I've been wearing masks with a hole cut for the mouth for years. Mine are even leather.
 
snitramc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: Until it keeps fogging up, so the lips are still obscured.


Obviously not certified for SCUBA diving in the USA. Otherwise you'd know how to keep the glass window in front of your eyes from fogging.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.