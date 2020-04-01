 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(CBS Boston)   MAYOR: I don't think either of one you are familiar with our problems. HOOPER: I think that I am familiar with the fact that you are going to ignore this particular problem until it swims up and bites you in the ass   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, United States, Cape Cod, online petition, real drag, year-round resident Beth Hickman, long long time, WBZ-TV, real issue  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 3:56 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I laughed
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You have to shoot them twice in the Noodle.  Destroy the brain.  That's the only way to stop them.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's Happening and The Mayor in Jaws Scenes from Ghostbusters
Youtube XBlNfcIXaps
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're going to need a bigger industrial capacity.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy shiat - you mean that they haven't already done so?! And that doing so is still a farking debate?!

JFC, what a mess.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I propose if they close them then they stay closed permanently.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"We've put a whole list of protocols in place. We're really working hard to protect our communities. We're encouraging people to think twice about coming here," Cyr said.

"...but we're not actually doing anything to discourage them - indeed, on this sunny New England day, who wouldn't want to be on one of Cape Cod's historic, picturesque beaches?", said the asshole trying to protect the Scratch instead of the people.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
im fine with it if closes both ways. Food. Supplies. Medical help when the infected currently there start overwhelming capacity at their local shiatburg clinics.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
store.restoreamusclecar.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A island town in Maine tried to do this but had to back off when they where told that only the Gov could order such a thing.  I am thinking it won't be long before towns are going say screw the Gov and just do it on their own.  What the state going do if a bunch of people park their cars in the way?  send in the state police?  Ya like that look good on the news.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The entire Outer Banks just did this last week.  Even if you own property there, you're not entering unless you can prove residency.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The entire Outer Banks just did this last week.  Even if you own property there, you're not entering unless you can prove residency.


Applesauce! keys did the same thing a couple weeks ago.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jumac: A island town in Maine tried to do this but had to back off when they where told that only the Gov could order such a thing.  I am thinking it won't be long before towns are going say screw the Gov and just do it on their own.  What the state going do if a bunch of people park their cars in the way?  send in the state police?  Ya like that look good on the news.


[Tiananmen.jpg]

/the parts you didn't see were the actual killing
 
jumac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: jumac: A island town in Maine tried to do this but had to back off when they where told that only the Gov could order such a thing.  I am thinking it won't be long before towns are going say screw the Gov and just do it on their own.  What the state going do if a bunch of people park their cars in the way?  send in the state police?  Ya like that look good on the news.

[Tiananmen.jpg]

/the parts you didn't see were the actual killing


point.  But I don't see that happening here.  but Maine has already had one case of people trying to force people to stay in their house.  we had a case of some people who where from NJ who had been in state for over a month that people cut a tree down and used it to block in their driveway. and the people doing it where armed.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welp....now I have to go watch Jaws again...
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Nimby online petition : restrict Cape Cod to year-round residents, medical personnel, and deliveries of essential supplies

So, are they keeping out their own children, siblings and grandparents too?

/ and are they going to investigate all those AirBnB reservations?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.