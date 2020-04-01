 Skip to content
(CBC)   Quebecois to the Genie "I wish for a wall all around the great Quebec to keep us safe from threats like visitors from Ontario" Ontarian to the Genie "Okay, fill it with water"   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Awkward, Ontario, Ottawa, Ottawa River, mayors of Ottawa, western part of its province, Quebec, Montreal, Gatineau  
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Premier Legault is putting a stop to non-essential travel to most of the rest of Quebec, just so it doesn't look like he's obviously pandering to his base in the boonies and white-flight Montreal suburbs afraid that la vote ethnique will give them la grippe chinoise.

(That's less difficult than it sounds; many of Quebec's regions have only one or two major roads linking them to Montreal and/or to the rest of Canada.)

Quebec police have been ordered to block Ottawa's bridges to Gatineau as of this afternoon.

/Submitted a related story with a bilingual Noodleline
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm, they have Ford Explorers in Canada just like the US. I guess they're not all mounted on mooses or mushing dogsleds.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Meanwhile, Premier Legault is putting a stop to non-essential travel to most of the rest of Quebec, just so it doesn't look like he's obviously pandering to his base in the boonies and white-flight Montreal suburbs afraid that la vote ethnique will give them la grippe chinoise.

(That's less difficult than it sounds; many of Quebec's regions have only one or two major roads linking them to Montreal and/or to the rest of Canada.)

Quebec police have been ordered to block Ottawa's bridges to Gatineau as of this afternoon.

/Submitted a related story with a bilingual Noodleline


My parents live in a fishbowl downtown Ottawa and can see 1 if not 2 of the bridges. I requested a photo. I'll post it if it arrives.

Lived in 2 nations, citizenship and all, one communist one democratic; both locked me down physically by government order at some point in my life. This is some proper fun.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The depanneurs of Hull must be devastated, no more desperate 18 year olds from Ottawa coming to raid all their labatt bleu and molson ice.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inconsolable
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Inconsolable
[Fark user image 299x168]


I hate Quebec.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: /Submitted a related story with a bilingual Noodleline


I haven't had any luck with bilingual submissions myself, I think the admins assume that if you're writing in french its likely full of swear words their obnoxious little censorship toy can't figure out.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: MikeyFuccon: /Submitted a related story with a bilingual Noodleline

I haven't had any luck with bilingual submissions myself, I think the admins assume that if you're writing in french its likely full of swear words their obnoxious little censorship toy can't figure out.


I don't know why they'd bother.
All the Quebec swears are only offensive to Christians anyway.
 
LewDux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
man gets lost in desert,etc. "What do you want?" "I want home" "Ok, let's go" "Too slow" "OK, let's run"
 
LewDux
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Due South": Fraser: "In Canada, we have more than a passing familiarity with confusion..."
Youtube ryla4x-lQ58
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Quebec has almost twice as many cases as Ontario at present (and over half of Ontario's are concentrated in Toronto)... it should be Ontario blocking the roads to keep Quebecers out.

Still, under the circumstances whatever they do to decrease the rate of infection in terms of restricting movement is probably a good idea.  Dividing Quebec into regions and limiting travel to essential traffic only may not be all that effective as it appears there are infected people everywhere already, but it will likely do more good than harm.
 
slama
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So how does it work for masks since the logic for the burka ban was not being able to see someones face and ID them on sight?

Is that no longer a concern? Bc my god was that a concern.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

slama: So how does it work for masks since the logic for the burka ban was not being able to see someones face and ID them on sight?

Is that no longer a concern? Bc my god was that a concern.


Custom masks that have a picture printed on them!  A picture of the portion of your face they're covering!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ferme la frontière
ferme la frontière
ferme la frontière
ferme la frontière

Claire coughs on Louis, Louis infects Joan
Joan spreads it to Remy, Remy's now dying alone
Antoine sickens Leo, Gaspard coughs up spit
Marcel declares a lockdown, Maxime ignores it

Whistling tunes, we snack on the bats in the market
Whistling tunes, we eat pangolins in the jungle
It's a lockdown
 
slama
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: slama: So how does it work for masks since the logic for the burka ban was not being able to see someones face and ID them on sight?

Is that no longer a concern? Bc my god was that a concern.

Custom masks that have a picture printed on them!  A picture of the portion of your face they're covering!


But what if someone is purposefully deceptive and puts someone elses face on the mask?? Then what, sir???

Although I guess as long as the face on the mask itself is of a certain tint or lighter it won't matter.
 
