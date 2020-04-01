 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Billings Gazette)   Remember the 3-D printed masks that originated in Billings, Montana? Now they're being produced in 148 different countries around the world. Truly, necessity is the mother of invention   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
24
    More: Followup, Moldmaker, Masks, Gas mask, Plastic, Computer-aided design, Billings, Montana, face mask, 3-D film  
•       •       •

972 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 3:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's also a local injection mold fabricator in town who is making them as fast as the machines can kick them out. It's at least something positive to celebrate in an otherwise depressing situation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig snout
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog.chron.comView Full Size
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something useful came out of Montana? About time!

Gas.

Prove me All wet:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_o​f_​people_from_Montana
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
do this sooner, but better late than never.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


We're certainly going to find out
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


Not if you make them into little tiny viral labyrintes.

/ The pores in latex condoms would be about the size of the windows on the Empire State building if you scaled condoms up to that size. And the HIV virus would be the size of a golfball. But the Empire State Building has survived being owned by Donald J. Chaos Goblin and the Japanese yakuza, so there!

// Besides, The Thumper couldn't hit the side of the Empire State Building with a golf putt, let alone a driver.

/// My humour comes from whereever I find it. I am like the Canadian Will Cuppy that way. Or if not Will Cuppy, maybe Robert Benchley in his sillier moments.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [blog.chron.com image 525x259]


They had the best place around.
 
horse-pheathers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


Prusa is in the process of trying to certify PETG for hospital-level sterilization - doctors they are working with have got samples of the RC3 face-shield frame that have been subjected to a variety of sterilization procedures, from low-temperature autoclaving to EO to soaking in various solutions in agar right now looking to see if anything blooms.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be an "h" in the word labyrinth and no "e". My spelling often gets a bit wonky when French and English spell words differently.

Fortunately, it is now legal to drop the "g" from the word onion. The word "Union", meaning a pearl, never had a "g" and the French have finally conned to this fact.

I stick an "e" in a lot of words that have one in French. Like government, for example. At least i know the French have a word for entrepreneur.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any chance they can 3D print dental floss?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needs to be black and be more Vader-like.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: There should be an "h" in the word labyrinth and no "e". My spelling often gets a bit wonky when French and English spell words differently.

Fortunately, it is now legal to drop the "g" from the word onion. The word "Union", meaning a pearl, never had a "g" and the French have finally conned to this fact.

I stick an "e" in a lot of words that have one in French. Like government, for example. At least i know the French have a word for entrepreneur.


Just a question: Do you approve of using the word "shuttered" to mean "closed" when referring to a restaurant, bar or other Beeswax?
 
Dischorran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be the second best thing to come out of Billings in recent memory.

The first? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_T​i​ngle
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's a sewing shop in my area that's making masks out of whatever random cloth they have around the shop.  "Doing it for the community."  Yeah, and charging $10/mask.  That's for the community.

Valved N95 masks sold for $1-1.50 at Home Despot pre-virus.  Non-valved were even cheaper.

Yeah, they're keeping a few people employed with this project but that's gouging.  They aren't even certified in any regard.  Just some cloth with elastic attached.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


Dunno if you're kidding, but this is just the holder.  You still need filter material.  They also recommend using window gasket on the edges to make them seal better.  You'll also need something to strap it onto your noggin.

Fortunately it's easier to improvise filter material and cut that into a square than make an entire mask.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [blog.chron.com image 525x259]


Zappa is the mother of the Mothers of Invention.
 
Gooch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


Porosity Chaos Goblins paucity
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

probesport: Any chance they can 3D print dental floss?


Or pygmy ponies?

I named mine Mighty Little.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm 3D printing these even as we speak. I've got my first dozen ready to take to the drop-off point. I now have fully justifield all the Scratch I've spent on this new hobby to Mrs. SpocksEars.

https://3dverkstan.se/3dvfaceshield-o​c​h-den-otroliga-kraften-inom-3d-bransch​en/

images.dwell.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where can I get one that looks like this?
I'm sure someone out there is doing it right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stealingisbad: Wouldn't the porosity of printed masks cause problems?


No, this is just a mask holder.  It's essentially taking the N95 mask material and allow it to be inserted like a replaceable filter.  You're exponentially increasing the amount of coverage the material can give.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.