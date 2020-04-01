 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(YouTube)   The Great Depression: These are their stories. Watch and learn, what else are you gonna do?   (youtube.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 7:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nWJ-​A​54b2w

#3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5n4u​4​cF4Pg

#4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BcSh​x​auDgk
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the age sign-in?  There aren't oldsters getting nekki in it, is there?  Mind you, Dustbowl Lemon Party might be someone's kink.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...'nekkid'....
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sports replays on youtube are better, subby. Throw in refreshments and metal
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents grew up during the Great Depression.

The experience *significantly* affected my mother's attitude towards money ("don't buy what you don't have the money for"). She drummed these attitudes into me from an early age, which I suspect might save me in the upcoming months ahead.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is my first evening sober in awhile. I'm not going to watch something that would only drive me to drink more.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Brother, can you spare a Trillion?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stick my fingers in my ears, refuse to even know, never mind learn from, history, tell everyone else that it'll vanish, and continue to lie to everyone, including myself, right up until they take me away or vote me out of office?

Just a thought.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Why the age sign-in?  There aren't oldsters getting nekki in it, is there?  Mind you, Dustbowl Lemon Party might be someone's kink.


They are just gathering data on where us older folks live to see where the next spike will be.  I decided I wasn't curious enough to play.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: My parents grew up during the Great Depression.

The experience *significantly* affected my mother's attitude towards money ("don't buy what you don't have the money for"). She drummed these attitudes into me from an early age, which I suspect might save me in the upcoming months ahead.


Ditto.  Both were around 5 at the time of the Crash, and it affected the way they grew up.  It taught them empathy, and I think (hope) they were able to teach me the same.  Also, "make do and mend" was big.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: This is my first evening sober in awhile. I'm not going to watch something that would only drive me to drink more.


I tired that last night and today was indeed better.  Better enough to make up for the bad night last night?  Not so sure
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Remastered 2009)
Youtube naoknj1ebqI
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great Depression Cooking - The Poorman's Meal
Youtube 3OPQqH3YlHA
 
hershy799
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks, Bill Cosby, for helping fund that

/William H. Cosby, Jr.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It appears the 21st century's version of the roaring 20s lasted just 3 months and we're straight on to the Great Depression. And we got the pandemic a little out of order. I do not like this speedrun of reenacting the 20th century.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thisispete: It appears the 21st century's version of the roaring 20s lasted just 3 months and we're straight on to the Great Depression. And we got the pandemic a little out of order. I do not like this speedrun of reenacting the 20th century.


Well, we skipped WW1, so we've got that going for us.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: thisispete: It appears the 21st century's version of the roaring 20s lasted just 3 months and we're straight on to the Great Depression. And we got the pandemic a little out of order. I do not like this speedrun of reenacting the 20th century.

Well, we skipped WW1, so we've got that going for us.


Actually since 1918 was worse in deaths than all of WWI, we now have World War C, which will have the effect of Before Coronavirus/After Coronavirus (BC/AC) much like 1492, 1865, the Black Death, WWII and 4/20.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.