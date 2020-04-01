 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Trump tackles medical supply shortage by awarding ExxonMobil contract to drill for ventilators in Arctic   (politics.theonion.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest thing is this could actually be a real report given some of the BS Chaos Goblin spouts.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That premise is almost as ridiculous as some of my ideas. Kudos to the Onion for dropping it's famously WASP understatement and dryness of wit for some more frivolous parody and satire.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Satire in the Age of Trump ends up being on steroids, which kinda defeats the purpose of satire.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x635]


Tom Tomorrow, briliiant as ever.

If only some politicians had his balls, the Trumpery Frumpery problem would be solved quickly and fairly with expropriation, what T-Bonehead deserves rather than exhoneration.

Turn the Trump Princess into a prison hulk. Even better, but I would never have dared to think of it without Tomorrow's constant example of right-thinking and forthrightness.

Even better: imprison The Trumperino in Trumpconair and park the plane within sight of a golf course for the next twenty years, with no possibility of a day pass or parole.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Satire in the Age of Trump ends up being on steroids, which kinda defeats the purpose of satire.


I think satire is doing just fine. In fact, it may be experiencing some sort of Golden Age thanks to the T-Square. Mind you, I am biased since I consider myself a satirist and thus obliged to aim for a 5% cull of my readers per annum. By death by apoplexy would be ideal, but hey, I will consider any rage a success.
 
