 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Popular Mechanics)   SAC would like to remind you that if you're unhappy with the current apocalypse, they're still standing by with theirs   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, Nuclear weapon, United States Air Force, Air Force unit, nuclear weapons, Air Force officials, Global Strike Command, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Intercontinental ballistic missile  
•       •       •

1267 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they aren't, because SAC doesn't eWinnie The Poohst anymore, and hasn't eWinnie The Poohsted for 28 years.

Now it's AFGSC.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_For​c​e_Global_Strike_Command
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, sorry.  Forgot about the filter that changes "Хi" to "Winnie the Pooh"

No they aren't, because SAC doesn't eхist anymore, and hasn't eхisted for 28 years.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you feel safer already?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The ICBM fields in Montana are just vast,"

Ah, I remember when I was a boy I'd work the ICBM fields all day with my father and when the sun started to go down we would ride the tractor back to the homestead and mom would whip up a fresh batch of ICBM on the cob.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand Alone Complex?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Stand Alone Complex?


Don't know if you're kidding or not: Strategic Air Command.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: Stand Alone Complex?


Strategic Air Command

Peace is our profession war is just a hobby
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "The ICBM fields in Montana are just vast,"

Ah, I remember when I was a boy I'd work the ICBM fields all day with my father and when the sun started to go down we would ride the tractor back to the homestead and mom would whip up a fresh batch of ICBM on the cob.


You were lucky. We had to work the fields by night, lit only by the glow of radiation leakage. And we never had fresh ICBM on the cob, it was always canned.  And the cans were always dented.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Peter Weyland: Stand Alone Complex?

Don't know if you're kidding or not: Strategic Air Command.


Also a movie with James Stewart
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So we are going after the root of the virus? Fine by me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The ICBM fields in Montana are just vast,"

Ah, I remember when I was a boy I'd work the ICBM fields all day with my father and when the sun started to go down we would ride the tractor back to the homestead and mom would whip up a fresh batch of ICBM on the cob.


All the gubmint gave us was the BM.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: No they aren't, because SAC doesn't eWinnie The Poohst anymore, and hasn't eWinnie The Poohsted for 28 years.

Now it's AFGSC.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Forc​e_Global_Strike_Command


Not so charming on the Christmas Eve "tracking Santa Claus" broadcasts.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We don't need no stinking aircraft
Fark user imageView Full Size

Carry it around on your back, drop where needed.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't worried about SAC at all. It's the Noodle moron that has had me worried all along. With an Alzheimered out moron in charge, what could possibly go All wet?

/And yes, I have been pointing this out all along.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Don't you feel safer already?


It's not really an inwardly-directed message.

It's a reminder that under American doctrine, the response to a biological warfare attack is a nuclear warfare attack.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
600 hours per laptop to prep? Thats either ridiculous or the article worded it badly.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: We don't need no stinking aircraft
[Fark user image 425x461]
Carry it around on your back, drop where needed.


Then swim like hell (and probably still not enough time to reach minimum safe distance from the nuclear fireball about to occur)!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: jim32rr: We don't need no stinking aircraft
[Fark user image 425x461]
Carry it around on your back, drop where needed.

Then swim like hell (and probably still not enough time to reach minimum safe distance from the nuclear fireball about to occur)!


Never had to swim .... run like a mofo
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pilots get sick and that's a big problem in situations like this. They really should create ai piloted nuclear bombers. There's really nothing that can go All wet with that plan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The ICBM fields in Montana are just vast,"

Ah, I remember when I was a boy I'd work the ICBM fields all day with my father and when the sun started to go down we would ride the tractor back to the homestead and mom would whip up a fresh batch of ICBM on the cob.


Back then, in the days before nuclear modification, you didnt get the yields you do today.
 
geduld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: No they aren't, because SAC doesn't eWinnie The Poohst anymore, and hasn't eWinnie The Poohsted for 28 years.

Now it's AFGSC.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Forc​e_Global_Strike_Command


As subby, I stand corrected. As a person I've never heard the term "eWinnie the Poohst" before, and I'm honestly intrigued.
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Oh, sorry.  Forgot about the filter that changes "Хi" to "Winnie the Pooh"

No they aren't, because SAC doesn't eхist anymore, and hasn't eхisted for 28 years.


Now it makes sense
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.