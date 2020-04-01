 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Twitter)   So those ventilators Elon Musk bought for a hospital to help with the Coronavirus oubreak? Turns out they're plain ol' CPAP machines   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

1177 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I supposed it's a kind of ventilator. If you use a broad enough definition.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's he going to call a "pedo" this time?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.


But it's still not a ventilator. You don't call a kid's tricycle a 747 do you? I mean they are both modes of transportation, but they aren't exactly the same thing. I'm not even sure a home sleep CPAP would work. This is what they really need

images.philips.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPAPs are being used for lesser degrees of respiratory assist. Ideally used in negative pressure rooms, but that not always possible
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.


He pawned all the ventilators to buy weed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.


they are but why waste an opportunity to bust on a guy trying to do the right thing
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.

But it's still not a ventilator. You don't call a kid's tricycle a 747 do you? I mean they are both modes of transportation, but they aren't exactly the same thing. I'm not even sure a home sleep CPAP would work. This is what they really need

[images.philips.com image 235x400]


Well shiat. Should just send those machines back then.
 
dothemath
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seller.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.

But it's still not a ventilator. You don't call a kid's tricycle a 747 do you? I mean they are both modes of transportation, but they aren't exactly the same thing. I'm not even sure a home sleep CPAP would work. This is what they really need

[images.philips.com image 235x400]


True, but giving someone a CPAP may free up a vent for someone who needs it more.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I supposed it's a kind of ventilator. If you use a broad enough definition.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm a big fan of ventilators.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Due to a processing error, the real ventilators were launched into space.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Bee's knees way to get everyone infected pretending to be saving already dead people.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
From what I've been learning, a CPAP is just a ventilator that uses a mask instead of a tube down the throat.

Is the complaint that the CPAP's expel unfiltered exhaled air into the environment?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Chinese source wasn't truthful? Shocking
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Who's he going to call a "pedo" this time?


Well it quite clear if you can recognize that those are CPAP machines at a glance, then you are probably familiar with CP. Ipso facto, you're a pedo.

/Perfectly cromulent reasoning
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bee's knees way to get everyone infected pretending to be saving already dead people. If you need artificial respiration, your are already dead.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A huckster and a pedophile.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The fertilizer has impacted with the ventilator.

singledudetravel.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I believe the ventilators will take some time to arrive. The logistics were a lot more complex. My company is involved in the air filtration for HEPA in cars and other air supply devices, and the group that does that is designated to remain open and crank up production hard.

It cannot happen overnight but the ramp-up should be showing up by now. Hopefully this is just the first quick wave from a slightly different supply chain?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been pondering the difference between a respirator and a CPAP machine pushing oxygen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.


Look at your calendar
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: From what I've been learning, a CPAP is just a ventilator that uses a mask instead of a tube down the throat.

Is the complaint that the CPAP's expel unfiltered exhaled air into the environment?


Combination of that and the air pump on a CPAP being woefully unequipped to help someone suffering from pneumonia due to how Covid-19 fills the lungs with gunk.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These are needed too. I commend him for at least trying to help, and this is relevant help.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.


I'll have tou know he bought out old huckster and declared himself founder of huck.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.


I think Elon truly believes he has the unique power to solve any problem he sets his mind to.

I also think few Ponzi schemers go into Beeswax intending to Ponzi scheme.  They also think they have the magic touch, and just need to put a little gloss on the truth this month to keep the momentum strong . . . plus cover the gap from last month . . . which also had to cover the gap from the month before . . .
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.

they are but why waste an opportunity to bust on a guy trying to do the right thing


Maybe he should not do the stupid things he's constantly doing. Ever think about that?
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dunno, what did you think they were going to be? Did anyone really think someone had a stockpile of ventilators that they refused to sell to hospitals and governments, but Musk was the guy who got his Meathooks on them?
 
toetag [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.


4/1/2020 - ring a bell for any reason?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Still more helpful than nothing, and it's free.
 
xalres
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm beginning to think Elon might be a huckster.


Careful. He'll call you a pedophile.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He must get some good weed.


Time to eat the rich.  What a bunch of morons.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.


They are.  And Fark is using the word of some random guy on Twitter as a reputable source.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: From what i understand, they are using CPAP machines as well.


Short answer; NO
Long answer; HELL NO
-
They are not using home CPAP machines.
They cannot even remotely be used for an intubated patient.
Some private groups attempted to hack CPAP machines to possibly serve the purpose of non-invasive ventilation, which is not what is in short supply. Even this proposal was abandoned VERY quickly as the only real purpose it served was to aerosolize the Covid and ensure everyone in the building would become infected.
-
People are hoarding and scalping these things now for use at home with loved ones.
Please don't.
If you try to intubate them at home you will likely kill them. Even if you succeed at it and use a CPAP machine as a ventilator you will cause lung injuries and certainly kill them.
You use a home CPAP machine with a simple mask you will not kill -THEM-, but you will infect everyone in the building.
-
CPAP/BIPAP are not ventilators.
You can even jury-rig up homemade ventilators that are reasonably safe, but even they don't look a thing like a CPAP machine.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.

Look at your calendar


And look at fark admin's who don't realize in this timeline, it may not be appropriate. https://www.theverge.com​/2020/3/27/211​97260/google-cancels-april-fools-Gass-​2020-coronavirus-covid19-pranks
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, PEOPLE

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/03/27/822211604/cpap-machines​-were-seen-as-ventilator-alternatives-​but-could-spread-covid-19

STOP IT!
 
fehk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: GardenWeasel: astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.

Look at your calendar

And look at fark admin's who don't realize in this timeline, it may not be appropriate. https://www.theverge.com/​2020/3/27/21197260/google-cancels-apri​l-fools-Gass-2020-coronavirus-covid19-​pranks


Your face may not be appropriate
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They do look like modern self titrating , or smart CPAPS. Not worthless but call it what it is.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh. And here's me with two CPAP machines (one in the house and used every night, one in the trunk of the car if I get caught away from home) not realizing I was sitting on gold.

Well, if I ever get covid-19, I guess I'll just pop on my mask for all day use. Can't do much worse at blowing the virus all over my house than my normal continued eWinnie The Poohstence in it.

But if I or someone I cared about were in the hospital and getting one of these instead of a ventilator I might not think that's adequate.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know it's April 1st and all, but I don't get why "bee's knees" and other bee-related things are being substituted for certain words (or what those words even are).

Anyone?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fehk: sdd2000: GardenWeasel: astelmaszek: No idea what's All wet with fark today. Keeps on translating my texts for me.

Look at your calendar

And look at fark admin's who don't realize in this timeline, it may not be appropriate. https://www.theverge.com/​2020/3/27/21197260/google-cancels-apri​l-fools-Gass-2020-coronavirus-covid19-​pranks

Your face may not be appropriate


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As a cpap user I tend to think that if I came down with a mild case a cpap might be a help? I dont know thought, thats just a thought.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.