Q: Where did April Fools Day come from? A: Aliens
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The answer is always C: p1g h4x0rs
 
Joshudan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet at least part of its history/origins is based on the fact that it happens in spring, the most "Psych! Made you look!!" of all. Jesus, we can have a 60 degree day here followed by 10 inches of snow that is almost entirely gone by the end of the day because the storm only dropped the temp to like 50 degrees...
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am not a historian but I play one on the internet.  My understanding is that before they decided to  move the New Year to coincide with the circumcision of Jesus (8 days after his birth), April 1st was the first day of the new year.  Take it for what it's worth.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'm willing to bet at least part of its history/origins is based on the fact that it happens in spring, the most "Psych! Made you look!!" of all. Jesus, we can have a 60 degree day here followed by 10 inches of snow that is almost entirely gone by the end of the day because the storm only dropped the temp to like 50 degrees...


We have had hail here 4 days in a row. Seriously, wtf.
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i work alot, long days i go to the bar for a drink, bartender says whattle ya have? i said surprise me, shows me a naked picture of my wife.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: I am not a historian but I play one on the internet.  My understanding is that before they decided to  move the New Year to coincide with the circumcision of Jesus (8 days after his birth), April 1st was the first day of the new year.  Take it for what it's worth.


Also: it was on the Simpsons. So it must be true.
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hey somebody rocket that shiat for me, in drunnk!
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
hoboy, thank god i didint offend the dividians. you gotta be be shiatttin me, they still got ammo? well, fark them too in their gunpowder-proof meeting place
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Mikey1969: I'm willing to bet at least part of its history/origins is based on the fact that it happens in spring, the most "Psych! Made you look!!" of all. Jesus, we can have a 60 degree day here followed by 10 inches of snow that is almost entirely gone by the end of the day because the storm only dropped the temp to like 50 degrees...

We have had hail here 4 days in a row. Seriously, wtf.


See? Totally fits April Fool's...
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only April Fools prank pulled on me today was Fark telling me my submission will be posted online in 3 hours.

That was at like 9am this morning.
Now its saying it'll be posted sometime around 10:30pm.
Good jorb boys, good jorb.
You got me this year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The answer is always C: p1g h4x0rs


Male mice "sing" like birds. But their chirps are so high-pitched they can only be heard by some children.

The Singing of the Mice is an idea I had for a short story. But it seems a bit too smaltzy for me, although I imagine that Isaac Asimov could have carried it off, he was prone to sentimentality and schmaltz, but not necessarily in a bad way. Some of his sentimental old timey stories are favourites and much copied in comic book form.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Candy fish should be a thing on April Fool's day to commemorate the Poisson d'Avril angle.

I suggest we start with Swedish fish, then proceed to chocolate fish, caramel cod cakes, and candy red apple fish cakes. And for those who like licorice, maybe licorice Cajun blackened fish.

Jellied eels may be a bit too recherché and old-fashioned, but I would try one, as I really like eel sushi, one of the cooked sushi, with a nice bar-be-que fish flavour.
 
