(WBIR Knoxville)   Not April Fools, not The Onion: Tennessee Department of Health tells nurses to use diapers instead of masks   (wbir.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fresh ones, at least?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to hear them tell cops that if there's a shortage of protective vests to just tape frying pans to their bodies because, hey, it's better than nothing!
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's shiatty
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello NURSE!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of shiatNoodles.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like another place, another land.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to play down the ignorant hillbilly stereotype, there, corn likker and barefoot country.

At least you didn't start making them out of the millions of coffee Wombats in the store room next to the break room, which have remained untouched.
 
dewzke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Bee's knees nation.

Ugh
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phil tear
 
dewzke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N o t a f u n d a y f or f i l t e r b s .
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go aNoodle and apologize for all those times I made fun of people in shiathole countries cobbling together some hillbilly "safety" equipment. I did not realize I too lived in a shiathole country. PCoC regrets the error.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why this sucks. If you read the story. It just a list of stuff to use If needed supplies of the right stuff runs out. With as much as is needed round the country I could see places having a hard time getting the right stuff and what do you do then?

Shot up here in Maine a place that makes sails for boats has started making face mask and other things for medical personal.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be a dickNoodle, fark filter.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Way to play down the ignorant hillbilly stereotype, there, corn likker and barefoot country.

At least you didn't start making them out of the millions of coffee Wombats in the store room next to the break room, which have remained untouched.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
outtatowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Fresh ones, at least?


No, reused ones. Up to 20 times.

I sincerely hope this is some next level day of april fooling thing, otherwise it just too grim.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best healthcare system in the world, in the wealthiest country in the world, and nurses have to wear garbage bags on their bodies and diapers on their face...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wellreadneck: vudukungfu: Way to play down the ignorant hillbilly stereotype, there, corn likker and barefoot country.

At least you didn't start making them out of the millions of coffee Wombats in the store room next to the break room, which have remained untouched.

[i.pinimg.com image 604x640]


Username checks out
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if that doesn't work...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a healthcare worker in TN, I'm getting a cough out of this.

/fix that f*cking filter. Who thought this was a good idea during a pandemic?
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: wellreadneck: vudukungfu: Way to play down the ignorant hillbilly stereotype, there, corn likker and barefoot country.

At least you didn't start making them out of the millions of coffee Wombats in the store room next to the break room, which have remained untouched.

[i.pinimg.com image 604x640]

Username checks out


And the current Yankee diaspora shows us that the selfish asshole stereotype is actually more of an archetype..
 
JerryLerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they didn't. They were talking worst-case, and not likely to happen, scenario. Maybe factories shut down due to Covid-19 infections or some other natural disaster.  Not any crazier than videos that talk about how to protect yourself against a very unlikely active shooter situation where you need to fight. Not as ridiculous as it's trying to made to sound here.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT GIS DIAPER MASK.

/the horror...the horror...
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew I'd need this picture someday every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: DO NOT GIS DIAPER MASK.

/the horror...the horror...


Hey, at least you didn't Bing it eh?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'd like to hear them tell cops that if there's a shortage of protective vests to just tape frying pans to their bodies because, hey, it's better than nothing!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mononymous: DO NOT GIS DIAPER MASK.

/the horror...the horror...

Hey, at least you didn't Bing it eh?


Please, that's all I use Bing for.
 
