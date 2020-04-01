 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(YouTube)   Today's Lockdown Time-waster Episode: Eleven hours of a boat cruising the Telemark canal in Norway. Set to full-screen on a second monitor and enjoy   (youtube.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 01 Apr 2020 at 1:06 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eleven hours in a tin can?  God there's got to be another way...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, a boat. A fdrawing the long bow boat. A fdrawing the long bow boat that's attached to a single overNoodle track. A single overNoodle track that could also be called a "rail." One rail. Hm. I wonder if there's anything else we could call a fdrawing the long bow boat attached to a single overNoodle rail.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow this Horse Feathers Filter is Bee's knees. Laughs a million.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Laughs and laughs and laughs.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Eleven hours in a tin can?  God there's got to be another way...


Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat
Youtube ar7DgREshAk
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did we just break FARK?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
also the vid I got was of a monorail
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pluto TV has a channel ("Slow TV") that just shows video from the front of Norwegian trains 24/7.
 
CptnSpldng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: also the vid I got was of a monorail


And it was a very disappointing 10 hours...That's not long enough, so I stopped at oh, around 1 minute...No loops, no hills...yes, my kind of rode, but not for 10 hours.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I prefer this African national park live stream:

Kwa Maritane Live Stream
Youtube _5Xxfb9i00A
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's the actual vid. Yeah, yeah, I know Horse Feathers and all that, but I rather liked it:

[11:34 Hour Docu] MS Victoria on the Telemark Canal, Norway - Video & Audio [1080HD] SlowTV
Youtube 7dQJtGgD4Z0
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.