(YouTube)   A public farkin' service announcement from Samuel L. Jackson   (youtube.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the video we need. F the FCC - this should be aired on all broadcast stations 10 times a day.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks, millionaire.

Sing "Imagine" again.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
poveglia99
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy shiat he did it!

I can't remember if it was twitter or reddit, but someone asked him to do this.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Samuel L. Jackson is one of the few people that can get away with being Captain Obvious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now I want a Kobe Complain hot dog. Who the f*ck is Sam's butcher?

/will settle for a Nathan's
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
and these  filterpwn shenanipants are getting old already
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
how about an edit to him just reading the poem?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freakay: how about an edit to him just reading the poem?


Unedited, of course.
 
