(Bloomberg)   US intelligence officials privately confirm that China's coronavirus numbers are bullshiat   (bloomberg.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.


This or if he believed US intelligence that were jumping up and down saying there is no farking way their numbers are right and it's coming. It was clear enough that Big Cheeses sold all their stock before it hit.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.


I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't say.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.


Yeah. Like china would have let them report accurate information. They would have (and probably already had) hacked in and made sure that they had complete control in case something like this happened to control the flow of information
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over in two weeks. TWO BIGLY WEEKS.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been helpful if the WHO listened to Taiwan and reacted sooner too.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?


Start off rich and fail upwards.
 
magus007
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
These would be the same intelligence officials who have been unable to find any spy tools on any Huawei hardware despite insisting that all their allies buy gear from Cisco which the CIA bugged.
 
hammettman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Chaos Goblin won't let this bullshiat gap stand.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The Communist Party of China would never mislead people.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Farks filter is getting a little annoying
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Captain Obvious on life support
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Chaos Goblin
 
BigChad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: You don't say.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That was a test.

Does it work with the word s t r u m p e t?

SChaos Goblinet.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yup.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?


The Democrats alienated everyone who doesn't live on a coast.
Chaos Goblin is totally their fault.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
T, r, u, m, p = Chaos Goblin

P, r, e, s, i, d, e, n, t = Big Cheese
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Would have been helpful if the WHO listened to Taiwan and reacted sooner too.


This is a rarely commented on fact, and While WHO was faster to respond than chief, it was still very slow and far too trusting of the regional government in Wuhan.  Which, interestingly, is a Boner the Chinese government made, also.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What we really need to know is whether they actually got the virus under control with their lockdown. That will tell us whether containment is possible with their extreme approach.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What we really need to know is whether they actually got the virus under control with their lockdown. That will tell us whether containment is possible with their extreme approach.


They did not.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What we really need to know is whether they actually got the virus under control with their lockdown. That will tell us whether containment is possible with their extreme approach.


If ya execute everyone with a fever, it does drop the viral deaths to nearly zero.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?

The Democrats alienated everyone who doesn't live on a coast.
Chaos Goblin is totally their fault.


PARTLY. Come on, let's be honest. The GOP has catered to racism and class division while kissing up to their true constituents- Corporations and Wall Street, since at least Nixon (Goldwater is my state's patron saint). The Democrats decided, in the 1980s, that they would embrace the upper Middle Class as well as Corporations and Wall Street.

The rest of the middle class and poor were left f*cked over. They decided to divide into groups that eventually give us the Urban v Rural split we see. The truth is both sides have more in common with each other than they do with their respective political parties.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's taking an extremely long time for my tea order to ship from China. Label was printed on March 20 but the package is still "pre-shipment." Things are not back to normal in China.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

Yeah. Like china would have let them report accurate information. They would have (and probably already had) hacked in and made sure that they had complete control in case something like this happened to control the flow of information


Having someone in the country makes that much harder to do than having no one in the country. Boots on the ground count for something. It was foolish for us not to have someone there.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The institutional culture that led to the initial coverup doesn't change overnight.  Even if the guy on top starts begging for honesty, the guys in the middle and at the bottom will still be hesitant.  Until they know they won't share Dr. Li's fate--which is to say, until Pooh Bear is dead and cremated--their numbers can't be trusted.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

magus007: These would be the same intelligence officials who have been unable to find any spy tools on any Huawei hardware despite insisting that all their allies buy gear from Cisco which the CIA bugged.


Both sides are bad, amirite
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: It's taking an extremely long time for my tea order to ship from China. Label was printed on March 20 but the package is still "pre-shipment." Things are not back to normal in China.


It's interesting...biotech buddies say the Chinese folks they know are back to work...except in Wuhan.

Be interesting...and important...to know what kind of secondary infections spring up over there.

You know...the kind of thing an experienced expert on the ground could tell us...if the Chaos Goblin hadn't fired him.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: magus007: These would be the same intelligence officials who have been unable to find any spy tools on any Huawei hardware despite insisting that all their allies buy gear from Cisco which the CIA bugged.

Both sides are bad, amirite

Both sides are bad, amirite


Well there are 3 sides to the story, both sides then the truth.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Like I'm going to believe anything from the Deep State.
 
I'm an Egyptian!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?

The Democrats alienated everyone who doesn't live on a coast.
Chaos Goblin is totally their fault.


No. The Party of Personal Responsibility voted for this shiatgibbon, because hevem forbid they had to treat "those people" like they were equal to good, upstanding straight white folks. They wanted him, we all had to get him. At least you got to stiggit to those coastal liberal elites. Let that be a cold comfort as you're dying of coronavirus...I mean "democrat impeachment hoax."
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This story is about China and it's reporting but I see the TDS sufferers have to make it all about Chaos Goblin.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So the Fark filter is taking the name of the Big Cheese and converting it to Cha0s G0blin.

You can f#ck right off leftists Internet 10s. I can only imagine the pOutrage if these was done to darling Obama or will be done with future Democrat Big Cheeses.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More filter pOwning. OK Fark.. enjoy your day of fewer viewers and April dumbass day.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: This story is about China and it's reporting but I see the TDS sufferers have to make it all about Chaos Goblin.


An attempt was made.
Also let's see whether Russian characters evade the pwn.
TЯump.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Herr Flick's Revenge: Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: The US would have had even better information out of China if Chaos Goblin had not closed the US CDC field office in China that was put there to monitor outbreaks. Just another example of how's Donnie's incompetence is killing Americans.

I'm sure the trade war didn't help things, either.

Everything he touches, he f*cks up. How the hell did he become Big Cheese?

The Democrats alienated everyone who doesn't live on a coast.
Chaos Goblin is totally their fault.

PARTLY. Come on, let's be honest. The GOP has catered to racism and class division while kissing up to their true constituents- Corporations and Wall Street, since at least Nixon (Goldwater is my state's patron saint). The Democrats decided, in the 1980s, that they would embrace the upper Middle Class as well as Corporations and Wall Street.

The rest of the middle class and poor were left f*cked over. They decided to divide into groups that eventually give us the Urban v Rural split we see. The truth is both sides have more in common with each other than they do with their respective political parties.


Rural vs Urban has always been a theme in American politics going back to Thomas Jefferson, who found cities disgusting and industry soul-crushing and praised the poor yeoman farmer, mythologizing him as a sort of saint even as the poor yeoman farmer had no time for all the introspection and classical studies that Jefferson imputed to him.

Religion split along Rural vs Urban-- you see far different denominations represented frequently in wee towns like Kingdom of God and Disciples of Christ. Rural vs Urban became the major source of tension following the Civil War. For a while it became fashionable for cities to completely withdraw from counties, so you have St Louis, MO which withChief Beerlord von Fark from St Louis County, and I saw it a lot in Virginia where several cities have no counties. Other cities annexed land and even communities, often over the objections of people living there, and the more rural areas have always lectured on how city folk were out to destroy rural folk.

To attribute this split to something as banal as modern conservatism is to ignore that this split had always been there in American society. The Republicans just trade off this split. If the GOP died tomorrow the split would remain unchanged 200 years from now.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: magus007: These would be the same intelligence officials who have been unable to find any spy tools on any Huawei hardware despite insisting that all their allies buy gear from Cisco which the CIA bugged.

Both sides are bad, amirite

Both sides are bad, amirite


China is worse, just don't say that in China.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: To attribute this split to something as banal as modern conservatism is to ignore that this split had always been there in American society. The Republicans just trade off this split. If the GOP died tomorrow the split would remain unchanged 200 years from now.


Yes, you are right. It's an Duck Soup division to take advantage of.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: More filter pOwning. OK Fark.. enjoy your day of fewer viewers and April dumbass day.


Poor fellow. You seem upset.
Can I make you a hot beverage?
 
