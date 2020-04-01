 Skip to content
(The Atlantic) Are people who aren't health care workers supposed to wear masks to ward off COVID-19, or not? Based upon the best available data, there's only one thing we know with certainty: Everybody thinks they're right
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Short answer: Wear whatever the hell makes you the most comfortable.

Long answer: It doesn't matter if it "doesn't work" or "isn't as effective", because it makes the person wearing it(And often the people around that person) feel more comfortable. As long as these people aren't wearing the N95 masks needed by the healthcare workers, then it doesn't matter what everyone else farking thinks. Also, even 50% of a barrier is more of a barrier than 0%.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since masks are not available anywhere, I can't wear one even if it is demanded.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been walking around in a vape cloud of cannabis. Keeps people away and I feel great.
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Short answer: Wear whatever the hell makes you the most comfortable.

Long answer: It doesn't matter if it "doesn't work" or "isn't as effective", because it makes the person wearing it(And often the people around that person) feel more comfortable. As long as these people aren't wearing the N95 masks needed by the healthcare workers, then it doesn't matter what everyone else farking thinks. Also, even 50% of a barrier is more of a barrier than 0%.


If I had a small stash of n95 from the beforetime, would you be upset if I wore one?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on SARS data, N95 masks do work if used properly. But there aren't nearly enough to go around, and good luck getting them for less than 10 times the usual cost if you find them now.

/Wearing it on your chin with your nose uncovered is not considered wearing it properly
//There are two straps for a reason, not so you can choose which one you'd like to use
///That thin metal band across the bridge of the nose is not decorative, it has a purpose
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do whatever you want with 2 caveats.  Try not to put an undue burden on the supplychain and if tested positive wear one but dont think it is ok to go out because you have a mask.

Be safe out there.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is to continue lying to undermine any remaining trust in public health institutions. That's the best thing to do during a plague.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a box of cheap ass-landscaping masks.  They're not worth a damn, but at least I can claim to be wearing a mask.  Also they'll prevent me from spitting directly on you, or at least give you warning of my intent as I move it to the side.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Long answer: It doesn't matter if it "doesn't work" or "isn't as effective", because it makes the person wearing it(And often the people around that person) feel more comfortable. As long as these people aren't wearing the N95 masks needed by the healthcare workers


N95 masks do nothing to protect you from COVID19, plus you should stop using them because healthcare workers need them for protection from COVID19.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's echoed my own thoughts on this.

1. Don't attack anyone for wearing a mask. Don't say things that encourage others to violence against mask-wearers.
2. Don't buy for yourself N95 masks. Let healthcare workers get first access to that.
3. Donate any N95 masks if you want. It's a good thing in this difficult time.
4. Don't hesitate to wear a mask you own. If you're asymptomatic, it doesn't mean you're not infected. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus will be transmitted.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear whatever you have, but don't buy N95 stuff until the hospitals have been able to re-stock.

Wearing a plain cloth mask may not provide direct protection against the virus, but it does send a social signal encouraging those around you to also wear masks. Cloth masks will help to cut down on the amount of virus being spread by those who are already infected (including those who are asymptomatic).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks and the 6 foot rule are the same deal. They will not protect you. They slow the spread. They are not force fields. They are not germproof. If you are going outside and talking to people, you have no protection. You are at risk. There is nothing that you should feel confident is protecting you, because nothing can confidently protect you. Stay inside.

These questions are how kids catch fire from birthday candles. Their parents think the "fire resistant" onesie is the same are fireproof, and the next thing you know, hilarity tragically ensues.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: I've got a box of cheap ass-landscaping masks.  They're not worth a damn, but at least I can claim to be wearing a mask.  Also they'll prevent me from spitting directly on you, or at least give you warning of my intent as I move it to the side.


*ponders what "ass-landscaping" might entail*

*shudders*
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shill1253: Mikey1969: Short answer: Wear whatever the hell makes you the most comfortable.

Long answer: It doesn't matter if it "doesn't work" or "isn't as effective", because it makes the person wearing it(And often the people around that person) feel more comfortable. As long as these people aren't wearing the N95 masks needed by the healthcare workers, then it doesn't matter what everyone else farking thinks. Also, even 50% of a barrier is more of a barrier than 0%.

If I had a small stash of n95 from the beforetime, would you be upset if I wore one?


I have a few N95 masks that I bought in 2018, when California's wildfire smoke was like pea soup where I live. I wore one yesterday to the supermarket. And I'll wear them again in the future. If anyone has a problem with that, they'll just have to stew in their angry juices.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Mikey1969: Long answer: It doesn't matter if it "doesn't work" or "isn't as effective", because it makes the person wearing it(And often the people around that person) feel more comfortable. As long as these people aren't wearing the N95 masks needed by the healthcare workers

N95 masks do nothing to protect you from COVID19, plus you should stop using them because healthcare workers need them for protection from COVID19.


How do you make those two contradictory thoughts make sense?  N95 quantum mechanically work and don't work at the same time, and only work or don't work when observed?  Or is there magic involved and the mask knows if a person is a health care worker?  And if it detects a non health care worker it deploys like an alien face hugger and implants corona in the lungs of the non health  care worker?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: There is nothing that you should feel confident is protecting you, because nothing can confidently protect you.


Do you think disease is spread by evil spirits rather than physical processes?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had this issue been dealt with in a more honest way, saying that of course n95 masks work and asking people to let medical workers have them, there would have been a run on masks.  Since they said that the masks do not work, then said they only work if you have a medical degree, then said they might work there was a run on masks.  What difference does it make?  You get the same outcome whatever you say.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't hurt, except when it does. I have several kinds of masks, but all of them seem to steam up my glasses. Perhaps I should be wearing Goghles or something as well as the masks (pros do, because you can get the virus in your eye close to another person, as for example, when you are a dentist or hygiegnist, nurse or doctor).

None of my masks fit very well or are very comfortable, but I don't feel the need to wear them except as a reminder and sign to other people and to myself. I tend to have a nervous cough and I am probably up the risk chart a little bit because of respiratory problems (a bit of asthma, allegies, COPD and bronchitis since childhood). All in all, I think the masks are better than nothing and people don't seem to be all that good at social distancing when they want to pass you.

The aim of the mask is to prevent contagion by aerosolized spit or mucus, and it's probably good enough for that purpose, just not good enough to contain the virus itself or to keep it out when you breathe. But above all, it is a good reminder to cover your mouth and aim away from other people when you sneeze or cough. It it cures spitting, so that is good.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day they sent me home from work was the day I tried to convince my boss I needed to wear a bong gas mask at work to ward of the rona.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought various kinds of masks before coronavirus because I thought they might come in handy for influenze season and other purposes. I don't have enough to make it worth donating them to health care workers but keeping out of hospitals for the next few months is a worthy goal in itself. The health care workers are frazzled enough without influence, colds, regular pneumonia and other mundane problems that we had before coronavirus mutated. Also, it takes a bit of practice to do masks right.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I own several cartridge-style N99 respirators from dealing with deer mice droppings/hantavirus in the SW.  At whatever point we do exhaust the pantry/freezer and absolutely have to go the store, I'll be compelled to wear one to minimize the potential for exposure.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I've been wearing a fleece balaclava I use for skiing.  It's not much but it helps by covering my nose and mouth.
 
Monkey
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Since masks are not available anywhere, I can't wear one even if it is demanded.


In late 2018 my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, and we bought a whole bunch of masks, of different types (I don't think any are n-95), for her because of chemo and the immune suppressant effects. She never really used many of them because we both work at home, and we basically self-quarantined during that period. Now we've got them and are wondering if we should keep them, or give them away. I think we have about 20. Some are the rigid "cone" style, and some are the cloth-like surgical-style. The latter say they filter 99.9% of viruses, but I'm sure that's only if they're worn properly.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Had this issue been dealt with in a more honest way, saying that of course n95 masks work and asking people to let medical workers have them, there would have been a run on masks.  Since they said that the masks do not work, then said they only work if you have a medical degree, then said they might work there was a run on masks.  What difference does it make?  You get the same outcome whatever you say.


It got the same run on masks, but with the added side effect of losing all credibility.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The day they sent me home from work was the day I tried to convince my boss I needed to wear a bong gas mask at work to ward of the rona.


I've been wondering what RONA was all day.

It's a DIY home renovation store in Quebec. Big Home Depot-type suburban mall place with all sorts of things for construction and gardening, etc.  I suppose people who are making do-it-yourself cornavirus gear or Rona Rona specialists. There are a few stores in Ontario, I believe, at least according to the map. The French are homebodies and house-proud, even in Quebec, so this is their bag, le bricolage as they say. Only there is a chain of stores in France named DIY, which probably wouldn't be legal in Quebec.

https://www.rona.ca/en
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But should they be worn literally everywhere? I see people wearing them driving, in their car, alone, and they aren't Uber/Lyft drivers. Shouldn't you just wear them when other people are around?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: I've been wearing a fleece balaclava I use for skiing.  It's not much but it helps by covering my nose and mouth.


I see a lot of people are wearing their Halloween and Cos-play masks. They are probably good enough at keeping the virus in or out except around the eye holes and nostril holes. Darth Vader with a filter in it would possibly be professional level, like the neato masks that ICU people have. They can handle viruses and germs at very near 100%, while N95 is only 95% successful.

Still, the viral load or burden matters a lot whether you get a severe, critical or mild case, and thus at protecting the vulnerable and the young alike. Best cure for the coronavirus is to survive a mild case to gain immunity and stay out of contact with possible victims until you are a safe non-pitcher, non-catcher.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Everyone's echoed my own thoughts on this.

1. Don't attack anyone for wearing a mask. Don't say things that encourage others to violence against mask-wearers.
2. Don't buy for yourself N95 masks. Let healthcare workers get first access to that.
3. Donate any N95 masks if you want. It's a good thing in this difficult time.
4. Don't hesitate to wear a mask you own. If you're asymptomatic, it doesn't mean you're not infected. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus will be transmitted.


5. If you have tested positive, stay in quarantine until two weeks after you test negative.  Masks protect others from mask wearers who don't (yet) know they have COVID-19.  If you know you have it, or had it recently, the best way to protect others is to stay at home.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: But should they be worn literally everywhere? I see people wearing them driving, in their car, alone, and they aren't Uber/Lyft drivers. Shouldn't you just wear them when other people are around?


In the car there's probably no need to wear it, but taking it off and putting it back on can lead to contamination of the breathing side, so wearing it all the time is probably the right thing to do. That said, I wouldn't wear it in the car.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Had this issue been dealt with in a more honest way, saying that of course n95 masks work and asking people to let medical workers have them, there would have been a run on masks.  Since they said that the masks do not work, then said they only work if you have a medical degree, then said they might work there was a run on masks.  What difference does it make?  You get the same outcome whatever you say.


The difference is that if you tell the truth people might listen to you next time you give a health advisory instead of (correctly) believing you will give advice that harms people who follow it in order to achieve a larger goal. It would be good if you could for instance tell people to gather in stadiums for mass vaccination and not have them suspect that you actually intend to kill them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The guinea pig whose salon is closed makes me think of my sister-in-law the dog groomer. Can I post it on Facebook? It's such a cute little critter, although her business is dogs, not rodents or cats.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Everyone's echoed my own thoughts on this.

1. Don't attack anyone for wearing a mask. Don't say things that encourage others to violence against mask-wearers.
2. Don't buy for yourself N95 masks. Let healthcare workers get first access to that.
3. Donate any N95 masks if you want. It's a good thing in this difficult time.
4. Don't hesitate to wear a mask you own. If you're asymptomatic, it doesn't mean you're not infected. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus will be transmitted.

5. If you have tested positive, stay in quarantine until two weeks after you test negative.  Masks protect others from mask wearers who don't (yet) know they have COVID-19.  If you know you have it, or had it recently, the best way to protect others is to stay at home.


Yes, absolutely. But I was really only talking about masks, specifically. Other things too. Wash your hands. Shower after coming home from being outside. Don't go out unless you absolutely have to. Stay away from other people. There's a lot that can and should be done.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Dork Gently: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Everyone's echoed my own thoughts on this.

1. Don't attack anyone for wearing a mask. Don't say things that encourage others to violence against mask-wearers.
2. Don't buy for yourself N95 masks. Let healthcare workers get first access to that.
3. Donate any N95 masks if you want. It's a good thing in this difficult time.
4. Don't hesitate to wear a mask you own. If you're asymptomatic, it doesn't mean you're not infected. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus will be transmitted.

5. If you have tested positive, stay in quarantine until two weeks after you test negative.  Masks protect others from mask wearers who don't (yet) know they have COVID-19.  If you know you have it, or had it recently, the best way to protect others is to stay at home.

Yes, absolutely. But I was really only talking about masks, specifically. Other things too. Wash your hands. Shower after coming home from being outside. Don't go out unless you absolutely have to. Stay away from other people. There's a lot that can and should be done.


Sure.  My intended point was that people who tested positive or were symptomatic recently should not expect a mask to protect others from their virus shedding, along the mask theme.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Think of them like a condom, a good idea to use but shiat can still happen.

/If they didn't work, medical staff wouldn't use them.
//Third slash next...
April fools!
 
entangl3d
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Since masks are not available anywhere, I can't wear one even if it is demanded.


Got an old t shirt? Congratulations you have a mask.

I am of the opinion that people should be covering their nose and mouth when they go to stores and such. Might not keep them from getting the virus, but it might keep asymptomatics from spreading spittle around.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just took an old shirt, cut out two mask templates, and use two long pieces of cloth as tie backs. That way I can easily replace parts and just gently hand wash it with soap. Not going to stop anything major but it helps keep me from spraying any coughing or sneezing around in case I got something but don't know it yet and offers a "little" protection from others.

Bonus: It gave me a chance to work on my sewing skills. Given that I'm nearsighted, I'm surprised it turned out half decent for a noob level stitch.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I heard this guy on Fresh Air today. Several issues with masks. Big one is that most people don't wear them properly, and getting a good seal is difficult. And in any other time, if OSHA walked into our workplace and we didn't have documentation about our respirator program, we'd be in deep shiat. Now? Who knows?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 236x186]


This history is part of why USA is culturally against wearing masks.
This seems to have at least temporarily changed in NYC.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The government would have already told you to wear a mask but they don't have enough masks for everyone AND they are afraid that it will take away from healthcare worker's protection.
Ask yourself this question. If asymptomatic people are spreading the virus and they are not sneezing or coughing on people...just breathing...how then is it actually spread?
It's micro-droplets that are breathed out in the air. It's airborne.
Get yourself the best TIGHT fitting mask that straps and pulls the mask to your face and seals.
I am not in government nor am I in healthcare. I am in the home improvement industry so take my warnings with a grain of salt or follow adding a mask IN ADDITION to the CDC guidance.
Or don't.
Here is your own government that is about to warn you if they had the ability to have masks.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03​/​31/fauci-mask-recommendation-coronavir​us-157476

Watched the national news on CBS tonight and watched the man in charge of America's health say (stay with me here, it's worth it) that masks are for the health care workers and already infected people. Not really for the general population but in a perfect world it would help but masks aren't 100% so we don't have enough so don't wear them.
So I draw an analogy. Condoms stop disease and stop unwanted pregnancies. But don't use them because they are not 100% and people might run out.
We are screwed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MAGA hats still,cool?

/ mask
// bandana over it, you can't tell
///  but do get in my face about it if you see me out
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: I own several cartridge-style N99 respirators from dealing with deer mice droppings/hantavirus in the SW.  At whatever point we do exhaust the pantry/freezer and absolutely have to go the store, I'll be compelled to wear one to minimize the potential for exposure.


This is my thought.  I have 3 masks I bought at least 2 years ago for a woodworking project and they are N95.

I'll wear one on my one monthly trip to the store. Don't know if it'll help, but it won't hurt.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 236x186]

This history is part of why USA is culturally against wearing masks.
This seems to have at least temporarily changed in NYC.


These assholes are the other major reason:
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Image courtesy of the ADL.)
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the Scandinavian nations got around to testing everyone working in a couple of their hospitals, so we've now got direct evidence that even healthcare professionals can go through a coronavirus infection without realizing they had it.

If you think that you are just coughing because of a mild cold or seasonal allergies but actually have coronavirus, cloth masks will help to protect others.

That's reason enough to wear them.
 
shiny dagmar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been working from home but I went to the office today just to check on the building and lo and behold, I found two N95 masks! They were very lightly used but I basically know their history so I brought 'em home.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Since everyone should be donating masks to health care workers... How is everyone else going to get one?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Billy Liar: [th.bing.com image 236x186]

This history is part of why USA is culturally against wearing masks.
This seems to have at least temporarily changed in NYC.


Many places have or had ordinances against wearing masks in public, as part of crimefighting measures.
People weren't supposed to conceal their identities, as it just made it easier for holdups.  A lot of banks have signs asking people to remove their sunglasses in summer, and face-covering scarves or ski masks in winter.
Bank robber Willie Sutton opted for good wigs and make-up jobs.
 
