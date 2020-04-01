 Skip to content
(Vice)   Once optimistic pandemic expert wonders why she got things so wrong about the coronavirus: 'I just assumed that the US system would be a little bit better than China was able to do, and I just couldn't have been more wrong'   (vice.com) divider line
    Interesting, Influenza, Pandemic, 2009 flu pandemic, Influenza A virus subtype H1N1  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One expert I spoke with in late February was Theresa MacPhail, a medical anthropologist, Assistant Professor at Stevens Institute of Technology, and author of the book The Viral Network: A Pathology of the H1N1 Influenza Pandemic.MacPhail worked with the CDC in 2009 as a volunteer intern as part of its Global Disease & Detection unit, taking part in global conference calls on the H1N1 pandemic and seeing how the organization is structured.

Not an MD and worked as an unpaid intern. Not sure that qualifiers her as an expert.

I think we are going to have a lot of people who were claiming to be experts and who called the risks of Covid-19 pandemic  over sensationalized fear mongering by the media doing articles like this
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On February 24th the author and his experts were arguing against large scale MMORPG
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Theresa MacPhail

MacFAIL!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

She has a PhD in medical anthropology and is an active researcher, in addition to being a college professor and published author on the subject of public health. Don't get hung up on the "unpaid intern" bit. Medical doctors are generally not public health experts any more than your mechanic is an expert in transportation systems.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, there's that "expert" again. Where do these people come from and is it a paying gig?  In order to be an expert, I would think you should start your collie shangles with something a bit more concrete than "I assumed..".  Chaos Goblin is in charge and he cleared out the office that is supposed to prepare us for things like this in 2018. Chaos Goblin hasn't managed to do a single thing right, so far, except give trillions of Clams away to corporations and break down the country into two groups. Why in the ever-lovin-fark would you assume a pandemic response was going to be successful? Three wives, four bankruptcies, and a trail of failed Beeswaxes should have given you a clue he would fark this up, too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to have to file that under, "  I only had 2 drinks and figured I was OK to drive "
 
dildo tontine
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Repeat?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ less than a minute ago  
she forgot to account for the Chaos Goblin factor.
 
